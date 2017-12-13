Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

Superior Court
- The court found probable cause to charge Donovan Rae Nysti, 24, Okanogan, with POCS, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm and two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. The crimes allegedly occurred Dec. 1. In a second case, the court found probable cause to charge Nysti with second-degree burglary, first-degree theft and second-degree possession of stolen property. Those crimes allegedly occurred Nov. 30.
- The court found probable cause to charge Dakotah Dupree Condon, 26, Omak, with two counts of possession of a stolen firearm and two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. The crimes allegedly occurred Dec. 1. In a second case, the court found probable cause to charge Condon with second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, second-degree possession of stolen property and first-degree trafficking in stolen property. Those crimes allegedly occurred Nov. 30.
- The court found probable cause to charge Bill Cephus Bedard Jr., 27, Okanogan, with second-degree assault, third-degree theft and second-degree vehicle prowling. The crimes allegedly occurred Dec. 1. In a second case, the court found probable cause to charge Bedard with residential burglary, second-degree theft, four counts of theft of a firearm, first-degree trafficking in stolen property and theft of a motor vehicle. Those crimes allegedly occurred Nov. 30.
- The court found probable cause to charge Adrian Rivera Sanchez, 40, Oroville, with harassment (threats to kill). The crime allegedly occurred Dec. 1.
- The court found probable cause to charge Jonathan David Zumbuhl, 36, Okanogan, with felony DUI, third-degree DWLS and driving a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. The crimes allegedly occurred Dec. 2.
- The court found probable cause to charge Sandina Marie Nelson, 23, Oroville, with harassment (threats to kill). The crime allegedly occurred Dec. 2.
- The court found probable cause to charge Russell Wallace Arndt, 18, Riverside, with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of POCS. The crimes allegedly occurred Nov. 29.
District Court
- Ivan Pagaza Cortinas, 49, Omak, guilty of first-degree DWLS. Cortinas was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 184 days suspended, and fined $726.
- Ezra Wheaton Freedle, 38, Riverside, guilty of resisting arrest and two counts of second-degree criminal trespassing. Freedle was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 65 days suspended, and fined a total of $1,653.
- Mistin Blaze Grace, 30, Omak, guilty of third-degree DWLS and making a false or misleading statement to a public official. Grace was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 361 days suspended, and fined a total of $729.
911 Calls & Jail Bookings
Monday, Dec. 4, 2017
- Domestic dispute on Mill St. in Okanogan.
- Public intoxication on S. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Trespassing on Ellisforde Church Rd. near Tonasket.
- Found property on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan. Bicycle recovered.
- One-vehicle crash on Loomis-Oroville Rd. near Oroville.
- One-vehicle crash on Salmon Creek Rd. near Okanogan.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Pine Chee Rd. near Oroville.
- DUI on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- DWLS on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Trespassing on W. Fifth Ave. in Omak.
- Custodial interference on Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on Shumway Dr. near Omak.
- Trespassing on N. Juniper Ave. in Omak.
- Harassment on 16th Ave. in Oroville.
- Trespassing on Main St. in Oroville .
- Vehicle prowl on Main St. in Oroville.
- Domestic dispute on Main St. in Oroville.
- Amy Adelle Batton, 36, court commitment for criminal trespassing and harassment.
- Cassandra Maria Orlando, 23, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.
Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017
- Burglary on S. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on Murray St. in Okanogan.
- Vehicle prowl on Sinlahekin Rd. near Tonasket.
- Fraud on Chetwood Rd. near Tonasket.
- Sex offense on E. Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Stonehaven Rd. near Tonasket.
- Domestic dispute on Mill St. in Okanogan.
- Theft on Golden Rd. near Oroville.
- Warrant arrest on N. Ash St.in Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on E. Eighth Ave. in Omak.
- Assault on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on E. Fifth Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on E. Seventh Ave. in Omak.
- Assault on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Threats on W. Third Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Assault on Ironwood St. in Omak.
- Theft on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Assault on N. Ash St. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Harassment on W. Jonathan Ave. in Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Harley Clune, 19, booked for possession of marijuana by a person under 21 years on age, MIP/C and minor driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or marijuana.
- Adam Luntsford, booked on an FTA warrant for first-degree DWLS.
- Derek Justin Allen, 36, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Trent Thomas Tatshama, 20, booked on two FTC warrants for second-degree DWLS and DUI.
- Sebastian Joseph Martinez, 26, booked on two FTA warrants for first- and second-degree criminal trespassing.
- Anissa Marie Kafka, 25, booked on two counts of fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Carrie Marie Leslie, 42, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Rusty Jochua Nimmo, 28, booked on a DOC detainer.
Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017
- Vehicle-vs.-deer crash on Conconully Rd. near Okanogan.
- Harassment on Nealey Rd. near Oroville.
- Custodial interference on Penley Rd. near Okanogan.
- Malicious mischief on Munce Rd. near Tonasket.
- Theft on Nealey Rd. near Oroville.
- Domestic dispute on W. Cherry Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on N. Fir St. in Omak.
- Assault on N. Fir St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Gold St. in Oroville.
- Trespassing on Golden St. in Oroville.
- Illegal burning on Dogwood St. in Oroville.
- Anthony Kevin Baker, 29, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Lori Ellen Bialic, 62, booked for first-degree criminal trespassing.
- Shawn Patrick Fisher, 35, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Jose Agustin Sanchez, 33, booked on FTA warrants for first-criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.
Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017
- Fraud on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Theft on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Domestic dispute on Ridge Place in Omak.
- Public intoxication on Juniper St. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on W. Cherry Ave.
- Warrant arrest on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Custodial interference on Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Obstruction on Ferry St. in Omak.
- Theft on Main St.in Oroville.
- Drugs on Sawtell Rd. near Oroville.
- Ashley Lynnette Picard, 34, court commitments for DUI and second-degree DWLS.
- Dion Edward Boyd, 46, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.
- Jacob Ryan Atkinson, 22, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.
- Jason Scott Knabe, 42, booked on two counts of second-degree malicious mischief.
Friday, Dec. 8, 2017
- Theft on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Sex offender registry on Grafton Rd. near Tonasket.
- Trespassing on Penley Rd. near Okanogan.
- Theft on Palmer Ave. in Loomis.
- Harassment on Montvu St. in Riverside.
- Trespassing on Aeneas Valley Rd. near Tonasket.
- Malicious mischief on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
- Harassment on Penley Rd. near Okanogan.
- Burglary on Hagood Cutoff Rd. near Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on Pine Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on N. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Assault on Tunk Creek Rd. near Riverside.
- Theft on Quince St. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Drugs on W. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- DWLS on Hanford St. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Ferry St. in Omak.
- Theft on Main St. in Oroville.
- Trespassing on Main St. in Oroville.
- Malicious mischief on E. Sixth St. in Tonasket.
- Theft on Imhoff Rd. near Tonasket.
- Theft on S. Tonasket Ave. in Tonasket.
- Ryan Alan Cude, 38, booked for second-degree malicious mischief.
- Jordan Scott Smith, 20, booked for third-degree theft.
- Justin James Wilke, 24, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.
- Lucille Irene Ortiz, 29, booked for second-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017
- Assault on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on Omak Ave. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Elgin Way in Oroville.
- DWLS on Hwy. 97 near Omak.
- Threats on Tamarack Rd. near Tonasket.
- DWLS on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Burglary on Panorama Point near Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Koala Ave. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on Dayton St. in Omak.
- DUI on Pine St. in Okanogan.
- DUI on Index St. in Omak.
- Assault on E. Grape Ave. in Omak.
- Assault on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Threats on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Theft on Golden St. in Oroville.
- Theft on Main St. in Oroville.
- Hit-and-run vehicle crash on Central Ave. in Oroville.
- DeWayne McClung, 34, booked for POCS (with intent) and POCS.
- Aaron Lee Dick, 29, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant, POCS, POCS (with intent) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- April Michelle Latimer, 47, booked for DUI.
- Aaron Michael Bauman, 31, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Troy Steven Pierre, 21, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Breanna Lee Carpenter, 21, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Angel G. Cano, 43, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV) and third-degree malicious mischief.
- Raymond James Tannehill, 26, booked 26, booked for third-degree DWLS.
Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017
- DUI on Salmon Creek Rd. near Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on Conconully Rd. near Okanogan.
- Assault on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Main St. in Oroville.
- Warrant arrest on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Oak St. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief at Eastside Park in Omak.
- Trespassing on Main St. in Oroville.
- Trespassing on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Rachella Ann Swanberg, 24, booked for DUI.
- Kelliann Marie Vickers-Fox, 29, booked for attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, DUI, second-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
Key:
DUI – Driving Under the Influence
DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance
MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption
TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission
DV – Domestic Violence
FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)
FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine
OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
RP – Reporting Party
DOC – State Department of Corrections
USBP – U.S. Border Patrol
CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection
ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement