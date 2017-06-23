Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

Superior Court

  • Christopher David Chapple, 36, with addresses in Omak and Oroville, pleaded guilty May 2 to two counts of third-degree child rape and one count of tampering with physical evidence. Chapple was sentenced to 48 months in prison and fined $800 for the Jan. 13 crimes.
  • Kyle John Bowden, 41, Chase, Alb., pleaded guilty June 5 to POCS (methamphetamine). Bowden was sentenced to eight days in jail and fined $1,510.50. The crime occurred June 5 at the Oroville Port of Entry.
  • Chad Aaron Mahan, 24, Omak, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary, first-degree theft and second-degree malicious mischief. Mahan was sentenced to 12 months in jail and fined $860.50 for the Sept, 24, 2016 crimes.
  • Aaron Darnell George, 28, Omak, guilty of second-degree robbery. George was sentenced to 14 months in prison and fined $800 for the March 25 crime.
  • Joseph William Cook, 30, Omak, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree trafficking in stolen property and third-degree theft. Those crimes occurred Jan. 17. A second case, Cook pleaded guilty to second-degree theft and second-degree trafficking in stolen property. Cook was sentenced to a total of 19 months in jail and fined a total of $1,600.
  • Patrick Michael Crawley, 30, Okanogan, pleaded guilty to third-degree malicious mischief. Crawley was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 350 days suspended, and fined $1,116,50.

911 Calls & Jail Bookings

Monday, June 12, 2017

  • Malicious mischief on Cartwright Dr. near Tonasket.
  • Fraud on Pogue Rd. near Omak.
  • Violation of a no-contact orde on Cartwright Dr. near Tonasket.
  • Domestic dispute on Antwyne Lane near Tonasket.
  • Trespassing on Hwy. 97 near Oroville.
  • Trespassing on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on Jasmine St. in Omak.
  • Theft on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Theft on W. Third Ave. in Omak.
  • Theft on N. Birch St. in Omak.
  • Public intoxication on N. Main St. in Omak.
  • Assault on N. Main St. in Omak.
  • Threats on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
  • Sex offense on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Violation of a no-contact order on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Malicious mischief on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Harassment on E. Hwy. 20 near Tonasket.
  • Automobile theft on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
  • Brian Wade Dougherty, 31, booked on an FTA warrant for fourth-degree assault.

Tuesday, June 13, 2017

  • Vehicle-vs.-pedestrian crash on Dayton St. in Omak. Injuries reported.
  • Fraud on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
  • Warrant arrest on Seven Lakes Rd. near Riverside.
  • Theft on Queen St. in Okanogan. Xbox reported missing.
  • Theft on W. Cherry Ave. in Omak.
  • Public intoxication on S. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Disorderly conduct on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
  • Threats on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
  • Two-vehicle crash on E. Central Ave. in Omak. Injuries reported.
  • Burglary on Ridge Rd. in Omak.
  • Threats on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
  • Vehicle prowl on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on Dogwood St. in Oroville.
  • Disorderly conduct on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Joseph Travis Sizemore, 37, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant.
  • Richard Poitras, 36, booked for possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
  • John Paul Martinez, 43, booked for disorderly conduct.
  • Allen Jacob Strausser, booked for third-degree theft of a rental property and third-degree theft.

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

  • DWLS on W. Jonathan St. in Tonasket.
  • Malicious mischief on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan. Graffiti reported.
  • Domestic dispute on Jaquish Rd. near Omak.
  • Illegal burning on Ellisforde Bridge Rd. near Ellisforde.
  • Assault on W. Jonathan St. in Tonasket.
  • DUI on Ross Canyon Rd. near Omak.
  • Trespassing on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
  • Threats on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
  • Assault on E. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Hanford St. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on 11th Ave. in Oroville.
  • Public intoxication on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
  • Ryan Alan Cude, 38, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Ishna Rayman Mason, 26, booked on a DOC detainer.

Thursday, June 15, 2017

  • Assault on Hwy. 97 near Oroville.
  • Trespassing on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Theft on Hwy. 20 near Okanogan.
  • Fraud on Palmer Ave. near Loomis.
  • Automobile theft on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
  • Fraud on Sought Out Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Fraud on Boundary Point Rd. near Oroville.
  • Illegal burning on Cow Trail Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Assault on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. near Omak.
  • Trespassing on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Assault on N. Main St. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Omak Ave. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Fir St. in Omak.
  • Theft on Main St. in Oroville
  • Theft on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Warrant arrest on E. Jonathan St. in Tonasket.
  • Rose S.P. Vallee, 35, booked on a material witness warrant.
  • Melanie Dawn Carroll, 37, booked for DUI.
  • Roy Francis Stensgar Jr., 18, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI.
  • Kile William Beeman, 27, booked for third-degree theft.
  • Alfred Rodney Wapato, 56, booked on an FTC warrant for DUI.
  • Robert Charlie Atkins, 26, booked on a DOC warrant.
  • Rachele Lorraine Moore, 33, booked on FTA warrants for fourth-degree assault (DV) and DUI.

Friday, June 16, 2017

  • Fraud on Hwy. 20 near Tonasket.
  • DWLS on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
  • Malicious mischief on Seven Lakes Rd. near Riverside.
  • Violation of a no-contact order on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Drugs on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Threats on Second St. in Riverside.
  • Domestic dispute on Pine St. in Omak.
  • Two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on N. Main St. in Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
  • Assault on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
  • Assault on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Dayton St. in Omak.
  • Vehicle prowl on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Delores Jean Taylor, 79, booked for DUI.
  • Brenden Joe Otsby, 23, booked for POCS (methamphetamine), possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Saturday, June 17, 2017

  • Automobile theft on S. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Warrant arrest on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
  • Burglary on Roggow Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Disorderly conduct on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
  • Threats on N. Douglas St. in Omak.
  • Assault on W. Cherry Ave. in Omak.
  • Two-vehicle crash on N. Main St. in Omak. No injuries reported.
  • Illegal burning on N. Cedar St. in Omak.
  • Theft on W. Jonathan St. in Omak.
  • Theft on S. Western Ave. in Omak.
  • Threats on E. Seventh St. in Tonasket.
  • Larry Jones, 53, booked on two FTA warrants, both for first-degree criminal trespassing.
  • Monica Gaye Joseph, 56, booked for first-degree DWLS and allowing an unauthorized person to drive.
  • Paul Jason Myrick, 24, booked for DUI, third-degree DWLS, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and on an FTA warrant for DUI.
  • Austin Antonio Holcomb, 20, court commitment for third-degree malicious mischief (DV).
  • Michael Joel Hyde, 46, booked on an FTA warrant for fourth-degree assault (DV).

Sunday, June 18, 2017

  • Public intoxication on Pine St. in Okanogan.
  • Assault on Hwy. 20 near Okanogan.
  • Drugs on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Domestic dispute on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
  • Domestic dispute on Patterson Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Assault on Pickins Valley Rd. near Oroville.
  • Domestic dispute on S. Birch St. in Omak.
  • Structure fire on Omache Dr. in Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
  • DWLS on Jackson St. in Omak.
  • Derek Wesley Palmenteer, 27, booked for DUI.
  • Francisco Javier Morales, 28, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).

Key:

DUI – Driving Under the Influence

DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance

MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption

TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission

DV – Domestic Violence

FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)

FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine

OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office

RP – Reporting Party

DOC – State Department of Corrections

USBP – U.S. Border Patrol

CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection

ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement

 

 

 

 

