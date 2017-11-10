Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

Superior Court

Tahshaw Lee Track, 32, Omak, pleaded guilty Oct. 31 to POCS and use of drug paraphernalia. Track was sentenced to six months in jail and fined $2,260.50 for the Jan. 28 crimes.

Zachary Jon Berntsen, 32, Omak, pleaded guilty Oct. 31 to first-degree robbery. The court dismissed an additional first-degree robbery charge. Berntsen was sentenced to 31 months (2.6 years) in prison and fined $1,260.50. The crimes occurred Aug. 29.

Jacob Nicholas Wilson, 37, Okanogan, pleaded guilty Oct. 31 to conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief. Wilson was sentenced to 24.75 months in prison and fined $800 for the March 21 crimes.

Wayne Kenneth Doner, 60, Omak, pleaded guilty Oct. 31 to fourth-degree assault (DV) and violation of a no-contact order (DV). Doner was sentenced to 30 days of electronic home monitoring and fined $1,260.50 for the May 8 crimes.

James Jonathan McKinney, 32, Okanogan, pleaded guilty June 30 to three counts of delivery of a controlled substance. McKinney was sentenced Oct. 31 to 12+ months in prison and fined $1,140 for the 2015 crimes.

The court found probable cause to charge Tyson Leo Parisien, 18, Omak, with second-degree DWLS, hit-and-run, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, obstruction and two counts of reckless endangerment. The crimes allegedly occurred June 22.

The court found probable cause to charge Alejandro Francisco Garcia, 19, Omak, with second-degree theft, third-degree theft and second-degree vehicle prowl. The crimes allegedly occurred Oct. 27.

The court found probable cause to charge Maudean Louise Vervalen, 28, Okanogan, with forgery, third-degree theft and third-degree possession of stolen property. The crimes allegedly occurred Sept. 22.

The court found probable cause to charge Francisco Tapia Juan, 24, Loomis, with first-degree child molestation and indecent liberties. The crimes allegedly occurred Oct. 8.

The court found probable cause to charge Tyler Chad Hahn, 29, Omak, with POCS, obstruction and second-degree DWLS. The crimes allegedly occurred Oct. 30.

911 Calls & Jail Bookings

Monday, Oct. 30, 2017

Vehicle prowl on Engh Rd. near Omak.

Domestic dispute on Engh Rd. near Omak.

Domestic dispute on Shumway Rd. near Omak.

Theft on Lime St. in Omak. Gasoline reported missing.

Assault on N. Ash St. in Omak.

Domestic dispute on N. Elm St. in Omak.

Trespassing on E. Dewberry Ave. in Omak.

Assault on N. Main St. in Omakk.

Violation of a no-contact order on S. Birch St. in Omak.

Assault on Main St. in Oroville.

Hit-and-run vehicle crash on 23rd Ave. in Oroville.

Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017

Vehicle-vs.-deer crash on Cape Labelle Rd. near Oroville. No injuries reported.

Sex offense on Fletcher Loop Rd. near Okanogan.

Two-vehicle crash on W. Oak St. in Okanogan.

Warrant arrest on Aeneas Valley Rd. near Tonasaket.

Two reports of domestic dispute on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.

Trespassing on Lake View Dr. near Oroville.

Trespassing on Viewmont Dr. near Okanogan.

Domestic dispute on S. Douglas St. in Omak.

Theft at Engh Rd. in Omak.

Domestic dispute on Mill St. in Okanogan.

Theft on Dayton St. in Omak.

Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.

Public intoxication on Omache Dr. in Omak.

Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.

Malicious mischief on Engh Rd. in Omak. Tire reported slashed.

Domestic dispute on S. Douglas St. in Omak.

Child abuse on S. Ash St. in Omak.

Malicious mischief on E. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.

DWLS on Omak Ave. in Omak.

Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017

Theft on Ed Louis Rd. near Okanogan. Firewood reported stolen.

Harassment on Riverside Dr. in Omak.

Threats on Rebel Rd. near Wauconda.

Public intoxication on Juniper St. in Omak.

Hit-and-run vehicle crash on Vista Place in Omak.

Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.

Drugs on S. Cedar St. in Omak.

Harassment on Omache Dr. in Omak.

Harassment on Riverside Dr. in Omak.

Public intoxication on N. Main St. in Omak.

Burglary on Skyview Dr. in Omak.

Theft on Omache Dr. in Omak.

Malicious mischief on Main St. in Oroville.

Assault on Apple Way in Oroville.

Raven Nichole Timi, 21, booked for third-degree DWLS.

Troy Ryan Gilge, 21, booked for third-degree theft, third-degree malicious mischief and third-degree malicious mischief (DV).

Reynaldo Diaz Patino, 52, court commitment for two counts of violation of a no-contact order (DV).

Francisco “Bud” Bitonti, 38, court commitment for DUI and third-degree DWLS.

Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017

Drugs on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.

Choking on Linden St. in Okanogan.

Malicious mischief on S. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.

Public intoxication on S. Ash St. in Omak.

Forgery on Engh Rd. in Omak.

Harassment on Elderberry Ave. in Omak.

Theft on Riverside Dr. in Omak.

Backed-up drains on W. Third St. in Tonasket.

Warrant arrest on S. Antwine Ave. in Tonasket.

Tyler Scott Fife, 23, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree theft.

Michael Sean Sackman, 33, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.

Friday, Nov. 3, 2017

Public intoxication on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.

Theft on Thiess Rd. near Okanogan. Firewood reported missing.

Automobile theft on Hwy. 97 near Okanogan.

Warrant arrest on Hwy. 97 near Omak.

Burglary on Conconully Rd. near Okanogan.

Assault on Monroe St. in Okanogan.

Violation of a no-contact order on River Loop Rd. near Tonasket.

Theft on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.

Roll-over vehicle crash on Havillah Rd. near Tonasket.

Utility fire on N. Ash St. in Omak.

Two-vehicle crash on Engh Rd. in Omak.

Automobile theft on E. Elberta Ave. in Omak.

Hit-and-run vehicle crash on Engh Rd. in Omak.

Automobile theft on Brooks Tract Rd. near Omak.

Vehicle crash on Okoma Dr. in Omak.

Threats on Main St. in Oroville.

Joshua Brent Winslow Numair, court commitment for third-degree DWLS.

Samantha Garcia, 27, booked for violation of a protection order (DV).

Brian Wayne Provstgaard, 39, court commitment for third-degree DWLS.

Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017

Automobile theft on Old Riverside Hwy. near Omak.

Violation of a no-contact order on Elmway in Okanogan.

Weapons offense on Main St. in Riverside.

Warrant arrest on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.

Domestic dispute on Westlake Rd. near Oroville.

Theft on Haley Creek Rd. near Omak.

One-vehicle crash on Hwy. 97 near Oroville.

DUI on Dayton St. in Omak.

Violation of a no-contact order on E. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.

Trespassing on Juniper St. in Omak.

Threats on Dayton St. in Omak.

Trespassing on Third Ave. in Oroville.

Trespassing on Juniper St. in Oroville.

Theft on Third Ave. in Oroville.

Public intoxication on E. Seventh St. in Tonasket.

Alyssa Ann Williams, 32, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI.

Friday, Nov. 5, 2017

Burglary on Elmway in Okanogan.

DUI on W. First Ave. in Omak.

Domestic dispute on Linden St. in Okanogan.

One-vehicle crash on Pine Creek Rd. near Tonasket.

Utility problem on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket. Power line sparking.

Violation of a no-contact order on Tamarack Rd. near Tonasket.

Structure fire on Salmon Creek Rd. near Okanogan.

One-vehicle crash on Johnson Creek Rd. near Omak.

One-vehicle crash on Tunk Creek Rd. near Riverside.

One-vehicle roll-over crash on Kermel Rd. in Omak.

Violation of a no-contact order on Elmway in Okanogan.

Trespassing on Dwinnell Cutoff Rd. near Oroville.

One-vehicle crash on Conconully Rd. near Okanogan.

Malicious mischief on Engh Rd. in Omak.

Structure fire on E. Dewberry Ave. in Omak.

Joseph Robert Moses, 33, court commitment for third-degree DWLS.

Steven Lee Duncan, 53, booked for DUI and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

Anthony David Martin, 49, booked for second-degree malicious mischief, DUI, first-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

Key: DUI– Driving Under the Influence; DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked; POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance; MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption; TMVWOP – Taking a

Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission; DV – Domestic Violence; FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant); FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine; OCSO– Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office; RP – Reporting Party; DOC – State Department of Corrections; USBP – U.S. Border Patrol; CBP– U.S. Customs and Border Protection; ICE–Immigration and Customs Enforcement