Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

Superior Court
- The court found probable cause to charge Jody Ellen Cate, 37, Omak, with unlawful imprisonment (DV) and fourth-degree assault (DV). The crimes allegedly occurred Oct. 16.
- The court found probable cause to charge Dee Dee Louise Thompkins, 30, Omak, with POCS (heroin) and use of drug paraphernalia. The crimes allegedly occurred Oct. 14.
- The court found probable cause to charge Suzanna Marie Marchand, 35, Omak, with POCS (heroin) and use of drug paraphernalia. The crimes allegedly occurred Oct. 14.
- The court found probable cause to charge Janelle Deeanna St. Peter, 22, Omak, with POCS (methamphetamine). The crime allegedly occurred Oct. 4.
- The court found probable cause to charge Robert Charlie Atkins, 26, Oroville, with fourth-degree assault (DV) and three counts of harassment (threats to kill) (DV). The crimes allegedly occurred Oct. 25.
- The court found probable cause to charge Jesse Martin Collins, 35, Oroville, with second-degree assault (strangulation) (DV) and third-degree DWLS. The crimes allegedly occurred Oct. 20.
- The court found probable cause to charge Christopher Paul Robbins, 49, Tacoma, with second-degree kidnapping and third-degree DWLS. The crimes allegedly occurred Oct. 20 near Tonasket.
911 Calls Jail Bookings
Monday, Oct. 23, 2017
- Trespassing on Rehmke Rd. near Tonasket.
- Theft on Conconully St. near Omak. Bicycle reported missing.
- Fraud on Okanogan Landfill Rd. near Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on Hwy. 97 near Omak.
- Trespassing on Murray St. in Okanogan.
- Automobile theft on River Loop Rd. near Tonasket.
- Assault on Cayuse Mountain Rd. near Omak.
- Trespassing on W. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Assault on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Theft on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Drugs on Pine St. in Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on N. Main St. in Omak.
- DWLS on Dogwood St. in Omak.
- Weapons offense on Main St. in Oroville.
- Domestic dispute on Main St. in Oroville.
- Drugs on E. Hwy. 20 near Tonasket.
- Malicious mischief on S. Tonasket Ave. in Tonasket.
- Casey Jean Loe, 39, court commitment for DUI.
- Robert Joseph Parisien, 23, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant.
- Corrie Lynn Andra, 33, booked on a DOC detainer.
Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017
- Fraud on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Wildland fire on Aeneas Valley Rd. near Tonasket.
- Domestic dispute on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Malicious mischief on S. Higher Ground Rd. near Tonasket.
- Vehicle prowl on Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
- Fraud on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on N. Ash St. in Omak.
- Harassment on Main St. in Omak.
- Matthew Ruessell Carden Jr., 30, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.
- Travis Michael Muller, 36, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Brittany Lynn Hood, 28, booked on FTA warrants for fourth-degree assault (DV) and first-degree criminal trespassing.
- Matthew Vernon Bryant, 36, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.
- Nicholas James Corter, 25, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree theft.
Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017
- Assault on W. Jonathan Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on Pharr Rd. near Riverside.
- Malicious mischief on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Vehicle-vs.-deer crash on Jennings Loop Rd. near Oroville.
- Robert Charlie Atkins, 26, booked for fourth-degree assault and three counts of harassment (threats to kill).
- Ashley Marie Lawrence, 24, booked for third-degree DWLS.
Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017
- Theft on Elmway in Okanogan.
- DUI on Ross Canyon Rd. near Omak.
- Trespassing on Oakes Dr. near Tonasket.
- Theft on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Main St. in Oroville.
- DWLS on Central Ave.in Oroville.
- Stormy Rae Brenard, 28, booked on FTA warrants for third-degree theft and second-degree burglary.
- Nicholas Anthony Wright, 51, booked on an FTA warrant for malicious mischief.
- Jarred Wendell Chaney, 24, booked on an FTA warrant for disorderly conduct.
- Maudean Louise Vervalen, 28, booked for forgery, third-degree theft and third-degree possession of stolen property.
Friday, Oct. 27, 2017
- Warrant arrest on E. Central Ave. in Omak.
- Threats on Lake View Dr. near Oroville.
- Threats on Westlake Rd. near Oroville.
- Domestic dispute on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Harassment on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Theft on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Two reports of vehicle prowl on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Pornography on Juniper St. in Oroville.
- Automobile theft on S. Locust Way in Tonasket.
- Alexander Blaine Martin, 30, booked for violation of a protection order (DV), possess of marijuana (less than 40 grams) and use of drug paraphernalia.
- Francisco Juan Tapia, 24, booked for first-degree child molestation.
Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017
- Illegal burning on Reevas Basin Rd. near Tonasket.
- Theft on Howell Canyon Rd. near Tonasket.
- Domestic dispute on S. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
- Drugs on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- DWLS on Oak St. in Omak.
- Drugs on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Alcohol offense on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Illegal burning on 16th Ave. in Oroville.
- Trespassing on Golden St. in Oroville.
- Assault on Juniper St. in Oroville.
- Domestic dispute on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Theft on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017
- Drugs on Burton Ave. in Okanogan.
- Threats on Cartwright Dr. in Tonasket.
- Wildland fire on Kendall St. in Riverside.
- Domestic dispute on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
- Trespassing on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on Tyee St. in Okanogan.
- Assault on W. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Theft on Main St. in Oroville.
Key:
DUI– Driving Under the Influence; DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked; POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance; MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption; TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission; DV – Domestic Violence; FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant); FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine; OCSO– Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office; RP – Reporting Party; DOC – State Department of Corrections; USBP – U.S. Border Patrol; CBP– U.S. Customs and Border Protection; ICE–Immigration and Customs Enforcement