Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

Superior Court
- David Clinton Hall, 58, Omak, pleaded guilty July 3 to 20 counts of first-degree child molestation. Hall was sentenced Aug. 16 to 98 months (8.17 years) in prison and fined $800. The crimes occurred between Nov. 14, 2015 and Nov. 14, 2016.
- Eddie Thomas Peery, 26, Omak, pleaded guilty Aug. 10 to first-degree criminal trespassing (DV), fourth-degree assault and harassment (threats to kill). Peery was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 334 days suspended, and fined $800. The crimes occurred July 10, 2016.
- Jeremiah Leonard Track, 30, Spokane, pleaded guilty Aug. 15 to POCS (cocaine), giving a false or misleading statement and third-degree theft. Track was sentenced to 6+ months in jail and fined $1,760.50. The crimes occurred May 12 in Omak.
- David Lynn Myers, 63, Wenatchee, pleaded guilty Aug. 15 to second-degree burglary and third-degree theft. Myers was sentenced to three months in jail and fined $800. The crimes occurred May 19 in Omak.
District Court
- Jamie Russell Ayres, 39, Oroville, not guilty of fourth-degree assault.
- Jazz Taylor Brisbane, 23, Curlew, guilty (deferralment revoked) of MIP/C. Brisbane received 364-day suspended sentence and fined $250.
- David James Cox, 35, Oroville, had a resisting arrest charge dismissed.
- Troy Ryan Gilge, 21, Oroville, guilty of third-degree theft. Gilge was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended, and fined $483.
- Christopher Ray Gould, 33, Tonasket, guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing. Gould was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 334 days suspended, and fined $873.
- Cristella Marie Gregory, 44, Oroville, guilty of third-degree DWLS. Gregory was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended, and fined $483.
- Casey Martin Nicholson, 27, Tonasket, guilty of use of drug paraphernalia. Nicholson received a 90-day suspended sentence and fined $543.
- James Elliott Orr, 34, Tonasket, guilty of third-degree DWLS. Orr received a 90-day suspended sentence and fined $266.
- Elias Ramos Carrero, 21, Tonasket, guilty of third-degree DWLS. Ramos Carrero was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 86 days suspended, and fined $703.
- Timothy Robert Williams, 23, Riverside, guilty of fourth-degree assault. Williams was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 359 days suspended, and fined $1,058.
911 Calls & Jail Bookings
Monday, Aug. 14, 2017
- Vehicle-vs.-deer crash on Mt. Olive Dr. near Riverside. No injuries reported.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Cayote Dr. near Tonasket.
- Trespassing on Hwy. 20 near Okanogan.
- Violation of a no-contact order on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Theft on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Theft on Vista Vue Dr. near Omak.
- Structure fire on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Assault on Hwy. 7 near Oroville.
- Domestic dispute on Okanogan St. in Okanogan.
- Malicious mischief on S. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan. Egging reported.
- Domestic dispute on Hwy. 97 near Oroville.
- Domestic dispute on Riverside Cutoff Rd. near Riverside.
- Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Robbery on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Forgery on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Assault on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Theft on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Assault on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Threats on Main St. in Oroville.
- Theft on Main St. in Oroville.
- David James Cox, 35, booked for resisting arrest, POCS (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017
- Domestic dispute on Conconully Rd. near Okanogan.
- Malicious mischief on S. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan. Tires reported slashed.
- Harassment on N. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
- One-vehicle crash on Havillah Rd. near Tonasket. No injuries reported.
- Theft on Lookout Trail near Riverside. Chainsaws reported missing.
- Drugs on Hwy. 97 near Oroville.
- Illegal burning on Tunk Creek Rd. near Riverside.
- Public intoxication on Tonasket Shop Rd. in Tonasket.
- Domestic dispute on Greenacres Rd. near Riverside.
- Drugs on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Oak St. in Omak.
- Three reports of theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on W. First Ave. in Omak.
- Assault on Edmonds St. in Omak.
- Theft on E. Hale Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Omak Ave. in Omak.
- Darlyn Denise Depoe, 29, booked on an FTA warrant for first-degree criminal impersonation and DUI.
- Allen Richard Hertlein, 27, booked on an FTA warrant for reckless driving.
- John Barton Woodward, 60, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant.
- Raven Zyree McCoy, 25, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree theft.
- Kenneth Dale Mayberry, 50, booked on warrants for harassment (threats to kill), harassment, two counts of violation of a no-contact order (DV), and one count each of third-degree malicious mischief (DV) and fourth-degree assault.
- Jeffry Allen Epley, 34, booked for second-degree robbery (DV), second-degree theft (DV) and second-degree assault (DV).
- Timothy Robert Williams, 24, court commitment for fourth-degree assault.
Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017
- Malicious mischief on S. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Two-vehicle crash on Pine Creek Rd. near Tonasket. Injuries reported.
- Burglary on Viewmont Dr. in Omak.
- Theft on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.
- Disorderly conduct on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Assault on Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
- Loitering on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Threats on Main St. in Oroville.
- Drugs on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Harassment on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Custodial interference on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Alfonso Cardenas Jr., 60, booked on FTA warrants for second-degree criminal trespassing and DUI.
- Daniel James Marsden, 27, booked on a bench warrant for POCS.
- Juleah Marie Buckner, 39, court commitment for DUI.
- Jacob Scott Sutton, 20, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Bernard Alex Dick, 29, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Joseph Allen Buckles, 24, booked for fourth-degree assault DV) and interfering with reporting (DV).
- Alexander Rene Montes, 20, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Jeffrey Duke Clark, 62, court commitment for residential burglary.
- Cruz Viveros, 23, court commitments for attempted unlawful criminal impersonation (DV) and interfering with reporting (DV).
Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017
- DWLS on Cook Rd. near Okanogan.
- Trespassing on N. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Assault on Hwy. 97 near Oroville.
- Assault on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Illegal burning on Hurley Place Rd. near Loomis.
- Public intoxication on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Burglary on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Threats on E. Central Ave. in Omak.
- Assault on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Sex offense on Omak Ave. in Omak.
- Assault on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Main St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on E. Fifth St. in Tonasket.
- Zachary Jon Berntsen, 32, booked for three counts each of third-degree theft and first-degree possession of stolen property.
- Demetrio Paz, 30, booked on an order of production.
- Kevin Arthur Landdeck, 50, booked for third-degree DWLS.
- Justin Chuckulnaskit, 38, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Timothy Thom Bailey, 63, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Mandi Marie Smith, 38, booked on a DOC detainer.
Friday, Aug. 18, 2017
- Warrant arrest on Havillah Rd. near Tonasket.
- Malicious mischief on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket. Graffiti reported.
- Theft on Maple St. in Okanogan. RV batteries reported missing.
- One-vehicle roll-over crash on Sinlahekin Rd. near Conconully. Injuries reported.
- Harassment on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- DWLS on Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
- Fraud on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Public intoxication on Omak Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on N. Main St. in Omak.
- DUI on E. Fifth Ave. in Omak.
- Threats on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Warrant arrest on 14th Ave. in Oroville.
- Esteban Salazar Arroyo, 62, booked for DUI.
- Shelly Sue Zweig, 50, booked on FTA warrants for unlawful possession of a legend drug, DUI and fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Tyler Lee Shelton, 27, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Garry Jack McDonald, 43, booked on FTA warrants for two counts of DUI and third-degree DWLS.
- Asa Irish Calvert, 24, booked for hit-and-run (unattended).
- Montana Willie Pakootas, 42, booked for DUI.
Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017
- DUI on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- One-vehicle roll-over crash on Danker Cutoff Rd. near Okanogan. No injuries reported.
- Burglary on Clarkson Mill Rd. near Tonasket.
- Two-vehicle crash S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket. No injuries reported.
- Threats on Old Railroad Rd. near Oroville.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Hwy. 20 near Tonasket.
- Illegal burning on Sawtell Rd. near Oroville.
- Burglary on Patterson Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on N. Jackson St. in Omak.
- Sex offense on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Two-vehicle crash on Engh Rd. in Omak. No injuries reported.
- Drugs on E. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
- Harassment on Sunrise Dr. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Railroad Ave. in Omak.
- Disorderly conduct on Jasmine St. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Oak St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Oak St. in Omak.
- Alfred Rodney Wapato, 57, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI.
- John Paul Martinez, 43, booked on an FTA warrant for disorderly conduct.
- Madelyne Muriel Hilts, 29, booked for DUI.
- Joseph Dean Friedlander, 43, booked for DUI, third-degree DWLS and obstruction.
- Kurtis Edwin Youderian, 19, booked on an FTA warrant for POCS.
- Ryan Gabriel Meese, 30, booked on an FTA warrant for disorderly conduct.
- Emily Aileen Holmquist, 24, court commitment for third-degree DWLS.
- Dustin Cody Smith, 30, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant.
- Eric Ryan Herrera McDougall, 22, booked for second-degree assault.
Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017
- Two-vehicle crash on Riverside Cutoff Rd. near Riverside.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Westlake Rd. near Oroville.
- DUI on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- One-vehicle roll-over crash on Chesaw Rd. near Chesaw. Injuries reported.
- Assault on N. Main St. in Conconully.
- DUI on Omak Ave. in Omak.
- Disorderly conduct on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Fire on Woods Rd. near Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Two-vehicle crash on W. Cherry Ave. in Omak. No injuries reported.
- DWLS on Benton St. in Omak.
- Eric Alphonso Walters, 47, booked for DUI.
- Jadyn Rose McMahan, 23, booked for DUI.
- Enrique Anthony Castillo, 25, booked for DUI.
- Martin Thomas Stanley, 48, booked for second-degree DWLS.
Key:
DUI – Driving Under the Influence
DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance
MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption
TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission
DV – Domestic Violence
FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)
FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine
OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
RP – Reporting Party
DOC – State Department of Corrections
USBP – U.S. Border Patrol
CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection
ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement