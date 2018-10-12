Cops & Courts

Monday, Oct. 1, 2018

  • Sex offense on W. Fork Cougar Creek Rd. near Wauconda.
  • Assault on Hwy. 97 near Oroville.
  • Threats on Old Riverside Hwy. near Omak.
  • Found property on Elmway in Okanogan. Backpack recovered.
  • Fraud on Pine Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Wildland fire on Viewmont Dr. near Okanogan.
  • Burglary on Toroda Creek Rd. near Wauconda.
  • Assault on S. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Lose property on Okanogan Cemetery Rd. near Okanogan. Wallet recovered.
  • DWLS on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Structure fire on Okanogan St. in Okanogan.
  • Domestic dispute on Monroe St. in Okanogan.
  • Domestic dispute on E. Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
  • Weapons offense on Apple Lane in Omak.
  • Theft on E. Central Ave. in Omak.
  • Two reports of vehicle prowls on Ironwood St. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on N. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Two reports of vehicle prowls on Sunrise Rd. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Assault at Civic League Park in Omak.
  • Assault on N. Main St. in Conconully.
  • Trespassing on Pine St. in Omak.
  • Vehicle crash on 20th Ave. in Oroville.
  • Drugs on Hwy. 20 in Tonasket.
  • Malicious mischief S. Antwine Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Zachary Wayne Sparks, 22, booked for third-degree malicious mischief (DV).
  • Israel Corrales Bejar, 25, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Fernando Garcia Gomez, 27, booked for unlawful possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed pistol (without a license).
  • Dana Yvonne Birdtail, 26, booked for second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree theft and a DOC detainer.
  • Dwight Eldon Backherms, 56, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Anthony Jason Bigwolf, 22, booked on an FTA warrant for first-degree criminal trespassing.

 Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018

  • DWLS on Dayton St. in Omak.
  • Assault on Greenacres Rd. near Riverside.
  • Trespassing on Conconully Rd. near Okanogan.
  • Utility problem on W. Oak St. in Okanogan.
  • DWLS on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
  • DWLS on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. near Omak.
  • DWLS on Oak St. in Omak.
  • Fraud on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Public intoxication on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
  • Threats on Omache Dr. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
  • Utility problem on Jasmine St. in Omak.
  • Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Drugs on E. Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
  • Automobile theft on E. Central Ave. in Omak.
  • DUI on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
  • Fraud on S. Tonasket Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Thomas Lee Adolph, 33, booked for first-degree DWLS.
  • Jamie Lee Andrew Ard, 22, court commitments for second-degree theft (access device), second-degree ID theft and three counts of third-degree theft.
  • Lucas Anthony Adolph, 36, booked for FTA warrants for DUI, third-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018

  • Warrant arrest on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
  • Domestic dispute on Engh Rd. near Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on Antwyne Lane in Tonasket.
  • Two-vehicle crash on Robinson Canyon Rd. near Omak.
  • DLWS on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. near Omak
  • Vehicle prowl on E. Pine St. in Okanogan.
  • Trespassing on S. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Drugs on Jasmine St. in Omak.
  • Weapons offense on Riverside Cutoff Rd. near Riverside.
  • Domestic dispute on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Juvenile problem on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
  • Harassment on E. Central Ave. in Omak.
  • Threats on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on Koala Ave. in Omak.
  • Public intoxication Garfield St. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on Ironwood St. in Oroville.
  • Warrant arrest on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Shae Marie Huckins, 26, booked for DUI and resisting arrest.
  • Salvador Rose, no middle name listed, 27, booked for violation of a no-contact order (DV) and third degree DWLS.
  • Joey Brian C. Schoo Garcia, 20, booked on warrants for first-degree DWLS, second-degree DWLS, reckless driving and POCS (methamphetamine).
  • Brandy Ann Post, 40, booked for third-degree DLWS and warrants for third-degree DWLS and DUI.
  • Nicki Rae Bradshaw, 46, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Alex Martinez, 24, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Alejandro Ramon Porras Vegas, 19, booked on a warrant for second-degree assault (DV).
  • William Christopher Taylor, 24, booked for fourth-degree malicious mischief and third-degree malicious mischief (DV).
  • Kyle Steven Scott Cate, 26, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant.
  • Joseph Ian Delys, 44, booked on warrants for disorderly conduct and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018

  • Burglary on Okanogan Cemetery Rd. near Okanogan.
  • Illegal burning on Cape Labelle Rd. near Oroville.
  • Sex offense on Big Dog Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Warrant arrest on S. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Vehicle prowl on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Public intoxication on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • DWLS on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Abandoned vehicle on Mossy Rock Rd. near Oroville.
  • Weapons offense on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Vehicle prowl on Ironwood St. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on E. Bartlett St. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on S. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on Oak St. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Engh Rd. near Omak.
  • Burglary on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Assault on Asotin St. in Omak.
  • Theft on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Jami Lynn Childers, 21, booked for second-degree possession of stolen property, three counts of second-degree ID theft, one count of third-degree ID theft and two counts of attempted ID theft.
  • William Albert Janczyk, 53, booked for second-degree possession of stolen property, third-degree theft and two counts of ID theft.
  • Matthew Aaron Velasquez, 41, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Maddesyn Danielle George, 24, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Matthew Vernon Bryant, 37, booked on a warrant for third-degree theft.
  • Mark Steven Freiermuth, 62, court commitments for second-degree DWLS and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
  • Kayna Kay Bryant, 35, booked for POCS and first-degree criminal trespassing.
  • Lloyd C. Olbricht, 81, booked for violation of a no-contact order and violation of a no-contact order (DV).
  • Robert Lee Ness, 51, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).

Friday, Oct. 5, 2018

  • Theft on Elmway in Okanogan.
  • Assault on Monroe St. in Okanogan.
  • Theft on Hudland Dr. near Okanogan. Sculpture reported missing.
  • Trespassing on Hwy. 97 near Oroville.
  • Warrant arrest on Columbia River Rd. near Omak.
  • DWLS on S. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
  • DWLS on E. Fourth St. in Omak.
  • DWLS on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
  • Warrant arrest on W. Second Ave. in Omak.
  • Public intoxication on S. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on Omache Dr. in Omak.
  • DLWS on E. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on Kernan Rd. near Oroville.
  • Vehicle crash on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Aaron Darnell George, 30, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
  • Christine Marie Mix, 52, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Lurene Dee Yost, 85, booked for second-degree assault.
  • Aric Stonechild Moran, 22, booked on a warrant for third-degree assault (of a healthcare giver).

Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018

  • Violation of a no-contact order on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.
  • DWLS on Van Duyn Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Hit-and-run vehicle crash on Hwy. 7 near Oroville.
  • Theft on Morning Sun Rd. near Tonasket. Gravel reported missing.
  • Illegal burning on Crumbacher Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Trespassing on Balmes Rd. near Oroville.
  • Illegal burning on Hwy. 20 near Tonasket.
  • Domestic dispute on Engh Rd. near Omak.
  • Assault on Omache Dr. in Omak.
  • Juvenile problem on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on Oak St. in Omak.
  • Theft on W. Apple Ave. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Chase Wayne Nicholson, 33, booked for violation of a protection order (DV).
  • Lyle Dean Redthunder, 45, booked on a warrant for vehicle assault.
  • Joel Garcia, 26, booked on warrants for no valid operator’s license, second-degree vehicle prowling and third-degree theft.

Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018

  • Burglary on Hwy. 97 near Okanogan.
  • Domestic dispute on Hwy. 20 near Okanogan.
  • Threats on Lakeview Loop near Oroville.
  • Burglary on Cayuse Mountain Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Assault on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Trespassing on E. Eighth Ave. in Omak.
  • Burglary on N. Main St. in Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on W. Bartlett Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Vehicle prowl on N. Main St. in Omak.
  • Theft on S. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Public intoxication on Omache Dr. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Ninth Ave. in Oroville.
  • Domestic dispute on Rone Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Assault on Hwy. 20 near Tonasket.
  • Teresa Ann Moomaw, 41, booked for first-degree vehicle prowl, first-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.
  • Joseph Alex Martinez, 40, booked for third-degree malicious mischief, first-degree theft and first-degree vehicle prowl.
  • Melissa Ann Cazarez, 30, booked on a DOC detainer.

Key:

DUI – Driving Under the Influence

DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance

MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption

TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission

DV – Domestic Violence

FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)

FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine

OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office

RP – Reporting Party

DOC – State Department of Corrections

USBP – U.S. Border Patrol

CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection

ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement

