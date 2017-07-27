Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

Superior Court
- Richard James Marsden, 62, Okanogan, pleaded guilty July 18 to two counts of distribution of a controlled substance (one each for methamphetamine and heroin). The court dismissed an additional count: distribution of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Marsden was sentenced to 12 months in jail and fined $800. The crimes occurred Oct. 25 and Nov. 1, 2016.
- Chad David Buckmiller, 25, Oroville, pleaded guilty July 18 to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and bail jumping. Those crimes occurred March 25 and Sept. 6, 2016. In a second case, Buckmiller pleaded guilty July 18 to attempted POCS (marijuana). That crime occurred June 19. Buckmiller was sentenced to a total of 12 months in jail and fined a total of $3,060.50.
- Adam Matthew Stewart, 29, Manson, pleaded guilty July 18 to second-degree burglary, second-degree malicious mischief, attempted first-degree theft, third-degree theft and two counts of attempt theft of a firearm. Stewart was sentenced to 30 months (2.5 years) in prison. The crimes occurred Sept. 12, 2014 in Tonasket.
- Stevie Rose Luntsford, 22, Riverside, pleaded guilty July 18 to second-degree assault (with a deadly weapon). Luntsford was sentenced to six months in jail and fined $800 for the April 23 crime.
- The court found probable cause to charge Harley Dylan Quint, 18, Tonasket, with two counts of first-degree rape and one count each of second-degree assault (strangulation) and first-degree burglary (with sexual motivation). The crimes allegedly occurred July 15.
- The court found probable cause to charge Randy A. Smith, 64, Oroville, with residential burglary, second-degree theft, three counts of unlawful transfer of a firearm and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm. The crimes allegedly occurred July 14.
- The court found probable cause to charge Ryan Larry Cate, 34, Omak, with vehicular homicide. The crime allegedly occurred July 16.
- The court found probable cause to charge Jesse Lee Goodwin, 39, Keller, with attempted second-degree assault (with a deadly weapon), unlawful possession of a weapon in a tavern and unlawful carrying a concealed weapon. The crimes allegedly occurred July 15 in Omak.
- The court found probable cause to charge Monte Lewis Marchard Sr., 47, Nespelem, with POCS (methamphetamine). The crime allegedly occurred July 14 in Omak.
- The court found probable cause to charge Michael Vincent Burke, 30, Omak, with second-degree burglary (DV), third-degree malicious mischief (DV), interfering with reporting (DV) and violation of a no-contact order. The crimes allegedly occurred July 16.
- The court found probable cause to charge Shannon Lee Schweitzer, 36, Tonasket, with second-degree assault (strangulation) (DV), fourth-degree assault (DV), third-degree malicious mischief (DV), obstruction and DUI. The crimes allegedly occurred July 11.
District Court
- Jesse Leander Abrahamson, 22, Omak, guilty (deferral revoked) of MIP/C and third-degree theft. Abrahamson received a 364-day suspended sentence and fined $1,536.
- Kile William Beeman, 27, Omak, guilty of third-degree theft. Beeman was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended, and fined $583.
- Charles Amos Bessette, 34, Omak, guilty of third-degree theft. Bessette was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 354 days suspended, and fined $873.
- Zachariah John Collins, 21, Tonasket, had a fourth-degree assault charge dismissed. Collins was fined $500.
- Angela Denise Davis, 49, Omak, had a third-degree DWLS charge dismissed.
- Virginia Winchester Donovan, 64, Omak, guilty (deferral revoked) of DUI. Donovan also has a third-degree DWLS charge dismissed. Donovan was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended, and fined $1,636.
- Ursula Lynn Dorgan, 62, Tonasket, had a reckless driving charge dismissed.
- Susan Elizabeth Ecklor, 52, Okanogan, had a disorderly conduct charge dismissed. Ecklor was fined $270.
- Azucena Gomez Mendiola, 29, Okanogan, guilty of violation of a no-contact order. Gomez Mendiola received a 364-day suspended sentence and fined $833.
- Jason William Grew, 32, Okanogan, guilty of fourth-degree assault. Grew was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 359 days suspended, and fined $1,348.
- Darrlye Clint Gua, 33, Omak, guilty of third-degree malicious mischief. Gua received a 364-day suspended sentence.
- Nathaniel Marcus Hamilton, 30, Omak, guilty of fourth-degree assault. Hamilton received a 364-day
- Lyle Matthew Harris, 40, Omak, guilty of DUI. Harris was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 359 days suspended, and fined $2,259.
- Wayne Joseph Harry, 30, Omak, guilty of third-degree theft. Harry was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended, and fined $873.
- Rosalia Mata Hernandez, 32, Tonasket, had a fourth-degree assault charge dismissed. Hernandez was fined $500.
- Ryan Allen Holbrook, 32, Tonasket, had a charge dismissed: violation of a no-contact order. Holbrook was fined $270
- Brenda Lee Holford, 47, Omak, had a fourth-degree assault charge dismissed. Holford was fined $500.
- Samuel A. Kiser, 35, Omak, guilty of making a false or misleading statement to a public servant. Kiser was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 361 days suspended, and fined $873.
- Brenna Marie Klimek, 19, Omak, guilty of second-degree criminal trespassing. Klimek was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 85 days suspended, and fined $383.
- Jared Dean Levi, 33, Omak, guilty of fourth-degree assault and violation of a no-contact order. Levi had three other charges dismissed: fourth-degree assault, interfering with reporting and third-degree malicious mischief. Levi was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 360 days suspended, and fined a total of $1,896.
- David Scott Lindholm, 42, Okanogan, had a harassment charge dismissed. Lindholm was fined $200.
- Kerry William Louie, 54, Omak, guilty of two counts of second-degree criminal trespassing and one count of obstruction. Louie had two additional counts of second-degree criminal trespassing dismissed. Louie was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 349 days suspended, and fined a total of $1,349.
- Daniel Lee Lucero, 29, Riverside, had a fourth-degree assault charge dismissed. Lucero was fined $500.
- Scott Robert MacClain, 43, Omak, guilty of third-degree DWLS. MacClain was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 87 days suspended, and fined $428.
- Joseph Alex Martinez, 39, Omak, guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property. Martinez was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 357 days suspended, and fined $773.
- Jose Francisco Medina Sanchez, 27, Oroville, guilty of third-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Medina Sanchez was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 304 days suspended, and fined a total of $789.
- Raynee Dakota Moore, 22, Omak, guilty of third-degree theft. Moore was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 360 days suspended, and fined $873.
- Kenneth Edward Neal, 69, Oroville, had two counts of reckless endangerment dismissed.
- Steven Roland Nixon, 50, Oroville, guilty of third-degree DWLS. Nixon received a 90-day suspended sentence and fined $903.
- Tami Marie Plunkett, 55, Omak, had a fourth-degree assault charge dismissed.
- Arturo Rodriguez Alvarez, 33, Omak, guilty of violation of a no-contact order and third-degree DWLS. Rodriguez Alvarez had an additional third-degree DWLS charge dismissed. Rodriguez Alvarez was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 358 days suspended, and fined a total of $1,741.
- Russell William Rounds Jr., 24, Omak, had a fourth-degree assault charge dismissed.
- Travis Justin Smith, 36, Riverside, guilty of third-degree DWLS. Smith was sentenced to 90 days in jail
- with 85 days suspended, and fined $863.
- Timothy William Spaulding, 25, Tonasket, guilty of third-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Spaulding received a 364-day suspended sentence and fined a total of $569.
- Tina Louise Tinker, 46, Omak, guilty of fourth-degree assault. Tinker was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 344 days suspended, and fined $1,233.
- Rose S.P. Vallee, 35, Omak, guilty of second-degree criminal trespassing. Vallee received a 90-day suspended sentence and fined $503.
- Cruz Viveros, 23, Oroville, guilty of attempted unlawful imprisonment and interfering with reporting. Viveros was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended, and fined a total of $1,238.
- Tamara Kathleen Wilson, 55, Tonasket, had a fourth-degree assault charge dismissed. Wilson was fined $500.
911 Calls and Jail Bookings
Monday, July 17, 2017
- One-vehicle crash on Green Lake Rd. near Okanogan. Injuries reported.
- Harassment on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. near Omak.
- Theft on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket. Medication reported missing.
- Custodial interference on Aeneas Valley Rd. near Tonasket.
- Malicious mischief on Patterson Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
- Threats on Bolster Rd. near Oroville.
- Illegal fireworks on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Threats on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
- Illegal burning on Jasmine St. in Omak.
- Theft on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on N. Fir St. in Omak.
- Illegal fireworks on N. Oak St. in Omak.
- Threats on N. Douglas St. in Omak.
- Theft on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Ryan Larry Cate, 34, booked for vehicular homicide.
Tuesday, July 18, 2017
- Illegal burning on Hwy. 20 near Okanogan.
- Fraud on Hwy. 20 near Okanogan.
- Assault on Mill St. in Okanogan.
- Theft on S. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
- Harassment on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Assault on Alvarado Rd. near Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Koala Dr. in Omak.
- DWLS on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
- Threats on Oak St. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Harassment on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Margaret Brandi Lee Tonasket, 31, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree theft.
Wednesday, July 19, 2017
- Two-vehicle crash on Lost Lake Rd. near Tonasket. No injuries reported.
- Malicious mischief on James St. in Okanogan.
- Theft on Talkire Lake Rd. near Tonasket. Mail reported missing.
- Assault on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Trespassing on Balmes Rd. near Oroville.
- Violation of a no-contact order on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Assault on S. Western Ave. in Tonasket.
- Assault on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Two-vehicle crash on Engh Rd. in Omak. No injuries reported.
- Burglary on S. Columbia St. in Omak.
- Two-vehicle crash on N. Ash St. in Omak. No injuries reported.
- Fraud on W. Central Ave. in Omak.
- Harassment on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Main St. in Oroville.
- Theft on Ironwood St. in Oroville.
- Catrina Dawn Mills, 51, booked on FTA warrants for DUI and third-degree DWLS.
- Dorian Roberto Lara, 23, booked for disorderly conduct.
- Deena Jean Lazard, 28, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Sam Phillip Adrian, 20, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Braun Richard McWhorter, 24, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Marcus Alexander Bob, 26, booked on an FTA warrant for delivery of a controlled substance (marijuana).
- Charles Allen Hoffman, 22, court commitment for third-degree DWLS.
- David Leslie Louis, 36, court commitment for DUI.
- Sandina Marie Nelson, 22, booked for third-degree assault.
Thursday, July 20, 2017
- Domestic dispute on S. First St. in Okanogan.
- Fraud on Tunk Creek Rd. near Riverside.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Quassia St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on E. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
- Assault on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Jackson St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Harassment on Juniper St. in Oroville.
- Assault on Cherry St. in Oroville.
- Malicious mischief on E. Third St. in Tonasket.
- Samantha Marie Struckman, 21, booked for violation of a no-contact order (DV).
- Andrew Iverson Newman, 18, booked for second-degree murder and tampering with a witness.
- James Dale Watkins, 55, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Kristen Ann Bob, 35, court commitment for second-degree criminal trespassing.
- Bryan Curtis Dove, 35, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Shoshanna Pebeahsy Anderson, 23, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Michelle Marquart, 70, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV) and third-degree malicious mischief (DV).
Friday, July 21, 2017
- Trespassing on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Malicious mischief on Aeneas Valley Rd. near Tonasket.
- Assault on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Assault on Vista Vue Dr. in Omak.
- Threats on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Threats on W. Third Ave. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Oak St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Locust St. in Omak.
- DWLS on W. First Ave. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Assault on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
- Harassment on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
- Trespassing on E. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Custodial interference on Apple Way in Oroville.
- Sex offense on E. Hwy. 20 near Oroville.
- Warrant arrest on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Ronald Eugene Gorr, 61, booked for DUI.
- Cameron John Taylor, 22, booked on an FTA warrant for fourth-degree assault.
- Larry Eugene Smith, 31, booked on a DOC detainer.
Saturday, July 22, 2017
- Assault on S. Main St. in Omak.
- One-vehicle hit-and-run crash on E. Dewberry Ave. in Omak. Mailboxes reported damaged.
- Theft on Vista Vue Dr. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Ed Louis Rd. near Okanogan.
- Illegal burning on Nine Mile Rd. near Oroville.
- Public intoxication on Jasmine St. in Omak.
- Assault on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Assault on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
- DLWS on Hwy. 97 in Omak.
- Drugs on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Trespassing on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Assault on Fir St. in Oroville.
- Trespassing on E. Fifth St. in Tonasket.
- Timothy Scott Eiffert, 41, booked for first-degree DWLS.
- Christie Jennifer Burke, 34, booked for DUI and hit-and-run (unattended).
- Aaron Christopher McNeil, 37, booked on FTA warrants for third-degree malicious mischief (DV) and harassment (DV).
- Michael John Checkeye Jr., 29, booked on a DOC detainer.
Sunday, July 23, 2017
- Trespassing on Rodeo Trail Rd. near Okanogan.
- DWLS on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Two-vehicle crash on Cameron Lake Rd. near Okanogan. No injuries reported.
- Assault on Cayuse Mountain Rd. near Tonasket.
- Weapons offense on Rone Rd. near Tonasket.
- DWLS on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- DWLS on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Disorderly conduct on Jasmine St. in Omak.
- Threats on Cayuse Mountain Rd. near Tonasket.
- Malicious mischief on Peacock Lane in Omak.
- Theft on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.
- Burglary on Heavens Rd. near Okanogan.
- Malicious mischief on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Birch St. in Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on N. Douglas St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
- Rape on Pine St. in Omak.
- Theft on Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Theft on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on S. Columbia St. in Omak.
- DWLS on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Christian Venegas, 27, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Alicia Jonele Wilson, 23, booked second-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree malicious mischief.
- Jordan Rae Aguilar, 26, court commitment for DUI.
- Robert Daniel Burris, 32, booked for felony harassment and fourth-degree assault.
- Breanna Lee Carpenter, 21, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree malicious mischief (DV).
- Susan Marie Pierce, 58, booked for third-degree theft and obstruction.
Key:
DUI – Driving Under the Influence
DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance
MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption
TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission
DV – Domestic Violence
FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)
FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine
OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
RP – Reporting Party
DOC – State Department of Corrections
USBP – U.S. Border Patrol
CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection
ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement