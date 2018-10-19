Cops & Courts

911 Calls & Jail Booking Log
Monday, Oct. 8, 2018
- Holli Nicole St. Clair, 34, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Jonathan Alexander Santoyo Tapia, 19, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Craige Robert Keeling, 52, booked for violation of a no-contact order (DV).
- Robert Trevor Richardson, 38, booked on FTA warrants for POCS, third-degree DWLS and attempting to elude.
- Robert O’Dell Peterson, 35, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Crystal Renee Bussoli, 35, booked on FTA warrants for second-degree DWLS, DUI, second-degree criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.
- Walker Griffin Wietzel, 38, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Erin Pauline Edwards, 38, booked for first-degree criminal trespassing and (all revoked) second-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree DWLS, disorderly conduct and making a false or misleading statement.
- James Corwin Hoben, 42, booked for POCS and third-degree DWLS.
- Nathaniel Marcus Hamilton, 32, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Sam Phillip Adrian, 20, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant.
- Lacey Ann Picard, 28, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant.
Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018
- Domestic dispute on Jaquish Rd. near Omak.
- Burglary on Columbia River Rd. near Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Jackson St. in Omak.
- One-vehicle crash on Aeneas Valley Rd. near Tonasket.
- Theft on Eastlake Rd. near Oroville.
- Public intoxication on S. Columbia St. in Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest at Civic League Park in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Theft on W. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Omak Ave. in Omak.
- Trespassing on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Columbia St. in Omak.
- Fraud on Central Ave. in Omak.
- Harassment on Elm St. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on 11th Ave. in Oroville.
- Troy S. Pierre, 20, booked on a DOC warrant.
- John Paul Martinez, 45, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI.
- Roberto Esteve Salazar, 24, booked on a DOC detainer.
- April Lynn Jobes, 36, booked for first-degree perjury.
- Robert Lee Bigwolf, 50, booked on an FTA warrant for second-degree criminal trespassing.
Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018
- Assault on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Trespassing on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- TVWOP on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Warrant person on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Recovered vehicle on Frosty Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
- Stabbing on S. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
- Malicious mischief on Toroda Creek Rd. near Wauconda.
- DWLS on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.
- Theft on Nichols Rd. near Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Frosty Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on Golden St. in Oroville.
- Fraud on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- DWLS on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Theft on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Drugs on Hwy. 20 in Tonasket.
- DUI on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Cody Dixon Wilks, 35, booked for third-degree malicious mischief (DV).
- Ashley Pearl, 32, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Lena Mary Oakes, 31, booked on 18 counts of forgery and one count each of second-degree theft (access device), money laundering, second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and first-degree ID theft.
- Jesus Dominguez Martinez, 35, booked for first-degree DWLS.
- Michael Paul Demers, 69, booked on an FTA warrant for fourth-degree assault.
- Josephine Mary Lambert, 20, booked on FTA warrants for POCS, first-degree criminal trespassing and having or making burglary tools.
- John Stonewall Ruell, 57, booked on FTC warrants for DUI, first-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without and ignition interlock device.
- Joseph Jameson Hayes, 35, booked on a DOC detainer.
- David Codon-Soderberg, 24, booked for second-degree possession of stolen property.
- Marco Victor Antonio Cruz, 25, booked for DUI.
Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018
- Trespassing on Siwash Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
- Drugs on N. Third. Ave. in Okanogan.
- Drugs on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Blue Meadow Rd. near Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on School St. in Okanogan.
- Warrant arrest at Leader Lake.
- Trespassing on Pine Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
- Assault on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Two reports of fraud on Golden St. in Oroville.
- Burglary on Fir St. in Oroville.
- Theft on Mill Dr. in Tonasket.
- Benjamin Morgan Goroch, 32, booked for first-degree negligent driving.
- Kimberly Marie Stalder, 59, booked for second-degree criminal trespassing.
- Jason Johnathan Boyce, 28, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI.
- Malcolm David Carson, 38, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Javier Dorado Miranda, 22, court commitment for fourth-degree assault.
- Kirklyn McKenna Brogard, 19, booked on an FTA warrant for second-degree DWLS.
- Eron David Murray, 45, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Alicia Sue Saulmon, 49, booked on an FTA warrant for use of drug paraphernalia.
Friday, Oct. 12, 2018
- Warrant arrest on School St. in Okanogan.
- Warrant arrest on Elmway in Okanogan.
- Threats on Pine Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on S. Second St. in Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on Queen St. in Okanogan.
- Drugs on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Blue Mountain Rd. near Tonasket.
- Drugs on Pine St. in Okanogan.
- Illegal burning on Nichols Rd. near Omak.
- Assault on Mill Dr. in Omak.
- Drugs on Ed Louis Rd. near Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Grainger St. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on N. Ash St. in Omak.
- Burglary on Oak St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on W. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
- Burglary on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Harassment on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on E. Jonathan Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Third Ave. in Oroville.
- Trespassing on N. Western Ave. in Tonasket.
- Kile William Beeman, 28, booked on FTA warrants for use of drug paraphernalia and third-degree theft.
- Robin Lynn Frazier, 48, booked on an FTA warrant for delivery of a controlled substance.
- Blenda Clarice Wapato, 28, booked an FTA warrant for fourth-degree assault.
- Zachary Todd Gorba, 27, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.
- Chris David Nelson, 44, booked for DUI.
- Amanda Marie Olson Axtel, 48, court commitment for three counts of disorderly conduct.
- Travis Samuel Cruz, 21, court commitment for POCS (marijuana) and reckless driving.
- Jeffrey Lynn Peterson, 59, booked for three counts of violation of a no-contact order.
- Ira Leo Frank, 23, booked for second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, third-degree malicious mischief and third-degree malicious mischief.
Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018
- Vehicle crash on Greta St. in Okanogan.
- Malicious mischief on Cow Camp Rd. near Oroville.
- One-vehicle crash on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- DWLS on Hwy. 7 near Oroville.
- Domestic dispute on Apple Lane in Omak.
- Automobile theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Juniper St. in Oroville.
- Weapons offense on Deerpath Dr. near Oroville.
- Vehicle prowl on Main St. in Oroville.
- Illegal burning on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Trespassing on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Kyle William Johnson, 21, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Fred Charles Myers Jr., 51, booked for first-degree possession of a firearm and DUI.
Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018
- Assault on Garfield St. in Omak.
- Structure fire on Maple St. in Okanogan.
- Burglary on Westlake Rd. near Oroville.
- DWLS on Ironwood St. in Oroville.
- Burglary on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Trespassing on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Disorderly conduct on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on Main St. in Omak.
- Utility problem on Main St. in Omak. Water main reported broken.
- Theft on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Theft on Oak St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Disorderly conduct on Second Ave. in Oroville.
