Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

Superior Court

  • The court found probable cause to charge Gabriel Toribio Apolonio, 20, Omak, with second-degree assault (strangulation) (DV). The crime allegedly occurred Sept. 27.
  • The court found probable cause to charge Brenna Marie Klimek, 19, Omak, with residential burglary (DV) and violation of a no-contact order (DV). The crimes allegedly occurred Sept. 27.
  • The court found probable cause to charge Debra Michele Gregg, 55, Omak, with second-degree burglary and third-degree theft. The crimes allegedly occurred Oct. 1.
  • The court found probable cause to charge Patrick Lee Luntsford, 61, Omak, with second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and POCS (methamphetamine). The crimes allegedly occurred Oct. 1.
  • The court found probable cause to charge Jose Enrique Gonzalez Palomares, 22, Omak, with first-degree rape of a child and first-degree child molestation. The crimes allegedly occurred between November 2011 and December 2012.
  • The court found probable cause to charge Brenden Joe Ostby, 23, Tonasket, with attempted second-degree trafficking in stolen property, third-degree possession of stolen property and four counts of possession of a stolen firearm. The crimes allegedly occurred Sept. 11.
  • The court found probable cause to charge Daniel Paul Gleason, 42, Tonasket, with five counts of harassment (threats to kill) (DV) and one count of fourth-degree assault (DV). The crimes allegedly occurred Sept. 18.
  • The court found probable cause to charge to charge Stacy Lea Rodriguez, 51, Omak, with second-degree burglary and sounding a false fire alarm. The crimes allegedly occurred Sept. 24.

District Court

  • Amy Adele Batton, 36, Tonasket, guilty of second-degree criminal trespassing and harassment. Batton was sentenced to 364 days with jail with 362 days suspended and fined $1,203.
  • David W. Darrow, 51, Oroville, guilty (other revocation) of fourth-degree assault and DUI. Darrow was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 334 days suspended and fined a total of $3,058.
  • Tasha Marie Hayner, 26, Okanogan, guilty of two counts of third-degree theft. Hayner was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 360 days suspended, and fined $1,766.
  • Yvonne Delene McMillan, 51, Omak, guilty of third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespassing. McMillan was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 359 days suspended and fined a total of $86.
  • Michael Daniel Prescott, 29, Omak, guilty of two counts of third-degree theft. Prescott was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 359 days suspended and fined a total of $756.
  • Robert Charles Shannon, 35, Omak, guilty of third-degree DWLS and third-degree theft. Shannon was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended and fined $1,776.
  • Cameron John Taylor, 23, Omak, guilty on three counts of fourth-degree assault and one count each of first-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree criminal trespassing. The court dismissed a third-degree malicious mischief charge. Taylor was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 304 days suspended and fined a total of $4,145.
  • Sean Thomas, 50, Tonasket, guilty of violation of a no-contact order. Thomas was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 355 days suspended and fined $598.
  • Victoria Faye Tonner, 51, Okanogan, had a charge dismissed: use of drug paraphernalia.
  • Noe Alay Vazquez Vazquez, 20, Tonasket, had a third-degree charge dismissed. Vazquez Vazquez was fined $500.
  • Brigham Allen Ward, 56, Tonasket, not guilty of DUI.
  • Peter John Weeks, 37, guilty of DUI. Weeks had a charge dismissed: no valid operator’s license without ID. Weeks was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 354 days suspended and fined $1,681.

911 Calls & Jail Bookings

Monday, Oct. 2, 2017

  • Warrant arrest on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Malicious mischief on Pontiac Ridge Rd. near Oroville. Windows reported smashed.
  • Theft on Blackler Rd. near Oroville.
  • Trespassing on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Burglary on School St. in Okanogan.
  • Malicious mischief on W. Dewberry Ave. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on N. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on Ferry St. in Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on N. Main St. in Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on S. Antwine Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Jami Leigh Childers, 20, booked on a material witness warrant.

Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017

  • Burglary on S. Locust Way in Tonasket.
  • Domestic dispute on Greenacres Rd. near Riverside.
  • Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Burglary on S. Granite St. in Omak.
  • Public intoxication on E. Central Ave. in Omak.
  • Theft on Ferry St. in Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on S. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
  • Chazz Burge, 23, booked on an FTA warrant for intimidating a witness.
  • Derek Justin Allen, 36, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Vickie Ann Hall, 50, booked on an FTC warrant for indecent exposure.
  • Charles Lee Desautel, 30, booked on a DUI court violation.

Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017

  • Drugs on Mt. Hull near Oroville.
  • Sex offender registration on Elmway in Okanogan.
  • Harassment on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Assault on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Brittany L. Arias, 28, booked for disorderly conduct.
  • Jacob Scott Sutton, 20, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Kailey Marie Huner, 22, booked on an FTC warrant for third-degree theft.
  • Michael Aaron Cornella, 27, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Tyler Carl Stevenson, 24, booked on FTA warrants fourth-degree assault (DV) and third-degree malicious mischief (DV).
  • David William Street, 55, booked for reckless driving.
  • Nicole Lynn Miller, 46, booked for reckless driving.
  • Ali Valdovinos Portillo, 24, booked on an FTA warrant for POCS.
  • Kevin Lee Nims, 29, booked on two counts of fourth-degree assault.
  • James Dean Wilson, 62, court commitment for DUI and first-degree DWLS.
  • Allen Richard Hertlein, 28, court commitment for reckless driving.

Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017

  • Burglary on Weatherstone Rd. near Omak.
  • Public intoxication on Elmway in Okanogan.
  • Two-vehicle crash on Chesaw Rd. near Oroville.
  • Malicious mischief on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Assault on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Pine St. in Omak.
  • Sex offense on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
  • Theft on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Derek Wesley Palmanteer, 27, court commitment for DUI.
  • Fernando Garcia Gomez, 26, booked on FTA warrants for third-degree theft, unlawful possession of a legend drug and TMVWOP.
  • Antonio Guadalupe R. Deleon, 27, booked for manufacturing of marijuana.

Friday, Oct. 6, 2017

  • Assault on Hwy. 97 near Omak.
  • Fraud on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
  • Domestic dispute on Gordon St. in Okanogan.
  • Public intoxication on Elmway in Okanogan.
  • Illegal burning on Canyon Creek Rd. near Oroville.
  • Violation of a no-contact order on Pine Chee Rd. near Oroville.
  • Theft on Omache Dr. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Burglary on Mill Dr. near Tonasket.
  • DWLS on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
  • Trespassing on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Saan Meng Saelee, 51, booked for manufacturing of marijuana.
  • Wern Cho Saephanh, 60, booked for manufacturing of marijuana.
  • William Seng Saephanh, 51, booked for booked for manufacturing of marijuana and possession of marijuana (with intent).
  • Margaret Brandi L. Tonasket, 31, booked on an FTC warrant for third-degree theft.
  • Robyn Ann Henderson, 34, booked for DUI and POCS.

Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017

  • One-vehicle crash on Conconully Rd. near Okanogan.
  • Warrant arrest on Lone Pin HUD Rd. near Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. near Omak.
  • Weapons offense on Bonaparte Lake Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Illegal burning on O’Neil Rd. near Oroville.
  • DWLS on Queen St. in Okanogan.
  • Threats on Ell Lake Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Warrant arrest on Crumbacher Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Warrant arrest on S. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Warrant arrest on N. Main St. in Omak.
  • Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Public intoxication on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Harassment on Ironwood St. in Oroville.
  • Theft on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Daniel Lee Lucero, 29, booked for third-degree malicious mischief (DV) and harassment (DV).
  • Travis Justin Smith, 37, booked on an FTC warrant for third-degree DWLS.
  • Martin Antonio Aguilar, 29, booked on a DOC detainer and an FTA warrant for third-degree malicious mischief.
  • Erin Lorraine Phillips, 22, booked on an FTA warrant for POCS.

Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017

  • Sex offense on Holmes Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Malicious mischief on Westlake Rd. near Oroville.
  • Illegal burning on Kruse St. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on Hagood Cutoff Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Domestic dispute on Mill St. in Okanogan.
  • Theft on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Threats on S. Tonasket Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Jeremiah Cook Luther, 48, booked for third-degree malicious mischief (DV).

Key:

DUI – Driving Under the Influence

DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance

MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption

TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission

DV – Domestic Violence

FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)

FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine

OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office

RP – Reporting Party

DOC – State Department of Corrections

USBP – U.S. Border Patrol

CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection

ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement

 

