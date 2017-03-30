Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

Superior Court
Criminal
- William Lee Pearcy, 32, Tonasket, pleaded guilty March 21 to harassment (gross misdemeanor). The court dismissed two other counts: harassment (threats to kill) and third-degree malicious mischief. Pearcy was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 360 days suspended, and fined $700 for the Aug. 30, 2015 crimes.
- Tyler Carl Stevenson, 23, Omak, pleaded guilty March 21 to POCS, violation of a no-contact order (DV) and resisting arrest. The crimes occurred Feb. 26, 2016. In a second case, Stevenson pleaded guilty March 21 to three charges of illegal aiming of or discharging of a firearm. Those crimes occurred March 23, 2016. In a third case, Stevenson pleaded guilty March 21 to violation of no-contact order (DV) and third-degree assault (DV). The court dismissed several other charges: first-degree burglary, harassment (threats to kill), two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of violation of a no-contact order. Stevenson was sentenced to a total of nine months in jail and fined a total of $3,211.50.
- Michael John Stensgar, 31, Omak, pleaded guilty March 21 to attempted first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. The court dismissed two other charges: unlawful possession of a loaded rifle in a vehicle and obstruction. The crime occurred Dec. 6, 2015. In a second case, Stensgar pleaded guilty March 21 to POCS. The court dismissed an introduction of contraband charge. That crime occurred March 22, 2016. In a third case, Stensgar pleaded guilty March 21 to second-degree theft and bail jumping. Those crimes occurred June 30, 2016. Stensgar was sentenced to a total of 58.5 months (4.9 years) in prison and fined a total of $4,260.50.
- Silvino Juan Dos Santos, 26, Omak, pleaded guilty March 21 to residential burglary (DV), unlawful imprisonment (DV), fourth-degree assault (DV), violation of a no-contact order (DV) and third-degree theft. Dos Santos was sentenced to 18 months in prison and fined $1,375.50 for the July 6, 2016 crimes.
- The court found probable cause to charge Janalda Lynn Warbus, 26, Omak, with second-degree burglary and third-degree theft. The crimes allegedly occurred Feb. 12.
- The court found probable cause to charge Roberta Agnus Mary Lynn Louie, 19, Omak, with second-degree burglary and third-degree theft. The crimes allegedly occurred Jan. 31.
- The court found probable cause to charge Thomas Michael Duran, 24, Omak, with attempted residential burglary. The crime allegedly occurred March 16.
- The court found probable cause to charge James Wale Watkins, 54, Oroville, with POCS and use of drug paraphernalia. The crimes allegedly occurred March 16.
- The court found probable cause to charge Cody Allen Moore, 26, Omak, with POCS and use of drug paraphernalia. The crimes allegedly occurred March 19.
- The court found probable cause to charge Brandy Ann Bowen, 25, Omak, with second-degree theft, two counts of second-degree ID theft and two counts of third-degree theft. The crimes allegedly occurred March 2 and 3.
- The court found probable cause to charge Joseph Gerald Johnson, 34, Omak, with second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespassing. The crimes allegedly occurred March 19.
- The court found probable cause to charge Shannon Lee Schweitzer, 35, Tonasket, with two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and one count each of unlawful possession of a short-barreled-shotgun, DUI and third-degree DWLS. The crimes allegedly occurred March21.
- The court found probable cause to charge Raynee Dakota Moore, 22, Omak, with second-degree malicious mischief.
911 Calls & Jail Bookings
Monday, March 20, 2017
- Drugs at the Okanogan County Corrections Center in Okanogan.
- Theft on W. River Rd. near Omak.
- Drugs on S. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Fraud on Cow Trail Rd. near Tonasket.
- Theft on Elmway in Okanogan. Snacks and alcohol reported missing.
- Domestic dispute on W. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on Dwinnell Cutoff Rd. near Oroville.
- Domestic dispute on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Burglary on W. Hale Ave. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Western Ave. in Tonasket.
- Joseph Gerald Johnson, 34, booked for second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespassing.
- Llesenia Infante Penalosa, 27, booked for non-emergency use of the 9-1-1 system, making a false or misleading statement and second-degree DWLS.
- Israel Corrales Bejar, 24, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant.
- Matthew Aaron Velasquez, 39, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant and FTA bench warrants for POCS and delivery of a controlled substance.
- Brandy Ann Bowen, 25, booked for second-degree theft, second-degree ID theft and five counts of second-degree possession of stolen property.
- Jeremiah Leonard Track, 29, booked for third-degree theft and DOC secretary’s warrant.
Tuesday, March 21, 2017
- Assault on W. Third Ave. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Two reports of threats on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Eastlake Rd. near Oroville.
- Cheyenne Rosemary Lezard, 21, booked for FTA warrants for fourth-degree assault (DV) and third-degree theft.
- Jason David Harder, 45, booked on an FTC warrant for third-degree theft.
- John Joseph Matte, 20, booked on FTA warrants for two counts of third-degree theft.
- Tabitha Renee Dodson, 24, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree malicious mischief (DV).
- Wednesday, March 22, 2017
- Found property on River St. in Okanogan. Bicycles recovered.
- Theft on Tamarack Rd. near Tonasket. Hay bales reported missing.
- Trespassing on Conconully Rd. near Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- DUI on Hwy. 97 in Tonasket.
- Domestic dispute on S. Columbia St. in Omak.
- Theft on Koala Dr. in Omak.
- Theft on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order Jennings Loop Rd. near Oroville.
- DWLS on Hwy. 97 near Omak.
- Shannon Lee Schweitzer, 36, booked for possession of an illegal shotgun, DUI and third-degree DWLS.
- Patrick J. Wapato, 33, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
Thursday, March 23, 2017
- DWLS on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Rodeo Trail Rd. near Omak.
- Two-vehicle crash on Riverside Dr. in Omak. No injuries reported.
- Warrant arrest on Garfield St. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on W. Hale Ave. in Omak.
- Trespassing on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Threats on W. Grape Ave. in Omak.
- Threats on Jasmine St. in Omak.
- Structure fire on Ninth Ave. in Oroville.
- Fraud on Main St. in Oroville.
- Theft on E. Winesap St. in Tonasket.
- Raynee Moore, 22, booked for second-degree malicious mischief.
- Carroll Reed Weber, 60, booked for DUI.
- Amanda Kim Matt, 32, booked on FTA warrants for third-degree theft and firearms transfer violation.
- Alicia Lynn Flores, 38, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.
- Christopher Desjardins, 22, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Joshua Curtis Carpenter, 25, booked on FTA warrants for fourth-degree assault (DV) and violation of a protection order.
- Jayson Lee Landers, 40, booked for third-degree malicious mischief (DV).
Friday, March 24, 2017
- Violation of a no-contact order on N. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Warrant arrest on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Box Spring Rd. near Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Assault on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Trespassing on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Sex offense on N. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Drugs on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Theft on S. Antwine St. in Tonasket.
- Dion Boyd, 45, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.
- Alexzandra Emogene Jackson, 24, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Bobbie Jo Day, 49, booked for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Justin William Nanpuya, 40, booked for third-degree assault and an FTA warrant for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Theodore Kurtis Storm, 29, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Kareen Jo Shawl, 39, booked on FTA warrants for third-degree assault, second-degree criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.
- Justin Shane Rogers, 27, booked on FTA warrants for POCS, second-degree unlawful hunting and first-degree criminal trespassing.
Saturday, March 25, 2017
- Harassment on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
- Violation of a no-contact order on N. Cape LaBelle Rd. near Wauconda.
- Trespassing on Rone Rd. near Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on Homestead Trailer Court Rd. in Omak.
- Theft on Garfield St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
- Wildland fire on E. Eighth Ave. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
- Robbery on N. Juniper Place in Omak.
- Trespassing on Tonasket Shop Rd. near Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on E. Third St. in Tonasket.
- Nichole Briane Porras Martinez, 26, booked on FTA warrants on rendering criminal assistance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jeremy Leroy Paul Stearns, 30, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI.
- Lazaro Pagaza Cortinas, 24, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.
Sunday, March 26, 2017
- Domestic dispute on Jaquish Rd. near Omak.
- Assault on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
- One-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Greenacres Rd. near Riverside. Mailboxes reported damaged.
- Trespassing on Lost Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
- Burglary on Sqove Rd. near Wauconda.
- Assault on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Theft on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Warrant arrest on Hwy. 97 near Omak.
- Public intoxication on E. Dewberry Ave. in Omak.
- Disorderly conduct on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Tenth Ave. in Oroville.
- Disorderly conduct on Main St. in Oroville.
- Burglary on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Trespassing on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Aaron Darnell George, 29, booked for second-degree robbery.
- Kurtis Edwin Youderian, 19, booked on an FTA warrant for POCS.
- Victor Mendoza Garcia, 26, booked for DUI.
Key:
DUI – Driving Under the Influence
DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance
MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption
TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission
DV – Domestic Violence
FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)
FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine
OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
RP – Reporting Party
DOC – State Department of Corrections
USBP – U.S. Border Patrol
CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection
ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement