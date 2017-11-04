Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

Superior Court

The court found probable cause to charge Jody Ellen Cate, 37, Omak, with unlawful imprisonment (DV) and fourth-degree assault (DV). The crimes allegedly occurred Oct. 16.

The court found probable cause to charge Dee Dee Louise Thompkins, 30, Omak, with POCS (heroin) and use of drug paraphernalia. The crimes allegedly occurred Oct. 14.

The court found probable cause to charge Suzanna Marie Marchand, 35, Omak, with POCS (heroin) and use of drug paraphernalia. The crimes allegedly occurred Oct. 14.

The court found probable cause to charge Janelle Deeanna St. Peter, 22, Omak, with POCS (methamphetamine). The crime allegedly occurred Oct. 4.

The court found probable cause to charge Robert Charlie Atkins, 26, Oroville, with fourth-degree assault (DV) and three counts of harassment (threats to kill) (DV). The crimes allegedly occurred Oct. 25.

The court found probable cause to charge Jesse Martin Collins, 35, Oroville, with second-degree assault (strangulation) (DV) and third-degree DWLS. The crimes allegedly occurred Oct. 20.

The court found probable cause to charge Christopher Paul Robbins, 49, Tacoma, with second-degree kidnapping and third-degree DWLS. The crimes allegedly occurred Oct. 20 near Tonasket.

911 Calls Jail Bookings

Monday, Oct. 23, 2017

Trespassing on Rehmke Rd. near Tonasket.

Theft on Conconully St. near Omak. Bicycle reported missing.

Fraud on Okanogan Landfill Rd. near Okanogan.

Domestic dispute on Hwy. 97 near Omak.

Trespassing on Murray St. in Okanogan.

Automobile theft on River Loop Rd. near Tonasket.

Assault on Cayuse Mountain Rd. near Omak.

Trespassing on W. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.

Theft on Omache Dr. in Omak.

Trespassing on Omache Dr. in Omak.

Assault on S. Main St. in Omak.

Theft on Omache Dr. in Omak.

Drugs on Pine St. in Omak.

Vehicle prowl on N. Main St. in Omak.

DWLS on Dogwood St. in Omak.

Weapons offense on Main St. in Oroville.

Domestic dispute on Main St. in Oroville.

Drugs on E. Hwy. 20 near Tonasket.

Malicious mischief on S. Tonasket Ave. in Tonasket.

Casey Jean Loe, 39, court commitment for DUI.

Robert Joseph Parisien, 23, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant.

Corrie Lynn Andra, 33, booked on a DOC detainer.

Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017

Fraud on Engh Rd. in Omak.

Wildland fire on Aeneas Valley Rd. near Tonasket.

Domestic dispute on Engh Rd. near Omak.

Malicious mischief on S. Higher Ground Rd. near Tonasket.

Vehicle prowl on Elderberry Ave. in Omak.

Fraud on Riverside Dr. in Omak.

Vehicle prowl on N. Ash St. in Omak.

Harassment on Main St. in Omak.

Matthew Ruessell Carden Jr., 30, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.

Travis Michael Muller, 36, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).

Brittany Lynn Hood, 28, booked on FTA warrants for fourth-degree assault (DV) and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Matthew Vernon Bryant, 36, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.

Nicholas James Corter, 25, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree theft.

Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017

Assault on W. Jonathan Ave. in Omak.

Theft on Pharr Rd. near Riverside.

Malicious mischief on S. Main St. in Omak.

Vehicle-vs.-deer crash on Jennings Loop Rd. near Oroville.

Robert Charlie Atkins, 26, booked for fourth-degree assault and three counts of harassment (threats to kill).

Ashley Marie Lawrence, 24, booked for third-degree DWLS.

Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017

Theft on Elmway in Okanogan.

DUI on Ross Canyon Rd. near Omak.

Trespassing on Oakes Dr. near Tonasket.

Theft on N. Main St. in Omak.

Warrant arrest on Main St. in Oroville.

DWLS on Central Ave.in Oroville.

Stormy Rae Brenard, 28, booked on FTA warrants for third-degree theft and second-degree burglary.

Nicholas Anthony Wright, 51, booked on an FTA warrant for malicious mischief.

Jarred Wendell Chaney, 24, booked on an FTA warrant for disorderly conduct.

Maudean Louise Vervalen, 28, booked for forgery, third-degree theft and third-degree possession of stolen property.

Friday, Oct. 27, 2017

Warrant arrest on E. Central Ave. in Omak.

Threats on Lake View Dr. near Oroville.

Threats on Westlake Rd. near Oroville.

Domestic dispute on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.

Harassment on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.

Theft on Riverside Dr. in Omak.

Two reports of vehicle prowl on N. Main St. in Omak.

Pornography on Juniper St. in Oroville.

Automobile theft on S. Locust Way in Tonasket.

Alexander Blaine Martin, 30, booked for violation of a protection order (DV), possess of marijuana (less than 40 grams) and use of drug paraphernalia.

Francisco Juan Tapia, 24, booked for first-degree child molestation.

Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017

Illegal burning on Reevas Basin Rd. near Tonasket.

Theft on Howell Canyon Rd. near Tonasket.

Domestic dispute on S. Third Ave. in Okanogan.

Drugs on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.

DWLS on Oak St. in Omak.

Drugs on S. Ash St. in Omak.

Alcohol offense on Riverside Dr. in Omak.

Illegal burning on 16th Ave. in Oroville.

Trespassing on Golden St. in Oroville.

Assault on Juniper St. in Oroville.

Domestic dispute on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.

Theft on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.

Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017

Drugs on Burton Ave. in Okanogan.

Threats on Cartwright Dr. in Tonasket.

Wildland fire on Kendall St. in Riverside.

Domestic dispute on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.

Trespassing on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.

Domestic dispute on Tyee St. in Okanogan.

Assault on W. Apple Ave. in Omak.

Trespassing on Omache Dr. in Omak.

Theft on Main St. in Oroville.

Key:

DUI– Driving Under the Influence; DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked; POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance; MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption; TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission; DV – Domestic Violence; FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant); FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine; OCSO– Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office; RP – Reporting Party; DOC – State Department of Corrections; USBP – U.S. Border Patrol; CBP– U.S. Customs and Border Protection; ICE–Immigration and Customs Enforcement