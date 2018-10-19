Cops & Courts

By on October 19, 2018 in Court, Police & 911 Calls

911 Calls & Jail Booking Log

Monday, Oct. 8, 2018

  • Holli Nicole St. Clair, 34, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
  • Jonathan Alexander Santoyo Tapia, 19, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Craige Robert Keeling, 52, booked for violation of a no-contact order (DV).
  • Robert Trevor Richardson, 38, booked on FTA warrants for POCS, third-degree DWLS and attempting to elude.
  • Robert O’Dell Peterson, 35, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Crystal Renee Bussoli, 35, booked on FTA warrants for second-degree DWLS, DUI, second-degree criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.
  • Walker Griffin Wietzel, 38, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
  • Erin Pauline Edwards, 38, booked for first-degree criminal trespassing and (all revoked) second-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree DWLS, disorderly conduct and making a false or misleading statement.
  • James Corwin Hoben, 42, booked for POCS and third-degree DWLS.
  • Nathaniel Marcus Hamilton, 32, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Sam Phillip Adrian, 20, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant.
  • Lacey Ann Picard, 28, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant.

Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018

  • Domestic dispute on Jaquish Rd. near Omak.
  • Burglary on Columbia River Rd. near Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Jackson St. in Omak.
  • One-vehicle crash on Aeneas Valley Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Theft on Eastlake Rd. near Oroville.
  • Public intoxication on S. Columbia St. in Omak.
  • Vehicle prowl on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest at Civic League Park in Omak.
  • Public intoxication on S. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Theft on W. Apple Ave. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Omak Ave. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on N. Main St. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on S. Columbia St. in Omak.
  • Fraud on Central Ave. in Omak.
  • Harassment on Elm St. in Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on 11th Ave. in Oroville.
  • Troy S. Pierre, 20, booked on a DOC warrant.
  • John Paul Martinez, 45, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI.
  • Roberto Esteve Salazar, 24, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • April Lynn Jobes, 36, booked for first-degree perjury.
  • Robert Lee Bigwolf, 50, booked on an FTA warrant for second-degree criminal trespassing.

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018

  • Assault on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Trespassing on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • TVWOP on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Warrant person on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Recovered vehicle on Frosty Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Stabbing on S. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Malicious mischief on Toroda Creek Rd. near Wauconda.
  • DWLS on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Theft on Nichols Rd. near Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Frosty Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Warrant arrest on Golden St. in Oroville.
  • Fraud on Engh Rd. near Omak.
  • DWLS on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
  • Theft on Omache Dr. in Omak.
  • Drugs on Hwy. 20 in Tonasket.
  • DUI on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
  • Cody Dixon Wilks, 35, booked for third-degree malicious mischief (DV).
  • Ashley Pearl, 32, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Lena Mary Oakes, 31, booked on 18 counts of forgery and one count each of second-degree theft (access device), money laundering, second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and first-degree ID theft.
  • Jesus Dominguez Martinez, 35, booked for first-degree DWLS.
  • Michael Paul Demers, 69, booked on an FTA warrant for fourth-degree assault.
  • Josephine Mary Lambert, 20, booked on FTA warrants for POCS, first-degree criminal trespassing and having or making burglary tools.
  • John Stonewall Ruell, 57, booked on FTC warrants for DUI, first-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without and ignition interlock device.
  • Joseph Jameson Hayes, 35, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • David Codon-Soderberg, 24, booked for second-degree possession of stolen property.
  • Marco Victor Antonio Cruz, 25, booked for DUI.

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018

  • Trespassing on Siwash Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Drugs on N. Third. Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Drugs on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Violation of a no-contact order on Blue Meadow Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Warrant arrest on School St. in Okanogan.
  • Warrant arrest at Leader Lake.
  • Trespassing on Pine Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Assault on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
  • Two reports of fraud on Golden St. in Oroville.
  • Burglary on Fir St. in Oroville.
  • Theft on Mill Dr. in Tonasket.
  • Benjamin Morgan Goroch, 32, booked for first-degree negligent driving.
  • Kimberly Marie Stalder, 59, booked for second-degree criminal trespassing.
  • Jason Johnathan Boyce, 28, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI.
  • Malcolm David Carson, 38, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Javier Dorado Miranda, 22, court commitment for fourth-degree assault.
  • Kirklyn McKenna Brogard, 19, booked on an FTA warrant for second-degree DWLS.
  • Eron David Murray, 45, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Alicia Sue Saulmon, 49, booked on an FTA warrant for use of drug paraphernalia.

Friday, Oct. 12, 2018

  • Warrant arrest on School St. in Okanogan.
  • Warrant arrest on Elmway in Okanogan.
  • Threats on Pine Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Warrant arrest on S. Second St. in Okanogan.
  • Domestic dispute on Queen St. in Okanogan.
  • Drugs on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Violation of a no-contact order on Blue Mountain Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Drugs on Pine St. in Okanogan.
  • Illegal burning on Nichols Rd. near Omak.
  • Assault on Mill Dr. in Omak.
  • Drugs on Ed Louis Rd. near Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Grainger St. in Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on N. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Burglary on Oak St. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on W. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
  • Burglary on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Harassment on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
  • Vehicle prowl on E. Jonathan Ave. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Third Ave. in Oroville.
  • Trespassing on N. Western Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Kile William Beeman, 28, booked on FTA warrants for use of drug paraphernalia and third-degree theft.
  • Robin Lynn Frazier, 48, booked on an FTA warrant for delivery of a controlled substance.
  • Blenda Clarice Wapato, 28, booked an FTA warrant for fourth-degree assault.
  • Zachary Todd Gorba, 27, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.
  • Chris David Nelson, 44, booked for DUI.
  • Amanda Marie Olson Axtel, 48, court commitment for three counts of disorderly conduct.
  • Travis Samuel Cruz, 21, court commitment for POCS (marijuana) and reckless driving.
  • Jeffrey Lynn Peterson, 59, booked for three counts of violation of a no-contact order.
  • Ira Leo Frank, 23, booked for second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, third-degree malicious mischief and third-degree malicious mischief.

Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018

  • Vehicle crash on Greta St. in Okanogan.
  • Malicious mischief on Cow Camp Rd. near Oroville.
  • One-vehicle crash on Omache Dr. in Omak.
  • DWLS on Hwy. 7 near Oroville.
  • Domestic dispute on Apple Lane in Omak.
  • Automobile theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on Juniper St. in Oroville.
  • Weapons offense on Deerpath Dr. near Oroville.
  • Vehicle prowl on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Illegal burning on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Trespassing on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Kyle William Johnson, 21, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Fred Charles Myers Jr., 51, booked for first-degree possession of a firearm and DUI.

Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018

  • Assault on Garfield St. in Omak.
  • Structure fire on Maple St. in Okanogan.
  • Burglary on Westlake Rd. near Oroville.
  • DWLS on Ironwood St. in Oroville.
  • Burglary on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Trespassing on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
  • Disorderly conduct on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
  • Public intoxication on Main St. in Omak.
  • Utility problem on Main St. in Omak. Water main reported broken.
  • Theft on Omache Dr. in Omak.
  • Theft on Oak St. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
  • Disorderly conduct on Second Ave. in Oroville.

