Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

911 Calls & Jail Bookings
Monday, Oct. 15, 2018
- Juvenile problem on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Harassment on Pagan Place Lane near Okanogan.
- Threats on Rocky Canyon Rd. near Tonasket.
- Theft on S. Teal Lake Rd. near Oroville.
- Two-vehicle crash on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Threats on S. Fifth St. in Okanogan.
- Sagebrush fire on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Alleged child abuse on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Fraud on N. Oak St. in Omak.
- Drugs on S. Birch St. in Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Main St. in Oroville.
- Assault on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018
- Drugs on Quince Street in Omak.
- Drugs on Koala Ave. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Main St. in Oroville.
- Hit-and-run vehicle crash on S. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Assault on Mock Rd. in Okanogan.
- Trespassing on Hwy. 7 near Oroville.
- Warrant arrest on Jackson St. in Omak.
- DWLS on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Threats on Main St. in Oroville.
- David Eugene Stoner, 66, booked for DUI.
- Jesse Dylan Holm, 25, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Bailey Elizabeth Elsberg, 21, booked for POCS (heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia and endangerment.
- Michael Aaron Bauman, 31, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Raymond Lloyd Atchison, 40, booked an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.
- Angelette Joy Obendorf, 39, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Matt Nicholas, 27, booked for DUI, third-degree DWLS and making a false or misleading statement.
Wednesday, Oct. 17, 201
- Domestic dispute on Old Hwy. 97 near Okanogan.
- Drugs on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Trespassing on Snowshoe Rd. near Oroville.
- Harassment on Oakes Rd. near Tonasket.
- Assault on Clarkson Mill Rd. near Tonasket.
- Burglary on Clarkson Mill Rd. near Tonasket.
- Assault on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Trespassing on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Drugs on Edmonds St. in Omak.
- Alcohol offense on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Theft on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Domestic dispute on E. Fourth St. in Tonasket.
- Jose G. Martinez Gonzalez, 30, booked for obstruction and a USBP hold.
- Harold James Riviera, 50, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Katelyn Marie Anderson, 22, booked for second-degree theft.
- Christopher Brian Durgin, 34, booked for second-degree assault (DV) and fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Nathaniel Marcus Hamilton, 32, booked on a DOC detainer.
Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018
- Malicious mischief on W. Lost Lake Rd. near Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on Moccasin Flat HUD Rd. near Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
- Two-vehicle crash on Old Hwy. 97 near Okanogan.
- Trespassing on Sterling Rd. near Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on W. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Threats on N. Elm St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Harassment on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on W. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Main St. in Oroville.
- Carmen Nava Medina, 49, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Darce Leighe Sackman, 53, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DLWS.
- Craige Keeling, 52, booked on an FTA warrant for violation of a no-contact order (DV) and a DOC detainer.
- Jesus Wayne Sanchez, 34, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DLWS.
- Kenneth Wesley Clark, 39, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Kevin Michael Clark, 37, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Bradley John Lear, 31, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI.
Friday, Oct. 19, 2018
- Malicious mischief on Patrol St. in Okanogan.
- DUI on Aeneas Valley Rd. near Tonasket.
- Domestic dispute on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.
- Alleged child abuse on Mill St. in Okanogan.
- Burglary on N. Siwash Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Sex offense on Pilot Wheel Rd. near Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. near Omak.
- Domestic dispute on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
- Juvenile problem on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
- Juvenile problem on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on S. Ferry St. in Omak.
- Illegal burning on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Theft on E. Grape Ave. in Omak.
- Weapons offense on Oak St. in Omak.
- Burglary on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- DWLS on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Threats on Koala Dr. in Omak.
- Two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 97 in Omak.
- Trespassing on Kay St. in Oroville.
- Threats on S. Western Ave. in Tonasket.
- Pornography on Hwy. 20 in Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on E. Fifth St. in Tonasket.
- Public urination on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Cody Dixon Wilks, 35, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Alvie Cleparty, 67, booked for interfering with a health-care facility.
- David Lee Book, 55, booked on a DOC warrant.
- Travis Anthony Hightower, 40, booked for DUI (DV) and reckless endangerment (DV).
- Joseph William Cook, 31, booked for third-degree theft and an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.
Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018
- Assault on Cayuse Mountain Rd. near Tonasket.
- Rape on Cayuse Mountain Rd. near Tonasket.
- Weapons offense on FS 4415 Rd. near Tonasket.
- Assault on Cayuse Mountain Rd. near Tonasket.
- Burglary on Blue Lake Rd. near Oroville.
- Theft on Hwy 20 near Omak. BMX bicycle reported missing.
- Illegal burning on Miller Rd. near Omak.
- One-vehicle roll-over crash on Swanson Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
- Automobile theft on N. Main St. in Conconully.
- Violation of a property order on Pine Chee Rd. near Tonasket.
- Domestic dispute on Longanecker Rd. near Tonasket.
- Burglary on O’Neil Rd. near Oroville.
- Theft on E. Central Ave. in Omak.
- Assault on Pine St. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Main St. in Oroville.
- Utility problems on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket. Power outage reported.
- Disorderly conduct on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Fraud on SW State St. in Tonasket.
- David Lee Pratt, 53, booked on a felony DUI, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and first-degree DWLS.
- Jordan Ponce, 29, booked on FTC warrant for DUI and first-degree DWLS.
- Charles Michael Chatburn, 30, booked on fourth-degree assault and obstruction.
- Heather Rae Clements, booked on two FTA warrants, both for third-degree assault; and FTC warrants for DUI and reckless driving.
- Aaron Abraham Moore, 39, booked for two counts of third-degree assault, one count of third-degree malicious mischief, four counts of fourth-degree assault and one count of resisting arrest.
- Samantha Garcia, 28, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Maribella Castro, 26, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018
- Domestic dispute on Juniper St. in Oroville.
- One-vehicle crash on Swanson Mill Rd. near Tonasket. Injuries reported.
- DWLS on Rodeo Trail Rd. in Okanogan.
- Threats on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Weapons offense on Hanford St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Eighth Ave. in Oroville.
- Michael J. Hyde, 47, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- William Dewayne Gallas, 53, booked for POCS (methamphetamine), POCS (mushrooms), POCS (marijuana) (more than 40 grams), second-degree possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Isaac Phillip Quintasket Desautel, 18, booked for second-degree rape.
- Eric Mathew Anguiano, 27, booked on three FTA warrants, all for third-degree DWLS.
- Clinton Boyd Worster, 41, booked on third-degree theft and second-degree burglary.
Key:
DUI – Driving Under the Influence
DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance
MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption
TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission
DV – Domestic Violence
FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)
FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine
OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
RP – Reporting Party
DOC – State Department of Corrections
USBP – U.S. Border Patrol
CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection
ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement