Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

District Court
- Beaudeen Kendrick Adolph, 25, Omak, guilty on three counts of third-degree malicious mischief and one count of second-degree criminal trespassing. Adolph was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 360 days suspended, and fined $823.
- Jacob Adam Alexander, 43, Okanogan, had a third-degree DWLS charge dismissed.
- Jonathon Lee Aron, 23, Okanogan, guilty of fourth-degree assault. Aron received a 364-day suspended sentence and fined $723.
- Zachary Jon Berntsen, 32, Omak, guilty on three counts of third-degree theft. Berntsen was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 361 days suspended, and fined a total of $1,976.
- Kelly Ann Bugbee, 40, Omak, had a third-degree DWLS charge dismissed.
- Michael Vincent Burke, 30, Omak, guilty of fourth-degree assault. Burke received a 364-day suspended sentence and fined $1,193.
- Gabriel R. Cantu, 46, Tonasket, guilty of third-degree DWLS and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant. Cantu was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended, and fined a total of $686.
- Angela Marie Dave, 41, Omak, guilty of operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and second-degree DWLS. Dave was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended, and fined a total of $686.
- Billy Joe Foss, 48, Omak, guilty of DUI. Foss was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 349 days suspended, and fined $2,236.
- Alfredo Gonzales Jr., 39, Omak, had a third-degree DWLS charge dismissed.
- Quiana Darlene Jones, 24, Omak, guilty of third-degree theft. Jones was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 334 days suspended, and fined $583.
- Sandra Rose Moses, 30, Omak, guilty of second-degree criminal trespassing. Moses was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 76 days suspended, and fined $483.
- Sarah Marie Ohmer, 45, Omak, guilty of third-degree theft. Ohmer was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 359 days suspended, and fined $43.
- Dwayne Michael Paul, 59, Omak, had a third-degree DWLS charge dismissed.
- Robert Trevor Richardson, 36, Omak, guilty on two counts of third-degree DWLS. Richardson was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 85 days suspended, and fined a total of $1,306.
- Dean Shawn Tonner, 50, Okanogan, guilty of third-degree DWLS. Tonner was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 85 days suspended, and fined $266.
- Alana Lee Van Brunt, 31, Omak, guilty of third-degree DWLS and third-degree theft. Van Brunt was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 361 days suspended, and fined a total of $1,726.
- Alicia Jonelle Wilson, 23, Omak, had several charges dismissed: resisting arrest, first-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree malicious mischief and three counts of second-degree criminal trespassing.
- Philip Mark Wilson, 50, Omak, guilty of third-degree DWLS. Wilson was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 88 days suspended, and fined $266.
- Rachel Mary Zacherle, 36, Omak, guilty of third-degree DWLS. Zacherle was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 88 days suspended, and fined $903.
911 Calls and Jail Bookings
Monday, Aug. 21, 2017
- Trespassing on Henry Rd. near Tonasket.
- Malicious mischief on S. Second Ave. in Omak.
- Fire on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Two-vehicle crash on John St. in Okanogan.
- Structure fire on Elmway in Okanogan.
- Vehicle prowl on N. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Burglary on Bonaparte Lake Rd. near Tonasket.
- Trespassing on Weatherstone Rd. near Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Warrant arrest on N. Ash St. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- DUI on Jackson St. in Omak.
- Hit-and-run vehicle crash on Henderson Way near Tonasket.
- Duane Hugh Burton, 40, booked on an FTA warrant for indecent exposure.
- Tahshaw Lee Track, 31, booked for third-degree theft and an arrest warrant for POCS and use of drug paraphernalia.
Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017
- Domestic dispute on Hwy. 97 near Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Main St. in Oroville.
- Assault on Omak River Rd. near Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Harassment on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Public intoxication on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Assault on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on N. Ash St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Main St. in Oroville.
- Illegal burning on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Brenna Marie Klimek, 19, booked for first-degree criminal trespassing and two counts of violation of a no-contact order (DV).
- Cheryl Lynn Edwards, 56, booked for DUI, third-degree DWLS and obstruction.
- Darcy Kim Edwards, 45, booked on an FTA warrant for first-degree criminal trespassing.
- Joe Richard Stewart, 48, booked for third-degree DWLS.
- James Dale Watkins, 55, booked on a DOC detainer.
Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017
- Harassment on Hwy. 20 near Okanogan.
- Assault on Eastside Oroville Rd. near Oroville.
- Fire on Rose St. in Okanogan.
- Burglary on W. First Ave. in Omak.
- Assault on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Theft on Koala Ave. in Omak.
- Drugs on Juniper St. in Omak.
- Assault on S. Birch St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Main St. in Oroville.
- Warrant arrest on S. Western Ave. in Tonasket.
- Richard Joseph Cobos, 24, booked for intimidating a public servant, obstruction, fourth-degree assault (DV) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jarred Wendell Chaney, 23, booked on an FTA warrant for disorderly conduct.
- Lisa Marie Watkins, 35, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Jesse Leander Abrahamson, 22, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Nathaniel Ray Anderson, 18, booked on three counts of first-degree rape of a child and four related counts.
Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017
- Malicious mischief on Okanogan Cemetery Rd. near Okanogan.
- Fire on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Road rage on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
- Wildland fire on Airport Rd. near Oroville.
- Harassment on Swanson Mill Rd. near Oroville.
- Harassment on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Vehicle fire on Hwy. 20 near Okanogan.
- Theft on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.
- Theft on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Warrant arrest on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Motorcycle crash on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. near Omak. Injuries reported.
- Public intoxication on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Illegal burning on N. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Main St. in Omak.
- Corrie Lynn Andra, 33, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant.
- Derek Michael McCraigie, 21, booked on a DOC warrant and first-degree DWLS.
- Nichole Briane Martin Porras, 27, booked on an FTA warrant for use of drug paraphernalia.
- Robert Lynn Pride, 63, booked on FTA warrants for fourth-degree assault and third-degree DWLS.
- Robert Charlie Atkins, 25, booked on a DOC detainer.
- John David Wood, 32, booked on an FTC warrant for violation of a no-contact order (DV).
- Arbie Eugene Melvin III, 26, booked for manufacturing a controlled substance (marijuana).
- Rodney Daniel Paris, 18, booked for manufacturing a controlled substance (marijuana).
- Raymond Edward Cameron, 27, booked for manufacturing a controlled substance (marijuana).
Friday, Aug. 25, 2017
- Disorderly conduct on Viewmont Dr. in Okanogan.
- One-vehicle crash on Robinson Canyon Rd. near Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Eagleview Rd. near Oroville.
- Trespassing on Eastside Oroville Rd. near Oroville.
- Assault on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
- Theft on Pine St. in Okanogan.
- Littering on Rone Rd. near Tonasket.
- Harassment on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Trespassing on Swanson Mill Rd. near Oroville.
- Illegal burning on Copple Rd. near Omak.
- DWLS on Omak Dr. in Omak.
- DUI on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- DWLS on Dayton St. in Omak.
- DWLS on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on N. Ash St. in Omak.
- Weapons offense on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Drugs on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- DWLS on W. Third Ave. in Omak.
- DUI on Railroad St. in Omak.
- Burglary on Hwy. 97 near Oroville.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Main St. in Oroville.
- Natasha Renee West, 23, booked for third-degree malicious mischief.
- Dustin Gallas, 22, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.
- Mark Alex Nysti, 43, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.
- Vertis John Campbell, 44, booked for DUI.
Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017
- Burglary on Grainger Ave. in Omak.
- Burglary on Oak St. in Okanogan.
- Harassment on Bentham Rd. near Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Cayuse Mountain Rd. near Tonasket.
- Theft on Jennings Loop Rd. near Oroville.
- Public intoxication on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Assault on Mill St. in Okanogan.
- Threats on Robinson Canyon Rd. near Omak.
- Harassment on Clough Homestead Rd. near Riverside.
- Domestic dispute on Mill St. in Okanogan.
- One-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Glover Lane near Okanogan.
- Automobile theft on Brooks Tract Rd. near Omak.
- Warrant arrest on E. Grape Ave. in Omak.
- Weapons offense on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Asotin St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on W. First Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on N. Kenwood Dr. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on Main St. in Omak.
- Matthew Henry Gardipee, 31, booked for DUI.
- Blair Bear McDougall, 33, booked on an FTA warrant for second-degree criminal trespassing.
- Sean Thomas, 50, booked on an FTA warrant for second-degree malicious mischief and violation of a no-contact order (DV).
- Ryan Patrick Taylor, 38, booked for violation of a no-contact order (DV).
- Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017
- Harassment on Queen St. in Okanogan.
- DUI on Spring Coulee Rd. near Okanogan.
- Motorcycle crash on Chesaw Rd. near Chesaw.
- Disorderly conduct on Tyee St. in Okanogan.
- DUI on Hungry Hollow Rd. near Oroville.
- Hit-and-run vehicle crash on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- DUI on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on W. First Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Dayton St. in Omak.
- Threats on Ross Canyon Rd. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Assault on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on 11th Ave. in Oroville.
- Threats on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- DWLS on W. Division St. in Tonasket.
- Harassment on E. Seventh St. in Tonasket.
- Trespassing on E. Seventh St. in Tonasket.
- Robert Esteve Salazar, 23, booked for DUI, third-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
- Dwight Eldon Backherms, 54, booked on FTA warrants for second-degree burglary, delivery of a controlled substance and POCS.