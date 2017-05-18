Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

Superior Court
Criminal
- The court found probable cause to charge Kevin Erik Warbus, 20, Omak, with three counts each of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft. The crimes allegedly occurred Feb. 12, 20 and 21.
- The court found probable cause to charge Janalda Lynn Warbus, 27, Omak, with second-degree burglary and third-degree theft. The crimes allegedly occurred Feb. 21.
- The court found probable cause to charge Geselle Padron, 38, Okanogan, with third-degree assault (of a law enforcement officer). The crime allegedly occurred April 28.
- The court found probable cause the charge Jeffrey Alan Butler, 54, Oroville, with second-degree assault (with a deadly weapon), second-degree malicious mischief, harassment (threats to kill), hit-and-run (attended vehicle) and third-degree DWLS. The crimes allegedly occurred April 26.
- The court found probable cause to charge Troy Douglas Haydon, 49, Tonasket, with assault in violation of a no-contact order. The crime allegedly occurred April 29.
- The court found probable cause to charge Joshua Poet Elias, 26, Oroville, with second-degree assault (strangulation) (DV). The crime allegedly occurred April 28.
- The court found probable cause to charge Nathaniel Marcus Maden, 36, Tonasket, with harassment (threats to kill) (DV), fourth-degree assault (DV), interfering with reporting (DV) and third-degree malicious mischief (DV). The crimes allegedly occurred May 2.
- The court found probable cause to charge Wayne Kenneth Doner, 60, Omak, with assault in violation of a no-contact order. The crime allegedly occurred May 2.
- The court found probable cause to charge Trudie Leigh Mapes, 29, Tonasket, with POCS (methamphetamine). The crime allegedly occurred March 16.
District Court
- Jesus Martinez, 55, Tonasket, had two charges dismissed: both for unlawful use of dogs.
- Amanda Kim Matt, 32, Omak, guilty of violation of a firearm sale or transfer and third-degree theft. Matt was sentenced to 364 with 362 days suspended and fined a total of $1,746.
- Blair Bear McDougall, 33, Omak, guilty of obstruction. McDougall received a 364-day suspended sentence and fined $583.
- Kerri Ann McKinney, 43, Tonasket, guilty of third-degree DWLS. McKinney had an additional third-degree DWLS charge dismissed. McKinney was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 88 days suspended, and fined $863.
- Moises Ulises Meza Tello, 35, Omak, had a third-degree DWLS charge dismissed.
- Alexander James Mills Jr., 25, Omak, guilty of fourth-degree assault. Mills was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 349 days suspended, and fined $1,098.
- Teresa Ann Moomaw, 40, Omak, guilty of third-degree theft. Moomaw was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 359 days suspended, and fined $623.
- Stonechild Theodore Moran, 39, Omak, guilty of third-degree theft. Moran was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 363 days suspended, and fined $323.
- Jose A. Muniz Salas, 27, Omak, guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing. Muniz Salas was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 363 days suspended, and fined $648.
- Shawn David Myrick, 44, Omak, guilty of third-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Myrick was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 354 days suspended, and fined a total of $609.
- Sarah Marie Ohmer, 44, Omak, guilty of second-degree criminal trespassing. Ohmer was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 85 days suspended, and fined $403.
- Juan Antonio Ontiveros, 46, Omak, had a fourth-degree assault charge dismissed. Ontiveros was fined $500.
- Juilann Marie Orr, 20, Omak, guilty of third-degree theft. Orr received a 364-day suspended sentence and fined $698.
- Raymond Arthur Otto, 26, Okanogan, guilty of fourth-degree assault and violation of a no-contact order. Otto was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended, and fined a total of $1,861.
- Dylan Everett Pier-David, 21, Okanogan, guilty of harassment and fourth-degree assault. Pier-David was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended, and fined a total of $1,223.
- Michael Ben Ross, 50, Tonasket, guilty of third-degree DWLS. Ross received a 90-day suspended sentence and fined $270.
- Elizabeth Placencio Sanabria, 23, Oroville, had an obstruction charge dismissed. Placencio Sanabria was fined $500.
- Kristie Lee Shaw, 35, Oroville, guilty of third-degree theft. Shaw was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 358 suspended, and fined $853.
- Austin Jacob Shoppa, 20, Omak, guilty of reckless driving. Shoppa received a 364-day suspended sentence and fined $1,643.
- Savannah Jean Small, 30, Omak, had two charges of third-degree theft dismissed.
- Mandi Marie Smith, 37, Tonasket, guilty of third-degree DWLS. Smith was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 85 days suspended, and fined $563.
- Scott Anthony Smith, 43, Omak, had a fourth-degree assault charge dismissed.
- James Leroy Spencer, 57, Okanogan, guilty of fourth-degree assault. Spencer was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 334 days suspended, and fined $158.
- George Leroy Stanley Jr., 45, Okanogan, guilty of hit-and-run (unattended vehicle). Stanley received a 90-day suspended sentence and fined $793.
- Tyler Carl Stevenson, 23, Omak, guilty of fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief. Stevenson received a 364-day suspended sentence and fined a total of $1,208.
- Jeremiah Leonard Track, 30, Omak, guilty of third-degree theft. Track was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 360 days suspended, and fined $873.
- Patrick Joseph Wapato, 32, Omak, guilty of fourth-degree assault. Wapato was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 334 days suspended, and fined $873.
- Jackie Lynn Wells-Webb, 36, Omak, guilty of first-degree DWLS and resisting arrest. Wells-Webb was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 354 suspended, and fined $1,763.
911 Calls and Jail Bookings
Monday, May 8, 2017
- Drugs on Eastside Oroville Rd. near Oroville.
- Threats on Miller Rd. near Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Dayton St. in Omak.
- Threats on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Assault on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Vehicle fire on W. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
- Drugs on E. Grape Ave. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Maple St. in Omak.
- Drugs on Ironwood St. in Oroville.
- Illegal burning on 16th Ave. in Oroville.
- Theft on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Carrie Leslie, 41, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree theft.
- Antonio Mercado, 25, booked on a DOC detainer.
Tuesday, May 9, 2017
- Theft on Balmes Rd. near Oroville.
- Sex offense on Hendrick Rd. near Omak.
- Burglary on E. Dewberry Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on S. Second Ave. in Omak.
- Weapons offense on S. State Frontage Rd. near Tonasket.
- Domestic dispute on Hwy. 20 near Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on Old Riverside Hwy. near Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on S. Birch St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on E. Seventh Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Hanford St. in Omak.
- Assault on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on Balmes Rd. near Oroville.
- Threats on Main St. in Oroville.
- Assault on W. Jonathan St. in Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on W. Jonathan St. in Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Joe Lopez Ballesteros, 22, court commitment for third-degree theft.
- Billy Joe Foss, 47, court commitment for third-degree malicious mischief.
- Kendra Lee Vallance, 28, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree theft.
- Skyler Lee Rumbolz, 25, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree theft.
- Kai Michael Marcellay, 35, release revoked for violation of a no-contact order (DV) and second-degree assault.
- Jose Jesus Vega, 21, booked on an FTA warrant for felony harassment.
- Lurene Dee Yost, 67, booked on an FTC warrant for DUI.
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
- Harassment on Balmes Rd. near Oroville.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Balmes Rd. near Oroville.
- Fraud on Valley St. in Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on Sandflat Rd. near Omak.
- Assault on S. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
- DWLS on Elmway in Okanogan.
- Warrant arrest on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
- Automobile theft on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Threats on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Warrant arrest on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
- Theft on N. Ash St. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Index St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on E. Sixth Ave. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Pine St. in Omak.
- Assault on Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
- Threats on N. Kenwood St. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Harassment on Central Ave. in Oroville.
- DUI on 14th Ave. in Oroville.
- Trespassing on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Drugs on E. Hwy. 20 near Tonasket.
- Domestic dispute on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- John Lawrence W. Bader Jr., 24, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Juan Antonio Ontiveros, 46, booked for third-degree malicious mischief.
- Robert Atkins, 25, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Tabitha Renee Dodson, 24, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- William Joe Simmons, 30, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Melonie Pierre, 35, booked for a drug court violation.
- Kareen Jo Shawl, 39, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree assault.
- Thomas Lawrence Waters, 26, booked on a DOC detainer, two counts each of first-degree assault, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, third-degree DWLS, and one count each of residential burglary, third-degree malicious mischief, theft of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.
- Cameron Gregg, 57, booked for felony harassment (DV), felony harassment and violation of a protection order.
Thursday, May 11, 2017
- Pornography on Havillah Rd. near Tonasket.
- Assault on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- One-vehicle crash on Chesaw Rd. near Oroville.
- Threats on Peacock Lane in Omak.
- Threats on Main St. in Oroville.
- Trespassing on Swanson Mill Rd. near Oroville.
- Domestic dispute on Nelson Rd. near Tonasket.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Sandflat Rd. near Omak.
- Warrant arrest on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on S. Birch St. in Omak.
- DWLS on E. Jonathan St. in Omak.
- Structure fire on Golden St. in Oroville.
- Assault on Main St. in Oroville.
- Threats on Main St. in Oroville.
- Trespassing on Main St. in Oroville.
- Theft on N. Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Shawn Edwin Qualls, 44, court commitment for DUI.
- James Russell Smith III, 29, booked on fourth-degree assault and violation of a no-contact order (DV).
Friday, May 12, 2017
- Burglary on S. Higher Ground Rd. near Tonasket.
- Burglary on Thiess Rd. near Okanogan.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Nickles Rd. near Okanogan.
- One-vehicle crash on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket. Injuries reported.
- Weapons offense on Seven Lakes Rd. near Riverside.
- Burglary on Rodeo Trail Rd. near Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on Shumway Rd. near Okanogan.
- Trespassing on S. Fir St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Jackson St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Omak Ave. in Omak.
- Fraud on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Theft on Main St. in Oroville.
- DWLS on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Nathan Beal, 32, booked for third-degree assault, second-degree criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and failure to obey.
- Byron Iukes, 25, booked for obstruction, first-degree DWLS and a DOC detainer.
- Nathan Andrew Mitchell, 29, booked for harassment (DV).
- Rusty Jochua Nimmo, 28, booked on a DOC detainer and second-degree possession of stolen property.
- Larry Gregory Kruger Jr., 39, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI.
Saturday, May 13, 2017
- Harassment on Highland Dr. in Okanogan.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Main St. in Oroville.
- Domestic dispute on Jaquish Rd. near Omak.
- Automobile theft on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
- Assault on Rodeo Trail Rd. near Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on Oak St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Assault on Main St. in Oroville.
- Dawn Parisien, 40, booked on four counts of second-degree burglary and one count each of second-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree theft and a DOC detainer.
- Jose Valentin Hansen, 24, booked for second-degree burglary, second-degree possession of stolen property, third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespassing.
- Paul Tinywolf Tonner, 28, booked for second-degree burglary, third-degree theft, third-d3egree possession of stolen property and second-degree criminal trespassing.
Sunday, May 14, 2017
- Disorderly conduct on Main St. in Oroville.
- Domestic dispute on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Warrant arrest on W. First Ave. in Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Assault on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Burglary on E. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- James Matthew Hendrickson, 36, booked on an FTA warrant for POCS.
- Fortino Cervantes-Campos, 20, booked on MIP/C and possession of marijuana.
- Ryan Gabriel Meese, 30, booked for disorderly conduct.
- Tabitha Renee Dodson, 23, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree malicious mischief (DV).
- Timothy Robert Williams, 23, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
Key:
DUI – Driving Under the Influence
DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance
MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption
TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission
DV – Domestic Violence
FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)
FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine
OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
RP – Reporting Party
DOC – State Department of Corrections
USBP – U.S. Border Patrol
CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection
ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement