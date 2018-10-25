Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

October 25, 2018

911 Calls & Jail Bookings

Monday, Oct. 15, 2018

  • Juvenile problem on Engh Rd. near Omak.
  • Harassment on Pagan Place Lane near Okanogan.
  • Threats on Rocky Canyon Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Theft on S. Teal Lake Rd. near Oroville.
  • Two-vehicle crash on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Threats on S. Fifth St. in Okanogan.
  • Sagebrush fire on Engh Rd. near Omak.
  • Alleged child abuse on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
  • Fraud on N. Oak St. in Omak.
  • Drugs on S. Birch St. in Omak.
  • Violation of a no-contact order on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Assault on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.

Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018

  • Drugs on Quince Street in Omak.
  • Drugs on Koala Ave. in Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Hit-and-run vehicle crash on S. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Assault on Mock Rd. in Okanogan.
  • Trespassing on Hwy. 7 near Oroville.
  • Warrant arrest on Jackson St. in Omak.
  • DWLS on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Threats on Main St. in Oroville.
  • David Eugene Stoner, 66, booked for DUI.
  • Jesse Dylan Holm, 25, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Bailey Elizabeth Elsberg, 21, booked for POCS (heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia and endangerment.
  • Michael Aaron Bauman, 31, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Raymond Lloyd Atchison, 40, booked an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.
  • Angelette Joy Obendorf, 39, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Matt Nicholas, 27, booked for DUI, third-degree DWLS and making a false or misleading statement.

Wednesday, Oct. 17, 201

  • Domestic dispute on Old Hwy. 97 near Okanogan.
  • Drugs on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Trespassing on Snowshoe Rd. near Oroville.
  • Harassment on Oakes Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Assault on Clarkson Mill Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Burglary on Clarkson Mill Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Assault on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Trespassing on Omache Dr. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
  • Drugs on Edmonds St. in Omak.
  • Alcohol offense on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
  • Theft on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Domestic dispute on E. Fourth St. in Tonasket.
  • Jose G. Martinez Gonzalez, 30, booked for obstruction and a USBP hold.
  • Harold James Riviera, 50, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Katelyn Marie Anderson, 22, booked for second-degree theft.
  • Christopher Brian Durgin, 34, booked for second-degree assault (DV) and fourth-degree assault (DV).
  • Nathaniel Marcus Hamilton, 32, booked on a DOC detainer.

Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018

  • Malicious mischief on W. Lost Lake Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Warrant arrest on Moccasin Flat HUD Rd. near Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
  • Two-vehicle crash on Old Hwy. 97 near Okanogan.
  • Trespassing on Sterling Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Warrant arrest on W. Apple Ave. in Omak.
  • Threats on N. Elm St. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
  • Harassment on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on W. Apple Ave. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Carmen Nava Medina, 49, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
  • Darce Leighe Sackman, 53, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DLWS.
  • Craige Keeling, 52, booked on an FTA warrant for violation of a no-contact order (DV) and a DOC detainer.
  • Jesus Wayne Sanchez, 34, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DLWS.
  • Kenneth Wesley Clark, 39, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Kevin Michael Clark, 37, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Bradley John Lear, 31, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI.

Friday, Oct. 19, 2018

  • Malicious mischief on Patrol St. in Okanogan.
  • DUI on Aeneas Valley Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Domestic dispute on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Alleged child abuse on Mill St. in Okanogan.
  • Burglary on N. Siwash Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Warrant arrest on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Sex offense on Pilot Wheel Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Warrant arrest on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. near Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
  • Juvenile problem on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
  • Juvenile problem on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on S. Ferry St. in Omak.
  • Illegal burning on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Theft on E. Grape Ave. in Omak.
  • Weapons offense on Oak St. in Omak.
  • Burglary on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • DWLS on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
  • Threats on Koala Dr. in Omak.
  • Two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 97 in Omak.
  • Trespassing on Kay St. in Oroville.
  • Threats on S. Western Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Pornography on Hwy. 20 in Tonasket.
  • Warrant arrest on E. Fifth St. in Tonasket.
  • Public urination on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Cody Dixon Wilks, 35, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
  • Alvie Cleparty, 67, booked for interfering with a health-care facility.
  • David Lee Book, 55, booked on a DOC warrant.
  • Travis Anthony Hightower, 40, booked for DUI (DV) and reckless endangerment (DV).
  • Joseph William Cook, 31, booked for third-degree theft and an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.

Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018

  • Assault on Cayuse Mountain Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Rape on Cayuse Mountain Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Weapons offense on FS 4415 Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Assault on Cayuse Mountain Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Burglary on Blue Lake Rd. near Oroville.
  • Theft on Hwy 20 near Omak. BMX bicycle reported missing.
  • Illegal burning on Miller Rd. near Omak.
  • One-vehicle roll-over crash on Swanson Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Automobile theft on N. Main St. in Conconully.
  • Violation of a property order on Pine Chee Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Domestic dispute on Longanecker Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Burglary on O’Neil Rd. near Oroville.
  • Theft on E. Central Ave. in Omak.
  • Assault on Pine St. in Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Utility problems on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket. Power outage reported.
  • Disorderly conduct on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Fraud on SW State St. in Tonasket.
  • David Lee Pratt, 53, booked on a felony DUI, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and first-degree DWLS.
  • Jordan Ponce, 29, booked on FTC warrant for DUI and first-degree DWLS.
  • Charles Michael Chatburn, 30, booked on fourth-degree assault and obstruction.
  • Heather Rae Clements, booked on two FTA warrants, both for third-degree assault; and FTC warrants for DUI and reckless driving.
  • Aaron Abraham Moore, 39, booked for two counts of third-degree assault, one count of third-degree malicious mischief, four counts of fourth-degree assault and one count of resisting arrest.
  • Samantha Garcia, 28, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Maribella Castro, 26, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018

  • Domestic dispute on Juniper St. in Oroville.
  • One-vehicle crash on Swanson Mill Rd. near Tonasket. Injuries reported.
  • DWLS on Rodeo Trail Rd. in Okanogan.
  • Threats on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
  • Weapons offense on Hanford St. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Eighth Ave. in Oroville.
  • Michael J. Hyde, 47, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
  • William Dewayne Gallas, 53, booked for POCS (methamphetamine), POCS (mushrooms), POCS (marijuana) (more than 40 grams), second-degree possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Isaac Phillip Quintasket Desautel, 18, booked for second-degree rape.
  • Eric Mathew Anguiano, 27, booked on three FTA warrants, all for third-degree DWLS.
  • Clinton Boyd Worster, 41, booked on third-degree theft and second-degree burglary.

Key:

DUI – Driving Under the Influence

DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance

MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption

TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission

DV – Domestic Violence

FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)

FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine

OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office

RP – Reporting Party

DOC – State Department of Corrections

USBP – U.S. Border Patrol

CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection

ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement

 

