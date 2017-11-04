Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

Superior Court

  • The court found probable cause to charge Jody Ellen Cate, 37, Omak, with unlawful imprisonment (DV) and fourth-degree assault (DV). The crimes allegedly occurred Oct. 16.
  • The court found probable cause to charge Dee Dee Louise Thompkins, 30, Omak, with POCS (heroin) and use of drug paraphernalia. The crimes allegedly occurred Oct. 14.
  • The court found probable cause to charge Suzanna Marie Marchand, 35, Omak, with POCS (heroin) and use of drug paraphernalia. The crimes allegedly occurred Oct. 14.
  • The court found probable cause to charge Janelle Deeanna St. Peter, 22, Omak, with POCS (methamphetamine). The crime allegedly occurred Oct. 4.
  • The court found probable cause to charge Robert Charlie Atkins, 26, Oroville, with fourth-degree assault (DV) and three counts of harassment (threats to kill) (DV). The crimes allegedly occurred Oct. 25.
  • The court found probable cause to charge Jesse Martin Collins, 35, Oroville, with second-degree assault (strangulation) (DV) and third-degree DWLS. The crimes allegedly occurred Oct. 20.
  • The court found probable cause to charge Christopher Paul Robbins, 49, Tacoma, with second-degree kidnapping and third-degree DWLS. The crimes allegedly occurred Oct. 20 near Tonasket.

911 Calls  Jail Bookings

Monday, Oct. 23, 2017

  • Trespassing on Rehmke Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Theft on Conconully St. near Omak. Bicycle reported missing.
  • Fraud on Okanogan Landfill Rd. near Okanogan.
  • Domestic dispute on Hwy. 97 near Omak.
  • Trespassing on Murray St. in Okanogan.
  • Automobile theft on River Loop Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Assault on Cayuse Mountain Rd. near Omak.
  • Trespassing on W. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
  • Theft on Omache Dr. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on Omache Dr. in Omak.
  • Assault on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Theft on Omache Dr. in Omak.
  • Drugs on Pine St. in Omak.
  • Vehicle prowl on N. Main St. in Omak.
  • DWLS on Dogwood St. in Omak.
  • Weapons offense on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Domestic dispute on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Drugs on E. Hwy. 20 near Tonasket.
  • Malicious mischief on S. Tonasket Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Casey Jean Loe, 39, court commitment for DUI.
  • Robert Joseph Parisien, 23, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant.
  • Corrie Lynn Andra, 33, booked on a DOC detainer.

Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017

  • Fraud on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Wildland fire on Aeneas Valley Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Domestic dispute on Engh Rd. near Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on S. Higher Ground Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Vehicle prowl on Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
  • Fraud on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
  • Vehicle prowl on N. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Harassment on Main St. in Omak.
  • Matthew Ruessell Carden Jr., 30, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.
  • Travis Michael Muller, 36, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
  • Brittany Lynn Hood, 28, booked on FTA warrants for fourth-degree assault (DV) and first-degree criminal trespassing.
  • Matthew Vernon Bryant, 36, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.
  • Nicholas James Corter, 25, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree theft.

Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017

  • Assault on W. Jonathan Ave. in Omak.
  • Theft on Pharr Rd. near Riverside.
  • Malicious mischief on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Vehicle-vs.-deer crash on Jennings Loop Rd. near Oroville.
  • Robert Charlie Atkins, 26, booked for fourth-degree assault and three counts of harassment (threats to kill).
  • Ashley Marie Lawrence, 24, booked for third-degree DWLS.

Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017

  • Theft on Elmway in Okanogan.
  • DUI on Ross Canyon Rd. near Omak.
  • Trespassing on Oakes Dr. near Tonasket.
  • Theft on N. Main St. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Main St. in Oroville.
  • DWLS on Central Ave.in Oroville.
  • Stormy Rae Brenard, 28, booked on FTA warrants for third-degree theft and second-degree burglary.
  • Nicholas Anthony Wright, 51, booked on an FTA warrant for malicious mischief.
  • Jarred Wendell Chaney, 24, booked on an FTA warrant for disorderly conduct.
  • Maudean Louise Vervalen, 28, booked for forgery, third-degree theft and third-degree possession of stolen property.

Friday, Oct. 27, 2017

  • Warrant arrest on E. Central Ave. in Omak.
  • Threats on Lake View Dr. near Oroville.
  • Threats on Westlake Rd. near Oroville.
  • Domestic dispute on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Harassment on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Theft on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
  • Two reports of vehicle prowl on N. Main St. in Omak.
  • Pornography on Juniper St. in Oroville.
  • Automobile theft on S. Locust Way in Tonasket.
  • Alexander Blaine Martin, 30, booked for violation of a protection order (DV), possess of marijuana (less than 40 grams) and use of drug paraphernalia.
  • Francisco Juan Tapia, 24, booked for first-degree child molestation.

Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017

  • Illegal burning on Reevas Basin Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Theft on Howell Canyon Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Domestic dispute on S. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Drugs on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • DWLS on Oak St. in Omak.
  • Drugs on S. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Alcohol offense on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
  • Illegal burning on 16th Ave. in Oroville.
  • Trespassing on Golden St. in Oroville.
  • Assault on Juniper St. in Oroville.
  • Domestic dispute on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Theft on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.

Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017

  • Drugs on Burton Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Threats on Cartwright Dr. in Tonasket.
  • Wildland fire on Kendall St. in Riverside.
  • Domestic dispute on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
  • Trespassing on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Domestic dispute on Tyee St. in Okanogan.
  • Assault on W. Apple Ave. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on Omache Dr. in Omak.
  • Theft on Main St. in Oroville.

Key:

DUI– Driving Under the Influence; DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked; POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance; MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption; TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission; DV – Domestic Violence; FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant); FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine; OCSO– Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office; RP – Reporting Party; DOC – State Department of Corrections; USBP – U.S. Border Patrol; CBP– U.S. Customs and Border Protection; ICE–Immigration and Customs Enforcement

 

 

