Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

Superior Court
- The court found probable cause to charge Logan James Board, 29, Tonasket, with three counts of POCS (methamphetamine, buprenorphine hydrochloride and naloxone hydrochloride). The crimes allegedly occurred Sept. 16.
- The court found probable cause to charge Jayna Ann Young, 25, Oroville, with three counts of second-degree theft (access device), four counts of third-degree theft and two counts of second-degree ID theft. The crimes allegedly occurred Sept. 12.
- The court found probable cause to charge Brenden Joe Ostby, 23, Tonasket, with attempted second-degree trafficking in stolen property, third-degree possession of stolen property and second-degree possession of a stolen firearm. The crimes allegedly occurred Sept. 11.
- James Clair Chevalier, 71, Tonasket, pleaded guilty Sept. 12 to two counts of third-degree assault (DV). Chevalier was sentenced to 90 days of electronic home monitoring and fined $800 for the Jan. 10 crimes.
- Crecencio Perez Jr., 43, Oroville, pleaded guilty Sept. 12 to attempted delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and POCS (methamphetamine). The court dismissed a use of drug paraphernalia charge. The crimes occurred March 17, 2016. In a second case, Perez pleaded guilty to POCS (marijuana). He was sentenced to a total of 24 months in prison and fined a total of $4,121.
- Trudie Leigh Mapes, 30, Tonasket, pleaded guilty Sept. 15 to POCS (methamphetamine). Mapes was sentenced to 20 days in jail and fined $2,260.50 for the Aug. 16 crime.
- Daniel Adrian Marquez, 21, Omak, pleaded guilty Sept. 15 to DOCS (marijuana). Marquez was sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined $1,260.50 for the April 30 crimes.
- Sandina Marie Nelson, 23, Oroville, pleaded guilty Sept. 14 to third-degree assault (health care worker). Nelson was sentenced to three months in jail and fined $800 for the July 19 crime.
- Patrick Joseph Wapato, 33, Omak, pleaded guilty Sept. 19 to violation of a no-contact order (DV). Wapato was sentenced to 40 months in prison and fined $915 for the April 8 crime.
District Court
- Shawna Lee Adolph, 39, Omak, guilty of third-degree theft. Adolph was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 354 days suspended, and fined $773.
- Roderick A. Best, 62, Tonasket, not guilty of refusing to comply with a police officer.
- Kyle Lloyd Campbell, 29, Oroville, guilty of third-degree DWLS. Campbell received a 90-day suspended sentence and fined $863.
- Fortino R. Cervantes Campos, 20, Okanogan, guilty of MIP/C. Cervantes Campos was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 363 days suspended, and fined $1,233.
- James Clair Chevalier, 71, Tonasket, had a violation of a no-contact order charge dismissed.
- Ryan Alan Cude, 38, Tonasket, had a disorderly conduct charge dismissed.
- Karina T. Davis, 33, Omak, had a third-degree malicious mischief charge dismissed.
- Bryan Dove Curtis, 36, Tonasket, had a third-degree DWLS charge dismissed.
- Joseph Dean Friedlander, 43, Omak, guilty of DUI, third-degree DWLS and obstruction. Friedlander was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 174 days suspended, and fined a total of $1,817.
- Ronald Eugene Gorr, 56, Omak, guilty of DUI. Gorr was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 298 days suspended, and fined $2,261.
- Jessica Christine Martinez, 27, Tonasket, had a third-degree DWLS charge dismissed.
- James Perry Matthews, 72, Tonasket, guilty of violation of an anti-harassment order. Matthews received a 364-day suspended sentenced, and was fined $853.
- Blair Bear McDougall, 33, Omak, guilty of second-degree criminal trespassing. McDougall was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 85 days suspended, and fined $553.
- Braun Richard McWhorter, 24, Oroville, guilty of fourth-degree assault. McWhorter was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended, and fined $1,058.
- Rachelle Lorraine Moore, 34, Omak, guilty of obstruction. Moore was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 349 days suspended, and fined $873.
- Sherii Dawn Morelli, 31, Oroville, had a third-degree DWLS charge dismissed.
- Anthony Demarrio Parnell, 35, Omak, guilty on two counts of third-degree DWLS. Parnell was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 88 days suspended, and fined a total of $1,326.
- Yesenia Pina Aispuro, 31, Oroville, had a fourth-degree assault charge dismissed.
- Esteban Salazar Arroyo, 62, Tonasket, guilty of DUI. Salazar Arroyo was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 274 days suspended, and fined $2,711.
- Samuel J. Scroggins, 20, Omak, had a charge dismissed: POCS (marijuana).
- Nathan Wade Schockley, 37, Omak, had a charge dismissed: use of drug paraphernalia.
- Ronald George Skogstad, 59, Riverside, guilty of DUI. Skogstad was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 334 days suspended, and fined $2,236.
- Lori Harrison Staton, 58, Omak, had a DUI charge dismissed.
- Jeff Eli Tillman, 25, Okanogan, guilty of disorderly conduct. Tillman was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 85 days suspended, and fined $613.
911 Calls and Jail Bookings
Monday, Sept. 18, 2017
- Theft on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Threats on Ellemehem Mtn. Rd. near Oroville.
- Threats on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
- Theft on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on Queen St. in Okanogan.
- Property damage on Cape Labelle Rd. near Okanogan. Mail box reported damaged.
- Structure fire on N. First Ave. in Okanogan.
- Assault on Penley Rd. near Okanogan.
- Threats on Balmes Rd. near Oroville.
- Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Assault on Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
- Trespassing on E. Stampede Dr. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Koala Ave. in Omak.
- Trespassing on W. Fourth St. in Tonasket.
- Harassment on Lilac Lane near Tonasket.
- Thomas Keith Robertson, 27, booked on a DOC warrant.
- Eugenia Earline Camelin, 44, booked for unauthorized use of food stamps and six counts of second-degree ID theft.
- Echo Elaine Penley, 47, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017
- Tractor vs. trailer crash on Inlow Loop
- Rd. near Tonasket. Injuries reported.
- Trespassing on Rawhide Rd. near Oroville.
- Failure to register as a sex offender on Brooks Tract Rd. near Omak.
- DWLS on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. near Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Penley Rd. near Okanogan.
- Assault on Omak River Rd. near Omak.
- Trespassing on Henry Rd. near Tonasket.
- Threats on Ted’s Place Way near Wauconda.
- Assault on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Dayton St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Omak Ave. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on W. Sixth Ave. in Omak.
- Drugs on E. Hwy. 20 near Tonasket.
- Zaida Elena Contreras, 28, booked on a bench warrant for four counts of second-degree theft (access device) and three counts of second-degree ID theft.
- Jose Enrique Gonzalez Palomares, 22, book for first-degree rape of a child and a USBP hold.
- Patrick Vincent Louie, 46, booked on FTA warrants for DUI, first-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017
- Threats on Wagon Wheel Loop Rd. near Oroville.
- Drugs on Shirley Rd. near Oroville.
- Fraud on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
- Assault on N. Railroad Ave. in Okanogan.
- Assault on Jackson St. in Okanogan.
- Aaron Michael Bauman, 30, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Vickie Ann Hall, 50, booked on an FTC warrant for indecent exposure.
Thursday, Sept 21, 2017
- Sex offense on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Custodial interference on Eastside Oroville Rd. near Oroville.
- Burglary on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.
- Trespassing on Elmway in Okanogan.
- Malicious mischief on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Harassment on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Cameron John Taylor, 23, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV), third-degree malicious mischief (DV) and a DOC secretary’s warrant.
- Caleb Cyril Bierle, 31, booked on FTA warrants for obstruction, fourth-degree assault (DV) and disorderly conduct.
Friday, Sept. 22, 2017
- Vehicle-vs.-power pole crash on Shumway Rd. near Omak. No injuries reported.
- Burglary on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Theft on S. Higher Ground Rd. near Tonasket.
- Malicious mischief on Fiker Rd. near Omak.
- Threats on Palmer Mountain Rd. near Oroville.
- Domestic dispute on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Assault on Jaquish Rd. near Omak.
- Malicious mischief on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Main St. in Oroville.
- Malicious mischief on Main St. in Oroville.
- Larry Eugene Fry III, 19, booked on a DOC detainer and an FTA warrant for POCS.
- Lucille Irene Ortiz, 29, booked for DUI.
- Sandina Marie Nelson, 23, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Alisa Doreen Rice, 42, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Douglas Yates Davis, 28, booked on FTC warrants for third-degree DWLS, DUI and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017
- Burglary on Doe Mountain Rd. near Tonasket.
- Illegal burning on Old Hwy. 97 near Okanogan.
- DWLS on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Structure fire on Hendrick Loop Rd. near Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Oakes Dr. near Tonasket.
- Trespassing on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.
- Robbery on W. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Assault on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on N. Ash St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Threats on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on 12th Ave. in Oroville.
- Assault on Mill Dr. in Tonasket.
- Breanna Lee Carpenter, 21, booked on an FTC warrant for third-degree malicious mischief (DV).
- Joseph Andrew Kelly, 31, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI.
Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017
- Weapons offense on N. Siwash Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
- Fraud on S. Mountain View Dr. near Oroville.
- Domestic dispute on Blackler Rd. near Oroville.
- Theft on S. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
- DWLS on Main St. in Oroville.
- Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Burglary on Omak Airport Rd. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on S. Birch St. in Omak.
- Theft on Dogwood St. in Oroville. Traps reported missing.
- Public intoxication on S. Western Ave. in Tonasket.
- Ruby Michelle Alcatara, 48, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Blair Bear McDougall, 33, booked for FTA warrants for third-degree assault and resisting arrest.
- Daniel Paul Gleason, 42, booked for felony harassment and fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Erik Johan Eide, 51, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV) and fourth-degree assault.
Key:
DUI – Driving Under the Influence
DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance
MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption
TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission
DV – Domestic Violence
FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)
FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine
OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
RP – Reporting Party
DOC – State Department of Corrections
USBP – U.S. Border Patrol
CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection
ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement