Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

Superior Court
- The court found probable cause to charge Brandon Rae Hawkins, 23, Omak, with POCS (heroin) and use of drug paraphernalia. The crimes allegedly occurred Aug. 5.
- The court found probable cause to charge Daniel James Marsden, 27, with POCS (heroin) and obstruction. The crimes allegedly occurred Aug. 4.
- The court found probable cause to charge Kristen Ann Bob, 35, Omak, with third-degree assault (of a law enforcement officer). The crime allegedly occurred Aug. 5.
- The court found probable cause to charge Matthew Dean Brumback, E. Wenatchee, with attempted theft of a motor vehicle. The crime allegedly occurred July 31 in Okanogan.
- The court found probable cause to charge Paul Tiny Wolf Tonner, 29, Okanogan, with second-degree vehicle prowl, attempted third-degree theft and POCS (methamphetamine). The crimes allegedly occurred Aug. 1.
- Christopher Simon Williams, 48, Oroville, pleaded guilty Aug. 8 to attempted POCS (methamphetamine) and POCS (methamphetamine). The court dismissed two charges: use of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon. Williams was sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined a total of $1,320.50 for the May 16, 2016 crimes.
- Victor Manual Rodriguez, 51, Oroville, pleaded guilty Aug. 8 to attempted possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Rodriguez was sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined $1,260.50 for the Nov. 10, 2015 crimes.
- Dusty Lynn Simpson, 38, Omak, pleaded guilty Aug. 7 to harassment (threats to kill). The court dismissed another charge: threats to bomb people. Simpson was sentenced to five months in jail and fined $800 for the March 7, 2017 crime.
- Tyson Isaac Andrew, 34, Omak, pleaded guilty Aug. 1 to third-degree assault. Andrew was sentenced to a year in jail and fined $800 for the Dec. 11, 2016 crime.
- Joseph Nathanael Bowers, 25, Tonasket, pleaded guilty Aug. 1 to two counts of residential burglary and one count of second-degree theft. The court dismissed two additional counts: second-degree robbery and another count of residential burglary. Bowers was sentenced to 25.5 months in prison and fined $800. The crimes occurred between Oct. 1 and Nov 30, 2016.
- Donald Bryce Sylvester, 31, Oroville, pleaded guilty Aug. 1 to POCS and fourth-degree assault. Sylvester was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 363 days suspended and fined a total of $1,475.50 for the Nov. 15, 2015 crimes.
- Jake Patrick Lee, 18, Okanogan, pleaded guilty Aug. 1 to third-degree theft. The court dismissed a forgery charge. Patrick was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 359 days suspended and fined $700 for the Dec. 8, 2016 crime.
- Robert Lee Blake Jr., 49, Loomis, pleaded guilty Aug. 1 to third-degree assault (DV). Blake was sentenced to one month in prison and fined $800 for the Dec. 23, 2016 crime.
911 Calls and Jail Bookings
Monday, Aug. 7, 2017
- Vehicle-vs.-cow crash on Cameron Lake Rd. near Okanogan. No injuries reported.
- Threats on Omak River Rd. near Omak.
- Two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Palmer Lake Rd. near Loomis.
- Drugs on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Violation of a no-contact order on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
- Assault on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Vehicle prowl at Whitestone Lake near Tonasket.
- Assault on Havillah Rd. near Tonasket.
- Domestic dispute on E. Third Ave. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- DWLS on Omak Ave. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Drugs on Main St. in Oroville.
- Trespassing on W. Fourth St. in Tonasket.
- Domestic dispute on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017
- Assault on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Theft on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
- Burglary on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
- Illegal burning on Hwy. 97 near Omak.
- Trespassing on Box Spring Dr. near Tonasket.
- Publix intoxication on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Old Riverside Hwy. near Omak.
- DWLS on W. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Koala Dr. in Omak. Graffiti reported.
- Domestic dispute on Maple St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Burglary on E. Central Ave. in Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on E. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on S. Columbia St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Illegal burning on Kernan Rd. near Oroville.
- Alana Lee Vanbrunt, 31, booked on FTA warrants for third-degree DWLS and third-degree theft.
- Robert Trevor Richardson, 36, booked on two FTA warrants for third-degree DWLS and a DOC detainer.
- Aaron Cresslie Jacobs, 27, booked for first-degree DWLS.
- Malynda Deanna Fry, 30, booked for POCS and DUI.
- Jeffery Lee Olson, 49, booked for POCS (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Joy Marie Shaw, 44, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Tyson Moffitt, 40, booked on an FTA warrant for second-degree burglary.
- Francisco Gonzalez, 22, booked on an FTC warrant for DUI.
- James Edward Kensler, 38, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree theft.
- Therisa Marrie Knapp, 45, booked on an FTA warrant for first-degree theft.
- Kenneth Keith Knapp Jr., 65, booked on an FTA warrant for forgery and first-degree theft.
- Pete Norman Martin, 53, booked on FTA warrants for second-degree assault and third-degree assault.
Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017
- Automobile theft on N. Orchard Loop Rd. near Tonasket.
- One-vehicle crash on Havillah Rd. near Tonasket. Injuries reported.
- Disorderly conduct on Koala Dr. in Omak.
- Structure fire on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
- DWLS on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- DWLS on Elmway in Okanogan.
- DWLS on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on E. Dewberry Ave. in Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on Locust St. in Omak.
- Assault on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Threats on Fir St. in Oroville.
- Disorderly conduct on S. Western Ave. in Tonasket.
- Eugene Charles Moore, 29, booked on two FTA warrants: DUI and third-degree DWLS.
- Lindsey Blaine Vargas, 24, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.
- Leonard Percy Herman, 39, booked on a DOC detainer.
- James Elliott Orr, 34, booked on third-degree DWLS.
- Matthew Russell Carden Jr., 30, booked on a DOC detainer.
Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017
- Burglary on Aeneas Valley Rd. near Tonasket.
- Loitering on W. Fourth St. in Tonasket.
- Sex offense on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Fraud on Duck Lake Rd. near Omak.
- Weapons offense on Okanogan Cemetery Rd. near Okanogan.
- DWLS on E. Stampede Dr. in Omak.
- Threats on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
- Theft on Shumway Rd. near Okanogan.
- Public intoxication on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Omak Ave. in Omak.
- One-vehicle crash on Ironwood St. in Omak. No injuries reported.
- DWLS on Jackson St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Omak Ave. in Omak.
- Burglary on Main St. in Oroville.
- Theft on Central Ave. in Oroville.
- Warrant arrest on 17th Ave. in Oroville.
- Trespassing on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- David Ernest Matt, 39, booked on FTA warrants for DUI and third-degree DWLS.
- Eddie T. Peery, 26, booked for first-degree criminal trespassing, fourth-degree assault and harassment (threats to kill).
- James Dale Watkins, 55, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Gerald Lee Watt Sr., 38, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant for third-degree assault.
- Cameron John Taylor, 22, booked on three FTC warrants, all for fourth-degree assault.
- James Elliott Orr, 34, booked for third-degree DWLS.
- Eddie T. Peery, 26, booked for first-degree criminal trespassing,
- James Dale Watkins, 55, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Gordon Joseph Harry, 52, booked on an FTC warrant for TMVWOP.
- Austin Antonio Holcomb, 20, booked on FTA warrants for third-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault (DV).
Friday, Aug. 11, 2017
- Malicious mischief on Lakevue Heights Dr. near Oroville.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Rodeo Trail Rd. near Okanogan.
- Public urination on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Fraud on Verbeck Rd. near Oroville.
- Illegal burning on Havillah Rd. near Tonasket.
- Domestic dispute on S. Fir St. in Omak.
- Threats on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on S. Columbia St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Garfield St. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Theft on Oak St. in Omak.
- Theft on W. Third Ave. in Omak.
- DWLS on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. near Omak.
- Warrant arrest on S. Ferry St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on E. Park Dr. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Weapons offense on E. Stampede Dr. in Omak.
- Assault on Golden St. in Oroville.
- Public intoxication on Cherry St. in Oroville.
- Stephen Mitchell Ankney, 56, booked for DUI, third-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
- Rusty Jochua Nimmo, 28, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Nukona Charley McCraigie Jr., 23, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree theft.
Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017
- DUI on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Hwy. 97 near Okanogan.
- DWLS on W. Fourth St. in Tonasket.
- Burglary on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
- Assault on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on Hwy. 97 near Oroville.
- DWLS on E. Sixth Ave. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Tamarack Rd. near Tonasket.
- Theft on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on Omak River Rd. near Omak.
- Assault on Greenacres Rd. near Riverside.
- DUI on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- DWLS on Omak Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on E. Elm St. in Omak.
- DWLS on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Three reports of public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on E. Stampede Dr. in Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on E. Stampede Dr. in Omak.
- Trespassing on E. Stampede Dr. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Omak River Rd. near Omak.
- Trespassing on 14th Ave. in Oroville.
- Richard Ryan Charlie, 61, booked for DUI.
- Jerromey Jay Harris, 27, booked for DUI.
- Zacherle A. Hunter, 28, booked for DUI.
- Julie Angeline Oliver, 50, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Hector Bravo Barrera, 24, booked on a DOC detainer.
Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017
- Theft on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- DUI on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Assault on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on Cape Labelle Rd. near Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on Omak Ave. in Omak.
- Burglary on E. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
- DUI on S. Ferry St. in Omak.
- DWLS on Panvista Dr. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on W. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on E. Stampede Dr. in Omak.
- Burglary on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Omak Ave. in Omak.
- DWLS on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Alex Hernandez Aguilar, 18, booked for disorderly conduct and obstruction.
- Troy Steven Pierre, 21, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Lewis Wayne Edwards, 54, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Freda Marie Batten, 50, booked for DUI.
- Scott Brenet Anoskey, 23, booked for third-degree theft.
- Michael Daniel Prescott, 28, booked for third-degree theft.
- Vicki Ann Hall, 50, booked on an FTA warrant for indecent exposure.
- Jordan James Clontz, 23, booked on an FTA warrant for MIP/C.
Key:
DUI – Driving Under the Influence
DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance
MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption
TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission
DV – Domestic Violence
FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)
FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine
OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
RP – Reporting Party
DOC – State Department of Corrections
USBP – U.S. Border Patrol
CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection
ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement