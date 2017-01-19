Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

Superior Court

Criminal

Joseph Darwin Cormier, 26, Omak, pleaded guilty Jan. 3 to second-degree burglary (lesser included to first-degree burglary), first-degree theft, second-degree malicious mischief and third-degree escape. The court dismissed a second-degree possession of stolen property charge. Cormier was sentenced to 16 months in prison and fined $1,260.50. The crimes occurred Sept. 24, 2016.

Cory Renee Riehart, 41, Omak, pleaded guilty Jan. 3 to third-degree assault (DV) (lesser included to second-degree assault [DV]). Riehart was sentenced to three months in jail and fined $600 for the Sept. 10, 2016 crime.

Kane McKinsey Searcy, 34, Okanogan, pleaded guilty Jan. 4 to possession of a stolen motor vehicle, third-degree DWLS and second-degree possession of stolen property. The crimes occurred Aug. 1, 2016. In a second case, Searcy pleaded guilty Jan. 4 to POCS and use of drug paraphernalia. Those crimes occurred July 30, 2016. In a third case, Searcy pleaded guilty Jan. 4 to attempted possession of a firearm, second-degree unlawful possession of a stolen firearm and third-degree DWLS. Those crimes occurred April 26, 2016. In a fourth case, Searcy pleaded guilty Jan. 4 to fourth-degree assault (DV) (lesser included to first-degree robbery) and third-degree possession of stolen property. Searcy was sentenced to a total of 27 months (2.25 years in prison) and fined a total of $2,415.

The court found probable cause to charge William Christopher Taylor, 23, Omak, with first-degree burglary (DV), two counts of second-degree assault (DV), second-degree TMVWOP and third-degree malicious mischief (DV). The crimes allegedly occurred Dec. 25, 2016.

The court found probable cause to charge Chelsea Renee Applebee, 19, Omak, with second-degree TMVWOP. The crime allegedly occurred Dec. 2, 2016.

District Court

Jacob Adam Alexander, 42, Okanogan, guilty on two counts of violation of a no-contact order and one count of resisting arrest. Alexander was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 360 days suspended, and fined a total of $656.

Jennifer Louise Ballesteros, 45, Okanogan, had a third-degree DWLS charge dismissed.

Reinaldo Alejandro Beltran, 24, Oroville, guilty of violation of a no-contact order. Beltran received a 364-day suspended sentence and fined $623.

Matthew James Blackledge, 51, Omak, had two charges dismissed: violation of a no-contact order and disorderly conduct.

Chloe Gabriela Calvillo, 31, Tonasket, had two charges dismissed: resisting arrest and physical control. Calvillo was fined $1,750.

Kristopher Alynne Caylor, 23, Okanogan, had a third-degree charge dismissed.

Shane Edward Crofoot, 29, Omak, guilty of obstruction. Crofoot was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 363 days suspended, and fined $873.

Dennis Darrel DePoe, 31, Omak, guilty of first-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. DePoe received a 364-day suspended sentence and fined a total of $829.

Jesus Dominguez Martinez, 33, Tonasket, guilty on two counts of first-degree DWLS and one count each of violation of a no-contact order and fourth-degree assault. Dominguez Martinez was sentenced to 364 days in jail and fined a total of $1,355.

Jeffrey Parra Duarte, 29, Omak, had a charge dismissed: operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

Roger Joe Duncan, 42, Tonasket, guilty of second-degree DWLS and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Duncan had a charge dismissed: an additional charge of operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Duncan was fined a total of $489.

911 Calls and Jail Bookings

Monday, Jan. 2, 2017

Two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.

Burglary on Old Riverside Hwy. near Omak.

Theft on Pine Chee Rd. near Oroville.

Two-vehicle crash on Crumbacher Rd. near Tonasket. No injuries reported.

Public intoxication on N. Juniper St. in Omak.

Assault on S. Main St. in Omak.

Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.

Burglary on Engh Rd. in Omak.

Two-vehicle crash on E. Grape Ave. in Omak. No injuries reported.

Assault on Main St. in Oroville.

DWLS on Fir St. in Oroville.

Mary Margaret Mathis, 49, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV) and interfering with reporting (DV).

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017

Trespassing on Elmway in Okanogan.

Malicious mischief on Omak River Rd. near Omak. Mailboxes reported damaged.

Domestic dispute on Hwy. 97 near Okanogan.

Harassment on Engh Rd. near Omak.

Trespassing on S. Main St in Omak.

Public intoxication on Engh Rd. near Omak.

Domestic dispute on W. Apple Ave. in Omak.

Disorderly conduct on Juniper St. in Oroville.

Theft on W. Fourth St. in Tonasket.

Erik Dylan Martinez, 28, booked for second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Miguel Angel Dominguez Santana, 20, booked on a DOC detainer.

Kelly Paul Greene, 38, booked on an DOC detainer.

Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017

Drugs on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.

Threats on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.

Drugs on N. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.

Drugs on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.

Public intoxication on Tunk Creek Rd. near Riverside.

Two-vehicle crash on Engh Rd. in Omak. No injuries reported.

Public intoxication on Riverside Dr. in Omak.

Theft on Koala Ave. in Omak.

Violation of a no-contact order on Main St. in Oroville.

Anne Louise Scroggins, 45, booked on a DOC detainer.

Ronald Dean Friedlander Jr., 47, court commitment for DUI.

Allen Dustin Towner Jr., 40, booked for first-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017

Fraud on Clough Homestead Rd. near Riverside.

One-vehicle crash on Siwash Creek Rd. near Tonasket. No injuries reported.

Assault on Country Vue Rd. near Omak.

DUI on Engh Rd. near Omak.

Harassment on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.

Theft on Jasmine St. in Omak.

Drugs on N. Juniper St. in Omak.

Two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Engh Rd. in Omak.

Vehicle prowl on Okoma Dr. in Omak.

Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.

Two-vehicle crash on Golden St. in Oroville. No injuries reported.

Public intoxication on Golden St. in Oroville.

Structure fire on Golden St. in Oroville.

Harassment on Main St. in Oroville.

Daniel Stanley Andritz, 40, booked for delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Friday, Jan. 6, 2017

Assault on S. Third Ave. in Okanogan.

DWLS on E. Dewberry Ave. in Omak.

Trespassing on N. Douglas St. in Omak.

Trespassing on Riverside Cutoff Rd. near Riverside.

Theft on Riverside Dr. in Omak.

Burglary on Engh Rd. in Omak.

Warrant arrest on Apple Lane in Omak.

Road rage on Omache Dr. in Omak.

Drugs on Elderberry Ave. in Omak.

Malicious mischief on Main St. in Oroville.

Michael Silvestre Santana, 25, court commitment for reckless driving.

Wayne Anthony Seymour, 39, booked for DUI, third-degree DWLS and violation of a no-contact order.

Silva Gonzalez, no middle name listed, 48, court commitments for DUI and third-degree DWLS.

Kenneth Wesley Clark, 37, booked for possession of drug paraphernalia, POCS and a DOC warrant.

Ramona Lynn Penley, 19, booked for second-degree burglary.

Jasso Alejandro, no middle name listed, 20, court commitment for fourth-degree assault (with sexual motivation).

Jacob Adam Alexander, 42, court commitments for violation of a no-contact order and resisting arrest.

Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017

Domestic dispute on Old Hwy. 97 near Okanogan.

Assault on Barker Rd. near Tonasket.

Burglary on N. Birch St. in Omak.

Warrant arrest on Vista Vu Dr. in Omak.

Theft on Riverside Dr. in Omak.

DUI on W. Apple Ave. in Omak.

Vehicle prowl on S. Cedar St. in Omak.

DUI on Engh Rd. near Omak.

Burglary on E. Dewberry Ave. in Omak.

Warrant arrest on Grainger Ave. in Omak.

Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.

Burglary on N. Birch St. in Omak.

Trespassing on N. Main St. in Omak.

Threats on Koala Dr. in Omak.

Theft on Riverside in Omak.

Brett Nicolas Lawrence Giles, 26, booked for POCS, violation of a no-contact order and a DOC detainer.

Erin Leah Shoemaker, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV), third-degree malicious mischief (DV),

first-degree criminal trespassing and an Omak Police Department FTA warrant for second-degree criminal trespassing.

Shirlee Rae Ramos, 22, booked for DUI.

Tyler Chad Hahn, 28, booked for DUI.

Heather Ray Clements, 39, booked for third-degree assault, intimidating a public servant and disarming a law enforcement office.

Tyler Michael Barnhart, 23, booked for DUI and third-degree DWLS.

Alejandro Santana Gonzalez, 28, court commitment for violation of a no-contact order.

Joe Alex Martinez, 38, booked on a DOC warrant.

Collin Andrew Moomaw, 18, booked for possession of a dangerous weapon and possession of marijuana (less than 40 grams).

Kyle W.N. Johnson, 19, booked on a DOC warrant.

Elizabeth Patricia Bauman, 36, booked on a bench warrant for three counts of POCS.

Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017

Domestic dispute on Pine Creek Rd. near Tonasket.

One-vehicle crash on Elmway in Okanogan. No injuries reported.

Warrant arrest on Hwy. 97 near Omak.

DUI on Coyote Dr. near Tonasket.

Weapons offense on James Ave. in Okanogan.

Assault on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.

DWLS on Dayton St. in Omak.

Custodial interference on S. Cedar St. in Omak.

Theft on Main St. in Oroville.

One-vehicle crash on Sprouse Rd. near Oroville. No injuries reported.

DWLS on Fifth Ave. in Oroville.

Warrant arrest on Clarkson Mill Rd. near Tonasket.

Melinda Kay Keener, 55, booked for second-degree assault (DV) and interfering with reporting (DV).

Bryan James St. Peter, 20, booked on a DOC warrant.

David Leslie Louis, 35, booked on an Omak Police Department FTA warrant for first-degree criminal trespassing.

Daggon Devoy Andrew Chaska, 24, booked on a DOC warrant.

Key:

DUI – Driving Under the Influence

DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance

MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption

TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without OwnerÕs Permission

DV – Domestic Violence

FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)

FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine

OCSO – Okanogan County SheriffÕs Office

RP – Reporting Party

DOC – State Department of Corrections

USBP – U.S. Border Patrol

CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection

ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement