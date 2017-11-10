Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

Superior Court
- Tahshaw Lee Track, 32, Omak, pleaded guilty Oct. 31 to POCS and use of drug paraphernalia. Track was sentenced to six months in jail and fined $2,260.50 for the Jan. 28 crimes.
- Zachary Jon Berntsen, 32, Omak, pleaded guilty Oct. 31 to first-degree robbery. The court dismissed an additional first-degree robbery charge. Berntsen was sentenced to 31 months (2.6 years) in prison and fined $1,260.50. The crimes occurred Aug. 29.
- Jacob Nicholas Wilson, 37, Okanogan, pleaded guilty Oct. 31 to conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief. Wilson was sentenced to 24.75 months in prison and fined $800 for the March 21 crimes.
- Wayne Kenneth Doner, 60, Omak, pleaded guilty Oct. 31 to fourth-degree assault (DV) and violation of a no-contact order (DV). Doner was sentenced to 30 days of electronic home monitoring and fined $1,260.50 for the May 8 crimes.
- James Jonathan McKinney, 32, Okanogan, pleaded guilty June 30 to three counts of delivery of a controlled substance. McKinney was sentenced Oct. 31 to 12+ months in prison and fined $1,140 for the 2015 crimes.
- The court found probable cause to charge Tyson Leo Parisien, 18, Omak, with second-degree DWLS, hit-and-run, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, obstruction and two counts of reckless endangerment. The crimes allegedly occurred June 22.
- The court found probable cause to charge Alejandro Francisco Garcia, 19, Omak, with second-degree theft, third-degree theft and second-degree vehicle prowl. The crimes allegedly occurred Oct. 27.
- The court found probable cause to charge Maudean Louise Vervalen, 28, Okanogan, with forgery, third-degree theft and third-degree possession of stolen property. The crimes allegedly occurred Sept. 22.
- The court found probable cause to charge Francisco Tapia Juan, 24, Loomis, with first-degree child molestation and indecent liberties. The crimes allegedly occurred Oct. 8.
- The court found probable cause to charge Tyler Chad Hahn, 29, Omak, with POCS, obstruction and second-degree DWLS. The crimes allegedly occurred Oct. 30.
911 Calls & Jail Bookings
Monday, Oct. 30, 2017
- Vehicle prowl on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Theft on Lime St. in Omak. Gasoline reported missing.
- Assault on N. Ash St. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on N. Elm St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on E. Dewberry Ave. in Omak.
- Assault on N. Main St. in Omakk.
- Violation of a no-contact order on S. Birch St. in Omak.
- Assault on Main St. in Oroville.
- Hit-and-run vehicle crash on 23rd Ave. in Oroville.
Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017
- Vehicle-vs.-deer crash on Cape Labelle Rd. near Oroville. No injuries reported.
- Sex offense on Fletcher Loop Rd. near Okanogan.
- Two-vehicle crash on W. Oak St. in Okanogan.
- Warrant arrest on Aeneas Valley Rd. near Tonasaket.
- Two reports of domestic dispute on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Trespassing on Lake View Dr. near Oroville.
- Trespassing on Viewmont Dr. near Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on S. Douglas St. in Omak.
- Theft at Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Mill St. in Okanogan.
- Theft on Dayton St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Engh Rd. in Omak. Tire reported slashed.
- Domestic dispute on S. Douglas St. in Omak.
- Child abuse on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on E. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
- DWLS on Omak Ave. in Omak.
Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017
- Theft on Ed Louis Rd. near Okanogan. Firewood reported stolen.
- Harassment on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Threats on Rebel Rd. near Wauconda.
- Public intoxication on Juniper St. in Omak.
- Hit-and-run vehicle crash on Vista Place in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Drugs on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Harassment on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Harassment on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Burglary on Skyview Dr. in Omak.
- Theft on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Main St. in Oroville.
- Assault on Apple Way in Oroville.
- Raven Nichole Timi, 21, booked for third-degree DWLS.
- Troy Ryan Gilge, 21, booked for third-degree theft, third-degree malicious mischief and third-degree malicious mischief (DV).
- Reynaldo Diaz Patino, 52, court commitment for two counts of violation of a no-contact order (DV).
- Francisco “Bud” Bitonti, 38, court commitment for DUI and third-degree DWLS.
Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017
- Drugs on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.
- Choking on Linden St. in Okanogan.
- Malicious mischief on S. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Public intoxication on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Forgery on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Harassment on Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Backed-up drains on W. Third St. in Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on S. Antwine Ave. in Tonasket.
- Tyler Scott Fife, 23, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree theft.
- Michael Sean Sackman, 33, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.
Friday, Nov. 3, 2017
- Public intoxication on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on Thiess Rd. near Okanogan. Firewood reported missing.
- Automobile theft on Hwy. 97 near Okanogan.
- Warrant arrest on Hwy. 97 near Omak.
- Burglary on Conconully Rd. near Okanogan.
- Assault on Monroe St. in Okanogan.
- Violation of a no-contact order on River Loop Rd. near Tonasket.
- Theft on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Roll-over vehicle crash on Havillah Rd. near Tonasket.
- Utility fire on N. Ash St. in Omak.
- Two-vehicle crash on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Automobile theft on E. Elberta Ave. in Omak.
- Hit-and-run vehicle crash on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Automobile theft on Brooks Tract Rd. near Omak.
- Vehicle crash on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
- Threats on Main St. in Oroville.
- Joshua Brent Winslow Numair, court commitment for third-degree DWLS.
- Samantha Garcia, 27, booked for violation of a protection order (DV).
- Brian Wayne Provstgaard, 39, court commitment for third-degree DWLS.
Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017
- Automobile theft on Old Riverside Hwy. near Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Elmway in Okanogan.
- Weapons offense on Main St. in Riverside.
- Warrant arrest on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on Westlake Rd. near Oroville.
- Theft on Haley Creek Rd. near Omak.
- One-vehicle crash on Hwy. 97 near Oroville.
- DUI on Dayton St. in Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on E. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Juniper St. in Omak.
- Threats on Dayton St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Third Ave. in Oroville.
- Trespassing on Juniper St. in Oroville.
- Theft on Third Ave. in Oroville.
- Public intoxication on E. Seventh St. in Tonasket.
- Alyssa Ann Williams, 32, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI.
Friday, Nov. 5, 2017
- Burglary on Elmway in Okanogan.
- DUI on W. First Ave. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Linden St. in Okanogan.
- One-vehicle crash on Pine Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
- Utility problem on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket. Power line sparking.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Tamarack Rd. near Tonasket.
- Structure fire on Salmon Creek Rd. near Okanogan.
- One-vehicle crash on Johnson Creek Rd. near Omak.
- One-vehicle crash on Tunk Creek Rd. near Riverside.
- One-vehicle roll-over crash on Kermel Rd. in Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Elmway in Okanogan.
- Trespassing on Dwinnell Cutoff Rd. near Oroville.
- One-vehicle crash on Conconully Rd. near Okanogan.
- Malicious mischief on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Structure fire on E. Dewberry Ave. in Omak.
- Joseph Robert Moses, 33, court commitment for third-degree DWLS.
- Steven Lee Duncan, 53, booked for DUI and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
- Anthony David Martin, 49, booked for second-degree malicious mischief, DUI, first-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
Key: DUI– Driving Under the Influence; DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked; POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance; MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption; TMVWOP – Taking a
Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission; DV – Domestic Violence; FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant); FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine; OCSO– Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office; RP – Reporting Party; DOC – State Department of Corrections; USBP – U.S. Border Patrol; CBP– U.S. Customs and Border Protection; ICE–Immigration and Customs Enforcement