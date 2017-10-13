Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

Superior Court
- The court found probable cause to charge Gabriel Toribio Apolonio, 20, Omak, with second-degree assault (strangulation) (DV). The crime allegedly occurred Sept. 27.
- The court found probable cause to charge Brenna Marie Klimek, 19, Omak, with residential burglary (DV) and violation of a no-contact order (DV). The crimes allegedly occurred Sept. 27.
- The court found probable cause to charge Debra Michele Gregg, 55, Omak, with second-degree burglary and third-degree theft. The crimes allegedly occurred Oct. 1.
- The court found probable cause to charge Patrick Lee Luntsford, 61, Omak, with second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and POCS (methamphetamine). The crimes allegedly occurred Oct. 1.
- The court found probable cause to charge Jose Enrique Gonzalez Palomares, 22, Omak, with first-degree rape of a child and first-degree child molestation. The crimes allegedly occurred between November 2011 and December 2012.
- The court found probable cause to charge Brenden Joe Ostby, 23, Tonasket, with attempted second-degree trafficking in stolen property, third-degree possession of stolen property and four counts of possession of a stolen firearm. The crimes allegedly occurred Sept. 11.
- The court found probable cause to charge Daniel Paul Gleason, 42, Tonasket, with five counts of harassment (threats to kill) (DV) and one count of fourth-degree assault (DV). The crimes allegedly occurred Sept. 18.
- The court found probable cause to charge to charge Stacy Lea Rodriguez, 51, Omak, with second-degree burglary and sounding a false fire alarm. The crimes allegedly occurred Sept. 24.
District Court
- Amy Adele Batton, 36, Tonasket, guilty of second-degree criminal trespassing and harassment. Batton was sentenced to 364 days with jail with 362 days suspended and fined $1,203.
- David W. Darrow, 51, Oroville, guilty (other revocation) of fourth-degree assault and DUI. Darrow was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 334 days suspended and fined a total of $3,058.
- Tasha Marie Hayner, 26, Okanogan, guilty of two counts of third-degree theft. Hayner was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 360 days suspended, and fined $1,766.
- Yvonne Delene McMillan, 51, Omak, guilty of third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespassing. McMillan was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 359 days suspended and fined a total of $86.
- Michael Daniel Prescott, 29, Omak, guilty of two counts of third-degree theft. Prescott was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 359 days suspended and fined a total of $756.
- Robert Charles Shannon, 35, Omak, guilty of third-degree DWLS and third-degree theft. Shannon was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended and fined $1,776.
- Cameron John Taylor, 23, Omak, guilty on three counts of fourth-degree assault and one count each of first-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree criminal trespassing. The court dismissed a third-degree malicious mischief charge. Taylor was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 304 days suspended and fined a total of $4,145.
- Sean Thomas, 50, Tonasket, guilty of violation of a no-contact order. Thomas was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 355 days suspended and fined $598.
- Victoria Faye Tonner, 51, Okanogan, had a charge dismissed: use of drug paraphernalia.
- Noe Alay Vazquez Vazquez, 20, Tonasket, had a third-degree charge dismissed. Vazquez Vazquez was fined $500.
- Brigham Allen Ward, 56, Tonasket, not guilty of DUI.
- Peter John Weeks, 37, guilty of DUI. Weeks had a charge dismissed: no valid operator’s license without ID. Weeks was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 354 days suspended and fined $1,681.
911 Calls & Jail Bookings
Monday, Oct. 2, 2017
- Warrant arrest on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Malicious mischief on Pontiac Ridge Rd. near Oroville. Windows reported smashed.
- Theft on Blackler Rd. near Oroville.
- Trespassing on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Burglary on School St. in Okanogan.
- Malicious mischief on W. Dewberry Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on N. Ash St. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Ferry St. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on S. Antwine Ave. in Tonasket.
- Jami Leigh Childers, 20, booked on a material witness warrant.
Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017
- Burglary on S. Locust Way in Tonasket.
- Domestic dispute on Greenacres Rd. near Riverside.
- Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Burglary on S. Granite St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on E. Central Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on Ferry St. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Chazz Burge, 23, booked on an FTA warrant for intimidating a witness.
- Derek Justin Allen, 36, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Vickie Ann Hall, 50, booked on an FTC warrant for indecent exposure.
- Charles Lee Desautel, 30, booked on a DUI court violation.
Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017
- Drugs on Mt. Hull near Oroville.
- Sex offender registration on Elmway in Okanogan.
- Harassment on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Assault on Main St. in Oroville.
- Brittany L. Arias, 28, booked for disorderly conduct.
- Jacob Scott Sutton, 20, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Kailey Marie Huner, 22, booked on an FTC warrant for third-degree theft.
- Michael Aaron Cornella, 27, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Tyler Carl Stevenson, 24, booked on FTA warrants fourth-degree assault (DV) and third-degree malicious mischief (DV).
- David William Street, 55, booked for reckless driving.
- Nicole Lynn Miller, 46, booked for reckless driving.
- Ali Valdovinos Portillo, 24, booked on an FTA warrant for POCS.
- Kevin Lee Nims, 29, booked on two counts of fourth-degree assault.
- James Dean Wilson, 62, court commitment for DUI and first-degree DWLS.
- Allen Richard Hertlein, 28, court commitment for reckless driving.
Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017
- Burglary on Weatherstone Rd. near Omak.
- Public intoxication on Elmway in Okanogan.
- Two-vehicle crash on Chesaw Rd. near Oroville.
- Malicious mischief on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Assault on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Pine St. in Omak.
- Sex offense on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Theft on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Derek Wesley Palmanteer, 27, court commitment for DUI.
- Fernando Garcia Gomez, 26, booked on FTA warrants for third-degree theft, unlawful possession of a legend drug and TMVWOP.
- Antonio Guadalupe R. Deleon, 27, booked for manufacturing of marijuana.
Friday, Oct. 6, 2017
- Assault on Hwy. 97 near Omak.
- Fraud on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Domestic dispute on Gordon St. in Okanogan.
- Public intoxication on Elmway in Okanogan.
- Illegal burning on Canyon Creek Rd. near Oroville.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Pine Chee Rd. near Oroville.
- Theft on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Main St. in Oroville.
- Burglary on Mill Dr. near Tonasket.
- DWLS on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
- Trespassing on Main St. in Oroville.
- Saan Meng Saelee, 51, booked for manufacturing of marijuana.
- Wern Cho Saephanh, 60, booked for manufacturing of marijuana.
- William Seng Saephanh, 51, booked for booked for manufacturing of marijuana and possession of marijuana (with intent).
- Margaret Brandi L. Tonasket, 31, booked on an FTC warrant for third-degree theft.
- Robyn Ann Henderson, 34, booked for DUI and POCS.
Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017
- One-vehicle crash on Conconully Rd. near Okanogan.
- Warrant arrest on Lone Pin HUD Rd. near Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. near Omak.
- Weapons offense on Bonaparte Lake Rd. near Tonasket.
- Illegal burning on O’Neil Rd. near Oroville.
- DWLS on Queen St. in Okanogan.
- Threats on Ell Lake Rd. near Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on Crumbacher Rd. near Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on S. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Warrant arrest on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on Main St. in Oroville.
- Harassment on Ironwood St. in Oroville.
- Theft on Main St. in Oroville.
- Daniel Lee Lucero, 29, booked for third-degree malicious mischief (DV) and harassment (DV).
- Travis Justin Smith, 37, booked on an FTC warrant for third-degree DWLS.
- Martin Antonio Aguilar, 29, booked on a DOC detainer and an FTA warrant for third-degree malicious mischief.
- Erin Lorraine Phillips, 22, booked on an FTA warrant for POCS.
Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017
- Sex offense on Holmes Rd. near Tonasket.
- Malicious mischief on Westlake Rd. near Oroville.
- Illegal burning on Kruse St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Hagood Cutoff Rd. near Tonasket.
- Domestic dispute on Mill St. in Okanogan.
- Theft on Main St. in Oroville.
- Threats on S. Tonasket Ave. in Tonasket.
- Jeremiah Cook Luther, 48, booked for third-degree malicious mischief (DV).
Key:
DUI – Driving Under the Influence
DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance
MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption
TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission
DV – Domestic Violence
FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)
FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine
OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
RP – Reporting Party
DOC – State Department of Corrections
USBP – U.S. Border Patrol
CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection
ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement