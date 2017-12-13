Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

Superior Court

  • The court found probable cause to charge Donovan Rae Nysti, 24, Okanogan, with POCS, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm and two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. The crimes allegedly occurred Dec. 1. In a second case, the court found probable cause to charge Nysti with second-degree burglary, first-degree theft and second-degree possession of stolen property. Those crimes allegedly occurred Nov. 30.
  • The court found probable cause to charge Dakotah Dupree Condon, 26, Omak, with two counts of possession of a stolen firearm and two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. The crimes allegedly occurred Dec. 1. In a second case, the court found probable cause to charge Condon with second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, second-degree possession of stolen property and first-degree trafficking in stolen property. Those crimes allegedly occurred Nov. 30.
  • The court found probable cause to charge Bill Cephus Bedard Jr., 27, Okanogan, with second-degree assault, third-degree theft and second-degree vehicle prowling. The crimes allegedly occurred Dec. 1. In a second case, the court found probable cause to charge Bedard with residential burglary, second-degree theft, four counts of theft of a firearm, first-degree trafficking in stolen property and theft of a motor vehicle. Those crimes allegedly occurred Nov. 30.
  • The court found probable cause to charge Adrian Rivera Sanchez, 40, Oroville, with harassment (threats to kill). The crime allegedly occurred Dec. 1.
  • The court found probable cause to charge Jonathan David Zumbuhl, 36, Okanogan, with felony DUI, third-degree DWLS and driving a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. The crimes allegedly occurred Dec. 2.
  • The court found probable cause to charge Sandina Marie Nelson, 23, Oroville, with harassment (threats to kill). The crime allegedly occurred Dec. 2.
  • The court found probable cause to charge Russell Wallace Arndt, 18, Riverside, with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of POCS. The crimes allegedly occurred Nov. 29.

District Court

  • Ivan Pagaza Cortinas, 49, Omak, guilty of first-degree DWLS. Cortinas was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 184 days suspended, and fined $726.
  • Ezra Wheaton Freedle, 38, Riverside, guilty of resisting arrest and two counts of second-degree criminal trespassing. Freedle was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 65 days suspended, and fined a total of $1,653.
  • Mistin Blaze Grace, 30, Omak, guilty of third-degree DWLS and making a false or misleading statement to a public official. Grace was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 361 days suspended, and fined a total of $729.

 911 Calls & Jail Bookings

Monday, Dec. 4, 2017

  • Domestic dispute on Mill St. in Okanogan.
  • Public intoxication on S. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Trespassing on Ellisforde Church Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Found property on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan. Bicycle recovered.
  • One-vehicle crash on Loomis-Oroville Rd. near Oroville.
  • One-vehicle crash on Salmon Creek Rd. near Okanogan.
  • Violation of a no-contact order on Pine Chee Rd. near Oroville.
  • DUI on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • DWLS on Engh Rd. near Omak.
  • Trespassing on W. Fifth Ave. in Omak.
  • Custodial interference on Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
  • Theft on Shumway Dr. near Omak.
  • Trespassing on N. Juniper Ave. in Omak.
  • Harassment on 16th Ave. in Oroville.
  • Trespassing on Main St. in Oroville .
  • Vehicle prowl on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Domestic dispute on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Amy Adelle Batton, 36, court commitment for criminal trespassing and harassment.
  • Cassandra Maria Orlando, 23, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017

  • Burglary on S. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Domestic dispute on Murray St. in Okanogan.
  • Vehicle prowl on Sinlahekin Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Fraud on Chetwood Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Sex offense on E. Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Stonehaven Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Domestic dispute on Mill St. in Okanogan.
  • Theft on Golden Rd. near Oroville.
  • Warrant arrest on N. Ash St.in Omak.
  • Vehicle prowl on E. Eighth Ave. in Omak.
  • Assault on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
  • Public intoxication on E. Fifth Ave. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on E. Seventh Ave. in Omak.
  • Assault on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on N. Main St. in Omak.
  • Threats on W. Third Ave. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on N. Main St. in Omak.
  • Assault on Ironwood St. in Omak.
  • Theft on Omache Dr. in Omak.
  • Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Assault on N. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Harassment on W. Jonathan Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Warrant arrest on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
  • Harley Clune, 19, booked for possession of marijuana by a person under 21 years on age, MIP/C and minor driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or marijuana.
  • Adam Luntsford, booked on an FTA warrant for first-degree DWLS.
  • Derek Justin Allen, 36, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Trent Thomas Tatshama, 20, booked on two FTC warrants for second-degree DWLS and DUI.
  • Sebastian Joseph Martinez, 26, booked on two FTA warrants for first- and second-degree criminal trespassing.
  • Anissa Marie Kafka, 25, booked on two counts of fourth-degree assault (DV).
  • Carrie Marie Leslie, 42, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
  • Rusty Jochua Nimmo, 28, booked on a DOC detainer.

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017

  • Vehicle-vs.-deer crash on Conconully Rd. near Okanogan.
  • Harassment on Nealey Rd. near Oroville.
  • Custodial interference on Penley Rd. near Okanogan.
  • Malicious mischief on Munce Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Theft on Nealey Rd. near Oroville.
  • Domestic dispute on W. Cherry Ave. in Omak.
  • Theft on N. Fir St. in Omak.
  • Assault on N. Fir St. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Omache Dr. in Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on Gold St. in Oroville.
  • Trespassing on Golden St. in Oroville.
  • Illegal burning on Dogwood St. in Oroville.
  • Anthony Kevin Baker, 29, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Lori Ellen Bialic, 62, booked for first-degree criminal trespassing.
  • Shawn Patrick Fisher, 35, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Jose Agustin Sanchez, 33, booked on FTA warrants for first-criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.

Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017

  • Fraud on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Theft on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Domestic dispute on Ridge Place in Omak.
  • Public intoxication on Juniper St. in Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on W. Cherry Ave.
  • Warrant arrest on N. Main St. in Omak.
  • Custodial interference on Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on Engh Rd. near Omak.
  • Obstruction on Ferry St. in Omak.
  • Theft on Main St.in Oroville.
  • Drugs on Sawtell Rd. near Oroville.
  • Ashley Lynnette Picard, 34, court commitments for DUI and second-degree DWLS.
  • Dion Edward Boyd, 46, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.
  • Jacob Ryan Atkinson, 22, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.
  • Jason Scott Knabe, 42, booked on two counts of second-degree malicious mischief.

Friday, Dec. 8, 2017

  • Theft on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Sex offender registry on Grafton Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Trespassing on Penley Rd. near Okanogan.
  • Theft on Palmer Ave. in Loomis.
  • Harassment on Montvu St. in Riverside.
  • Trespassing on Aeneas Valley Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Malicious mischief on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Harassment on Penley Rd. near Okanogan.
  • Burglary on Hagood Cutoff Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Warrant arrest on Pine Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Warrant arrest on N. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Assault on Tunk Creek Rd. near Riverside.
  • Theft on Quince St. in Omak.
  • Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
  • Drugs on W. Apple Ave. in Omak.
  • DWLS on Hanford St. in Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on Ferry St. in Omak.
  • Theft on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Trespassing on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Malicious mischief on E. Sixth St. in Tonasket.
  • Theft on Imhoff Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Theft on S. Tonasket Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Ryan Alan Cude, 38, booked for second-degree malicious mischief.
  • Jordan Scott Smith, 20, booked for third-degree theft.
  • Justin James Wilke, 24, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.
  • Lucille Irene Ortiz, 29, booked for second-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017

  • Assault on N. Main St. in Omak.
  • Public intoxication on Omak Ave. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on Elgin Way in Oroville.
  • DWLS on Hwy. 97 near Omak.
  • Threats on Tamarack Rd. near Tonasket.
  • DWLS on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Burglary on Panorama Point near Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on Koala Ave. in Omak.
  • Public intoxication on Dayton St. in Omak.
  • DUI on Pine St. in Okanogan.
  • DUI on Index St. in Omak.
  • Assault on E. Grape Ave. in Omak.
  • Assault on S. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Threats on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
  • Theft on Golden St. in Oroville.
  • Theft on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Hit-and-run vehicle crash on Central Ave. in Oroville.
  • DeWayne McClung, 34, booked for POCS (with intent) and POCS.
  • Aaron Lee Dick, 29, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant, POCS, POCS (with intent) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • April Michelle Latimer, 47, booked for DUI.
  • Aaron Michael Bauman, 31, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Troy Steven Pierre, 21, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Breanna Lee Carpenter, 21, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
  • Angel G. Cano, 43, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV) and third-degree malicious mischief.
  • Raymond James Tannehill, 26, booked 26, booked for third-degree DWLS.

Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017

  • DUI on Salmon Creek Rd. near Okanogan.
  • Domestic dispute on Conconully Rd. near Okanogan.
  • Assault on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Warrant arrest on S. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on Oak St. in Omak.
  • Malicious mischief at Eastside Park in Omak.
  • Trespassing on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Trespassing on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Rachella Ann Swanberg, 24, booked for DUI.
  • Kelliann Marie Vickers-Fox, 29, booked for attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, DUI, second-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

Key:

DUI – Driving Under the Influence

DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance

MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption

TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission

DV – Domestic Violence

FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)

FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine

OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office

RP – Reporting Party

DOC – State Department of Corrections

USBP – U.S. Border Patrol

CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection

ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement

