Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

Superior Court
- Christopher David Chapple, 36, with addresses in Omak and Oroville, pleaded guilty May 2 to two counts of third-degree child rape and one count of tampering with physical evidence. Chapple was sentenced to 48 months in prison and fined $800 for the Jan. 13 crimes.
- Kyle John Bowden, 41, Chase, Alb., pleaded guilty June 5 to POCS (methamphetamine). Bowden was sentenced to eight days in jail and fined $1,510.50. The crime occurred June 5 at the Oroville Port of Entry.
- Chad Aaron Mahan, 24, Omak, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary, first-degree theft and second-degree malicious mischief. Mahan was sentenced to 12 months in jail and fined $860.50 for the Sept, 24, 2016 crimes.
- Aaron Darnell George, 28, Omak, guilty of second-degree robbery. George was sentenced to 14 months in prison and fined $800 for the March 25 crime.
- Joseph William Cook, 30, Omak, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree trafficking in stolen property and third-degree theft. Those crimes occurred Jan. 17. A second case, Cook pleaded guilty to second-degree theft and second-degree trafficking in stolen property. Cook was sentenced to a total of 19 months in jail and fined a total of $1,600.
- Patrick Michael Crawley, 30, Okanogan, pleaded guilty to third-degree malicious mischief. Crawley was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 350 days suspended, and fined $1,116,50.
911 Calls & Jail Bookings
Monday, June 12, 2017
- Malicious mischief on Cartwright Dr. near Tonasket.
- Fraud on Pogue Rd. near Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact orde on Cartwright Dr. near Tonasket.
- Domestic dispute on Antwyne Lane near Tonasket.
- Trespassing on Hwy. 97 near Oroville.
- Trespassing on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Jasmine St. in Omak.
- Theft on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Theft on W. Third Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on N. Birch St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Assault on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Threats on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
- Sex offense on Main St. in Oroville.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Main St. in Oroville.
- Malicious mischief on Main St. in Oroville.
- Harassment on E. Hwy. 20 near Tonasket.
- Automobile theft on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Brian Wade Dougherty, 31, booked on an FTA warrant for fourth-degree assault.
Tuesday, June 13, 2017
- Vehicle-vs.-pedestrian crash on Dayton St. in Omak. Injuries reported.
- Fraud on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on Seven Lakes Rd. near Riverside.
- Theft on Queen St. in Okanogan. Xbox reported missing.
- Theft on W. Cherry Ave. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Disorderly conduct on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Threats on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Two-vehicle crash on E. Central Ave. in Omak. Injuries reported.
- Burglary on Ridge Rd. in Omak.
- Threats on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Dogwood St. in Oroville.
- Disorderly conduct on Main St. in Oroville.
- Joseph Travis Sizemore, 37, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant.
- Richard Poitras, 36, booked for possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
- John Paul Martinez, 43, booked for disorderly conduct.
- Allen Jacob Strausser, booked for third-degree theft of a rental property and third-degree theft.
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
- DWLS on W. Jonathan St. in Tonasket.
- Malicious mischief on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan. Graffiti reported.
- Domestic dispute on Jaquish Rd. near Omak.
- Illegal burning on Ellisforde Bridge Rd. near Ellisforde.
- Assault on W. Jonathan St. in Tonasket.
- DUI on Ross Canyon Rd. near Omak.
- Trespassing on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Threats on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Assault on E. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Hanford St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on 11th Ave. in Oroville.
- Public intoxication on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Ryan Alan Cude, 38, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Ishna Rayman Mason, 26, booked on a DOC detainer.
Thursday, June 15, 2017
- Assault on Hwy. 97 near Oroville.
- Trespassing on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Theft on Hwy. 20 near Okanogan.
- Fraud on Palmer Ave. near Loomis.
- Automobile theft on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
- Fraud on Sought Out Rd. near Tonasket.
- Fraud on Boundary Point Rd. near Oroville.
- Illegal burning on Cow Trail Rd. near Tonasket.
- Assault on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. near Omak.
- Trespassing on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Assault on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Omak Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Fir St. in Omak.
- Theft on Main St. in Oroville
- Theft on Main St. in Oroville.
- Warrant arrest on E. Jonathan St. in Tonasket.
- Rose S.P. Vallee, 35, booked on a material witness warrant.
- Melanie Dawn Carroll, 37, booked for DUI.
- Roy Francis Stensgar Jr., 18, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI.
- Kile William Beeman, 27, booked for third-degree theft.
- Alfred Rodney Wapato, 56, booked on an FTC warrant for DUI.
- Robert Charlie Atkins, 26, booked on a DOC warrant.
- Rachele Lorraine Moore, 33, booked on FTA warrants for fourth-degree assault (DV) and DUI.
Friday, June 16, 2017
- Fraud on Hwy. 20 near Tonasket.
- DWLS on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Malicious mischief on Seven Lakes Rd. near Riverside.
- Violation of a no-contact order on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Drugs on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
- Threats on Second St. in Riverside.
- Domestic dispute on Pine St. in Omak.
- Two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Trespassing on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
- Assault on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
- Assault on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Dayton St. in Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on Main St. in Oroville.
- Delores Jean Taylor, 79, booked for DUI.
- Brenden Joe Otsby, 23, booked for POCS (methamphetamine), possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Saturday, June 17, 2017
- Automobile theft on S. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Warrant arrest on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
- Burglary on Roggow Rd. near Tonasket.
- Disorderly conduct on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Threats on N. Douglas St. in Omak.
- Assault on W. Cherry Ave. in Omak.
- Two-vehicle crash on N. Main St. in Omak. No injuries reported.
- Illegal burning on N. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Theft on W. Jonathan St. in Omak.
- Theft on S. Western Ave. in Omak.
- Threats on E. Seventh St. in Tonasket.
- Larry Jones, 53, booked on two FTA warrants, both for first-degree criminal trespassing.
- Monica Gaye Joseph, 56, booked for first-degree DWLS and allowing an unauthorized person to drive.
- Paul Jason Myrick, 24, booked for DUI, third-degree DWLS, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and on an FTA warrant for DUI.
- Austin Antonio Holcomb, 20, court commitment for third-degree malicious mischief (DV).
- Michael Joel Hyde, 46, booked on an FTA warrant for fourth-degree assault (DV).
Sunday, June 18, 2017
- Public intoxication on Pine St. in Okanogan.
- Assault on Hwy. 20 near Okanogan.
- Drugs on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
- Domestic dispute on Patterson Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
- Assault on Pickins Valley Rd. near Oroville.
- Domestic dispute on S. Birch St. in Omak.
- Structure fire on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- DWLS on Jackson St. in Omak.
- Derek Wesley Palmenteer, 27, booked for DUI.
- Francisco Javier Morales, 28, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
Key:
DUI – Driving Under the Influence
DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance
MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption
TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission
DV – Domestic Violence
FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)
FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine
OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
RP – Reporting Party
DOC – State Department of Corrections
USBP – U.S. Border Patrol
CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection
ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement