Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

Superior Court
- Thomas Lee Adolph, 32, Tonasket, pleaded guilty Aug. 1 to POCS (marijuana) (by a person serving a sentence in a local correctional institution). Adolph was sentenced to 15 days in jail and fined $1,260.50 for the June 16 crime.
- The court found probable cause to charge Mathew Dean Brumback, 21, E. Wenatchee, with attempted theft of a motor vehicle. The crime allegedly occurred July 31 in Okanogan.
- The court found probable cause to charge Paul Tiny Wolf Tonner, 29, Okanogan, with second-degree vehicle prowling, attempted third-degree theft and POCS (methamphetamine). The crimes allegedly occurred Aug. 1.
- The court found probable cause to charge Elisabeth Marie Branson-Pate, 32, Loomis, with one count of second-degree assault (DV) and two counts of fourth-degree assault (DV).
- The court found probable cause to charge Jesus Antonio Chavez Flores, 21, Okanogan, with two counts of second-degree burglary and one count each of second-degree theft, third-degree theft, third-degree possession of stolen property and first0degree trafficking in stolen property. The crimes allegedly occurred July 21 and July 27.
- The court found probable cause to charge John Robert Stubblefield, 35, Tonasket, with theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree malicious mischief and first-degree criminal trespassing. The crimes allegedly occurred May 1.
- The court found probable cause to charge Richard Paul Aguilera, 30, Omak, with POCS (methamphetamine). The crime allegedly occurred July 29.
- The court found probable cause to charge Kelly Paul Greene, 39, Omak, with POCS (methamphetamine) (with intent), making a false or misleading statement to a law enforcement officer and third-degree DWLS. The crimes allegedly occurred May 4. In a second case, the court found probable cause to charge Greene with two counts of POCS (with intent) (one each of methamphetamine and heroin). Those crimes allegedly occurred July 27.
911 Calls & Jail Bookings
Monday, July 31, 2017
- Theft on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Harassment on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Domestic dispute on Jaquish Rd. near Omak.
- Theft on Riverside Cutoff Rd. near Riverside.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on Mill St. in Okanogan.
- Assault on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Warrant arrest on N. Ash St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on E. Central Ave. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on W. Third Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017
- Structure fire on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
- Structure fire on Elmway in Okanogan.
- Assault on Sinlahekin Rd. near Loomis.
- Domestic dispute on Hwy. 20 near Okanogan.
- Assault on Third Ave. in Oroville.
- Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Locust St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on E. Central Ave. in Omak.
- Burglary on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on Maple St. in Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on S. Birch St. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Theft on N. Ash St. in Omak.
- Bobbie Jo Day, 49, court commitments for possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
- Reyes Melchoir Hinojosa, 50, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI and first-degree DWLS.
- Robert Lee Blake Jr., 50, court commitment for third-degree assault (DV).
- Paul Tiny Wolf Tonner, 29, booked for second-degree vehicle prowling and POCS (methamphetamine).
- Trevor Edward Jackson, 36, court commitments for DUI, attempting to elude and obstruction.
Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017
- Assault on Conconully Rd. near Omak.
- Malicious mischief on S. Fifth Ave. in Omak.
- Sex offense on Tamarack Rd. near Tonasket.
- Two-vehicle crash on Burton Ave. in Okanogan. No injuries reported.
- Fraud on Wagon Trail Rd. near Tonasket.
- Theft on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Sex offense on Hwy. 97 near Oroville.
- DUI on N. Second Ave. In Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on N. Country Vue Rd. near Omak.
- Assault on Dry Coulee Rd. near Okanogan.
- DWLS on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
- Theft on S. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Theft on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Drugs on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on N. Main St. in Omak.
- DWLS on Hwy. 97 near Omak.
- Theft on Main St. in Oroville.
- Warrant arrest on Central Ave. in Oroville.
- Elisabeth Branson-Pate, 31, booked for second-degree assault (DV) and two counts of fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Madison Leigh Louie, 31, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant.
- Savannah Louise Austin, 19, booked on an FTA warrant for second-degree rendering criminal assistance.
- Dennis Darrel DePoe, 32, booked on a DOC detainer.
Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017
- Trespassing on Swanson Mill Rd. near Tonasket.
- Threats on S. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Wildland fire on Loomis-Oroville Rd. near Loomis.
- Wanted person on Swanson Mill Rd. near Oroville.
- Illegal burning on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
- Trespassing on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
- Trespassing on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- DWLS on Hwy. 97 near Oroville.
- One-vehicle crash on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket. Injuries reported.
- Trespassing on Hwy. 97 near Oroville.
- Structure fire on E. Eighth Ave. in Omak.
- Drugs on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on E. Elberta Ave. in Omak. Graffiti reported.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Grainger Ave. in Omak.
- Harassment on Juniper St. in Oroville.
- Chanton Troy Williams, 23, booked on an FTC warrant for third-degree malicious mischief.
- Justin Chuckulnaskit, 38, booked for third-degree DWLS, two counts of bail jumping and two counts of POCS (with intent).
- Regina Margret Wycoff, 47, booked on an FTA warrant for harassment (DV) and disorderly conduct.
- Kevin Michael Clark, 36, court commitment for POCS.
Friday, Aug. 4, 2017
- Illegal burning on Hwy. 7 near Oroville.
- One-vehicle crash on Conconully Rd. near Okanogan. No injuries reported.
- Weapons offense on Kermal Rd. near Omak.
- Weapons offense on Robinson Canyon Rd. near Omak.
- Vehicle-vs.-deer crash on Hwy. 97 near Oroville. No injuries reported.
- Drugs on Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on W. Central Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Automobile theft on W. Cherry Ave. in Omak.
- Two reports of public intoxication on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on Koala Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on S. Columbia St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on E. Sixth Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on E. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
- Harassment on Juniper St. in Oroville.
- Malicious mischief on E. Fifth St. in Tonasket. Flooded basement reported.
- Daryl Jade Menard, 30, booked on an FTA warrant for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Joseph Alex Martinez, 39, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant.
- Daniel James Marsden, 27, booked for POCS (heroin).
- Rachele Lorraine Moore, 34, booked for obstruction.
- Gonzalo Ortega, 30, booked for third-degree DWLS and an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.
- Loren Mitchell Harry, 26, booked on a drug court violation.
Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017
- Warrant arrest on Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Old Riverside Hwy. near Omak.
- Harassment on Howell Canyon Rd. near Tonasket.
- Assault on Hwy. 97 near Omak.
- Theft on Bentham Rd. near Omak. Shopping cart recovered.
- Theft on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Weapons offense on Wannacut Lake Rd. near Oroville.
- One-vehicle roll-over collision on Havillah Rd. near Tonasket.
- Weapons offense on E. Third St. in Tonasket.
- Drugs on N. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Pine St. in Omak.
- Two reports of public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Assault on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on Omak Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Railroad Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on Rose St. in Oroville.
- Duane Hugh Burton, 44, booked on an FTC warrant for indecent exposure.
- Caleb Cyril Bierle, 31, for fourth-degree assault (DV) and disorderly conduct.
- Kristen Ann Bob, 35, booked for third-degree assault (of a law enforcement officer).
Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017
- Warrant arrest on Grainger Ave. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Robinson Canyon Rd. near Omak.
- One-vehicle crash on Swanson Mill Rd. near Oroville.
- Domestic dispute on Jaquish Rd. near Omak.
- Harassment on Howell Canyon Rd. near Tonasket.
- Malicious mischief on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- DWLS on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Drugs on Hwy. 97 near Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Harassment on N. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Two-vehicle crash on Omache Dr. in Omak. No injuries reported.
- Domestic dispute on Golden St. in Oroville.
- Brandon Rae Hawkins, 23, booked for POCS (heroin).
- Mark Leslie Fox, 58, booked for indecent exposure and resisting arrest.
- Samantha Marie Struckman, 21, booked for violation of a no-contact order.
Key:
DUI – Driving Under the Influence
DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance
MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption
TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission
DV – Domestic Violence
FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)
FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine
OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
RP – Reporting Party
DOC – State Department of Corrections
USBP – U.S. Border Patrol
CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection
ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement