Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

Superior Court

Criminal

Erin Lorainne Phillips, 21, Oroville, pleaded guilty Dec. 9 to POCS. Phillips was sentenced to 45 days in jail and fined $1,260.50 for the Nov. 5, 2016 crime.

Kelly Lee Fischer, 46, Republic, pleaded guilty Dec. 9 to POCS and violation of a no-contact order (DV). Fischer was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 349 days suspended, and fined $1,375.50. The crimes occurred Dec. 24, 2015.

Kelby James Renkert, 29, Omak, pleaded guilty Dec. 14 to failure to register as a sex offender. Renkert was sentenced to 6 months in jail and fined $600.00 for the Aug. 20 crime.

Mark Anthony Yingling, 33, Omak, pleaded guilty Dec. 14 to first-degree trafficking in stolen property. The court dismissed a second-degree theft charge. Yingling was sentenced to 13 months in prison and fined $600.00 for the Aug. 5 crime.

Kurtis Edwin Youderien, 18, Tonasket, pleaded guilty Dec. 21 to POCS (methamphetamine) and third-degree theft. Youderian was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 349 days suspended, and fined $1,260.50 for the Dec. 12 crimes.

The court found probable cause to charge Ashley Marie McFalls, 21, Tonasket, with second-degree burglary and third-degree theft. The crimes allegedly occurred Dec. 18.

The court found probable cause to charge Kurtis Edwin Youderian, 18, Tonasket, with POCS (methamphetamine) and third-degree theft. The crimes allegedly occurred Dec. 12.

The court found probable cause to charge Jon Gabriel DeVon, 38, Tonasket, with two counts of POCS by a person serving a sentence in a local correctional institution (one each of marijuana and methamphetamine) and third-degree assault on a law enforcement officer. The crimes allegedly occurred Dec. 14.

The court found probable cause to charge Jessie Kane Locklear, 29, Omak, with possession of a weapon by a person serving a sentence in a local correction institution. The crime allegedly occurred Dec. 14.

The court found probable cause to charge Xavier Lewis Smith, 25 Oroville, with two counts of harassment (threats to kill) and one count of fourth-degree assault. The crimes allegedly occurred Dec. 15.

The court found probable cause to charge Michelle Lynn Carden, 28, Omak, with POCS (methamphetamine), reckless driving, third-degree DWLS and use of drug paraphernalia. The crimes allegedly occurred Dec. 16.

The court found probable cause to charge Brandon Clark Meise, 32, Odessa, with second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a loaded rifle or pistol in a vehicle. The crimes allegedly occurred Dec. 18 at Crawfish Lake.

The court found probable cause to charge Hannah Lyn Galloway, 29, Oroville, with two counts of forgery, two counts of second-degree possession of stolen property and two counts of attempted third-degree theft. The crimes allegedly occurred Dec. 5 and 7.

The court found probable cause to charge Jeffrey Allen Epley, 33, Tonasket, with residential burglary, attempted residential burglary, two counts of second-degree possession of stolen property (access device), third-degree theft, third-degree malicious mischief and second-degree vehicle prowling. The crimes allegedly occurred Dec. 16.

District Court

Emily Marie Sivorot, 53, Omak, guilty of first-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Sivorot was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 274 days suspended, and fined a total of $873.

Daniel Matthew Smith, 46, Oroville, had a fourth-degree assault charge dismissed. Smith was fined $500.

Deanna Lee Snell, 45, had a charge dismissed: hunting or collecting parts of another’s property. Snell

was fined $300.

Benjamin Stewart Thomas, 32, Omak, had a disorderly conduct charge dismissed.

Tiffany M. Thomas, 26, Omak, had a third-degree theft charge dismissed.

Nathan Steven Thompson, 26, Oroville, guilty of second-degree criminal trespassing. Thompson received a 90-day suspended sentence and fined $453.

Dionicio Manuel Torres, 19, Omak, had a reckless driving charge dismissed. Torres was fined $300.

Matthew A. Velasquez, 39, Omak, guilty of third-degree DWLS. Velasquez was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 86 days suspended, and fined $553.

Philip L. Woody, 58, Omak, guilty of DUI. Woody was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended and received no fine.

911 Calls and Jail Bookings

Monday, Dec. 19, 2016

Violation of a no-contact order on Hwy. 20 near Tonasket.

Domestic dispute on Dale Allen Rd. near Tonasket.

Assault on E. Highvalley Rd. near Tonasket.

Warrant arrest on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. near Omak.

Three-vehicle crash on Engh Rd. in Omak. No injuries reported.

Alcohol offense on S. Cedar St. in Omak.

Burglary on Omak Ave. in Omak.

Domestic dispute on Shumway Rd. near Omak.

Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.

Malicious mischief on N. Main St. in Omak.

Domestic dispute on Juniper St. in Oroville.

Harassment on Ironwood St. in Oroville.

Sex offense on Golden St. in Oroville.

Two reports of theft on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.

Dustin Cody Smith, 30, booked on a DOC detainer.

Jessica Elizabeth Freiley, 24, booked on an Omak Police Department FTA warrant for third-degree theft.

William Martin Shawl, 32, booked on a DOC detainer.

Scott Lee Gilge, 27, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016

Two-vehicle crash on Second St. in Riverside. No injuries reported.

Malicious mischief on N. Sixth Ave. in Okanogan. Egging reported.

Assault on N. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.

Two-vehicle crash on Miller Rd. near Omak. No injuries reported.

Public intoxication on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.

Fraud on Hwy. 97 near Oroville.

Theft on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.

Vehicle prowl on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.

Vehicle fire on E. Park Dr. in Omak.

Fraud on Omache Dr. in Omak.

Burglary on Golden St. in Oroville.

Structure fire on Golden St. in Oroville.

Loitering on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.

Patrick Blaine Stevens, 22, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).

Craig Robert Keeling, 50, booked for DUI and physical control.

Joe David Ashworth Phares, 48, booked for second-degree assault (DV) and interfering with reporting

(DV).

Silvino Juan G. Dos Santos, 26, booked on PC warrants for first-degree burglary, unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree assault (DV).

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016

Automobile theft on Salmon Creek Rd. near Okanogan.

Theft on Hwy. 20 near Tonasket. Water trough reported missing.

Malicious mischief on Oak St. in Okanogan. Graffiti reported.

One-vehicle roll-over crash on FS 3550 Rd. near Wauconda. Injuries reported.

Fire on Bentham Rd. near Omak.

Public intoxication on Dayton St. in Omak.

Theft on Main St. in Oroville.

Tyler Carl Stevenson, 23, booked for possession of a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, six counts of violation of a protection order, fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest and felony harassment.

Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016

Public intoxication on Hwy. 97 near Okanogan.

Warrant arrest on W. Jonathan St. in Tonasket.

Custodial interference on Hwy. 20 near Tonasket.

Domestic dispute on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.

Drugs on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.

Custodial interference on Hwy. 97 near Omak.

One-vehicle crash on Ross Canyon Rd. in Omak. No injuries reported.

Fraud on S. Main St. in Omak.

Public intoxication on Hanford St. in Omak.

Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.

Sex offense on Golden St. in Oroville.

Melissa Ann O’Bryan, 46, booked for first-degree DWLS and driving a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

Jami Lee Childers, 20, booked on an FTA warrant for POCS.

Dee Dee Louise Thompkins, 30, booked on an DOC secretary’s warrant for POCS.

Friday, Dec. 23, 2016

Burglary on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.

Burglary on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.

Assault on Palmer Ave. in Okanogan.

One-vehicle roll-over crash on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket. No injuries reported.

Fraud on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.

Malicious mischief on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.

DWLS on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.

DUI on Weatherstone Rd. near Omak.

Trespassing on N. Main St. in Omak.

Warrant arrest on Omak Ave. in Omak.

DWLS on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.

DWLS on Riverside Dr. in Omak.

Domestic dispute on Ironwood St. in Oroville.

Threats on S. Tonasket Ave. in Tonasket.

Automobile theft on N. Locust Way near Tonasket.

Alex Whistelkia Elsberg, 22, booked on a DOC detainer.

Kareen Jo Shawl, 38, booked on a bench warrant for third-degree assault.

Robert Lee Blake Jr., 49, booked for second-degree assault (DV) and harassment (threats to kill) (DV).

Time Travis Johnson, 55, booked for DUI, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and hit-and-run.

Cody Michael Wells, 22, booked for DUI

Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016

Public intoxication on Mary Ann Creek Rd. near Oroville.

Warrant arrest on S. Ash St. in Omak.

Trespassing on S. Main St. Omak.

Public intoxication on Engh Rd. near Omak.

Weapons offense on Ironwood St. in Oroville.

Domestic dispute on Ironwood St. in Oroville.

Theft on S. Antwine Lane near Tonasket.

Victor Allen Antoine, 34, booked on FTC warrants for first-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016

One-vehicle crash on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. No injuries reported.

Domestic dispute on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.

Burglary on Mock Rd. near Okanogan.

Illegal fireworks on Omak River Rd. near Omak.

Structure fire on Hwy. 7 near Oroville.

Domestic dispute on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.

Assault on Elmway in Okanogan.

Warrant arrest on Hwy. 97 near Omak.

Disorderly conduct on Jasmine St. in Omak.

Threats on Jasmine St. in Omak.

Public intoxication on N. Main St. in Omak.

Structure fire on Valley St. in Okanogan.

Threats on Main St. in Oroville.

Malicious mischief on N. Western Ave. in Tonasket.

Yevgeniy Rodygin, 31, booked for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and third-degree DWLS.

Key:

DUI – Driving Under the Influence

DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance

MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption

TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without OwnerÕs Permission

DV – Domestic Violence

FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)

FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine

OCSO – Okanogan County SheriffÕs Office

RP – Reporting Party

DOC – State Department of Corrections

USBP – U.S. Border Patrol

CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection

ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement