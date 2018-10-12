Cops & Courts

911 Calls & Jail Bookings
Monday, Oct. 1, 2018
- Sex offense on W. Fork Cougar Creek Rd. near Wauconda.
- Assault on Hwy. 97 near Oroville.
- Threats on Old Riverside Hwy. near Omak.
- Found property on Elmway in Okanogan. Backpack recovered.
- Fraud on Pine Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
- Wildland fire on Viewmont Dr. near Okanogan.
- Burglary on Toroda Creek Rd. near Wauconda.
- Assault on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Lose property on Okanogan Cemetery Rd. near Okanogan. Wallet recovered.
- DWLS on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Structure fire on Okanogan St. in Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on Monroe St. in Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on E. Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
- Weapons offense on Apple Lane in Omak.
- Theft on E. Central Ave. in Omak.
- Two reports of vehicle prowls on Ironwood St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on N. Ash St. in Omak.
- Two reports of vehicle prowls on Sunrise Rd. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Assault at Civic League Park in Omak.
- Assault on N. Main St. in Conconully.
- Trespassing on Pine St. in Omak.
- Vehicle crash on 20th Ave. in Oroville.
- Drugs on Hwy. 20 in Tonasket.
- Malicious mischief S. Antwine Ave. in Tonasket.
- Zachary Wayne Sparks, 22, booked for third-degree malicious mischief (DV).
- Israel Corrales Bejar, 25, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Fernando Garcia Gomez, 27, booked for unlawful possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed pistol (without a license).
- Dana Yvonne Birdtail, 26, booked for second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree theft and a DOC detainer.
- Dwight Eldon Backherms, 56, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Anthony Jason Bigwolf, 22, booked on an FTA warrant for first-degree criminal trespassing.
Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018
- DWLS on Dayton St. in Omak.
- Assault on Greenacres Rd. near Riverside.
- Trespassing on Conconully Rd. near Okanogan.
- Utility problem on W. Oak St. in Okanogan.
- DWLS on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- DWLS on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. near Omak.
- DWLS on Oak St. in Omak.
- Fraud on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Threats on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Trespassing on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Utility problem on Jasmine St. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Drugs on E. Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
- Automobile theft on E. Central Ave. in Omak.
- DUI on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Fraud on S. Tonasket Ave. in Tonasket.
- Thomas Lee Adolph, 33, booked for first-degree DWLS.
- Jamie Lee Andrew Ard, 22, court commitments for second-degree theft (access device), second-degree ID theft and three counts of third-degree theft.
- Lucas Anthony Adolph, 36, booked for FTA warrants for DUI, third-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018
- Warrant arrest on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Domestic dispute on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Antwyne Lane in Tonasket.
- Two-vehicle crash on Robinson Canyon Rd. near Omak.
- DLWS on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. near Omak
- Vehicle prowl on E. Pine St. in Okanogan.
- Trespassing on S. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
- Drugs on Jasmine St. in Omak.
- Weapons offense on Riverside Cutoff Rd. near Riverside.
- Domestic dispute on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Juvenile problem on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Harassment on E. Central Ave. in Omak.
- Threats on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Koala Ave. in Omak.
- Public intoxication Garfield St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Ironwood St. in Oroville.
- Warrant arrest on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Shae Marie Huckins, 26, booked for DUI and resisting arrest.
- Salvador Rose, no middle name listed, 27, booked for violation of a no-contact order (DV) and third degree DWLS.
- Joey Brian C. Schoo Garcia, 20, booked on warrants for first-degree DWLS, second-degree DWLS, reckless driving and POCS (methamphetamine).
- Brandy Ann Post, 40, booked for third-degree DLWS and warrants for third-degree DWLS and DUI.
- Nicki Rae Bradshaw, 46, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Alex Martinez, 24, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Alejandro Ramon Porras Vegas, 19, booked on a warrant for second-degree assault (DV).
- William Christopher Taylor, 24, booked for fourth-degree malicious mischief and third-degree malicious mischief (DV).
- Kyle Steven Scott Cate, 26, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant.
- Joseph Ian Delys, 44, booked on warrants for disorderly conduct and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018
- Burglary on Okanogan Cemetery Rd. near Okanogan.
- Illegal burning on Cape Labelle Rd. near Oroville.
- Sex offense on Big Dog Rd. near Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Public intoxication on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- DWLS on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Abandoned vehicle on Mossy Rock Rd. near Oroville.
- Weapons offense on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
- Vehicle prowl on Ironwood St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on E. Bartlett St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Oak St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Burglary on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Assault on Asotin St. in Omak.
- Theft on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Jami Lynn Childers, 21, booked for second-degree possession of stolen property, three counts of second-degree ID theft, one count of third-degree ID theft and two counts of attempted ID theft.
- William Albert Janczyk, 53, booked for second-degree possession of stolen property, third-degree theft and two counts of ID theft.
- Matthew Aaron Velasquez, 41, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Maddesyn Danielle George, 24, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Matthew Vernon Bryant, 37, booked on a warrant for third-degree theft.
- Mark Steven Freiermuth, 62, court commitments for second-degree DWLS and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
- Kayna Kay Bryant, 35, booked for POCS and first-degree criminal trespassing.
- Lloyd C. Olbricht, 81, booked for violation of a no-contact order and violation of a no-contact order (DV).
- Robert Lee Ness, 51, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
Friday, Oct. 5, 2018
- Theft on Elmway in Okanogan.
- Assault on Monroe St. in Okanogan.
- Theft on Hudland Dr. near Okanogan. Sculpture reported missing.
- Trespassing on Hwy. 97 near Oroville.
- Warrant arrest on Columbia River Rd. near Omak.
- DWLS on S. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
- DWLS on E. Fourth St. in Omak.
- DWLS on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on W. Second Ave. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- DLWS on E. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Kernan Rd. near Oroville.
- Vehicle crash on Main St. in Oroville.
- Aaron Darnell George, 30, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Christine Marie Mix, 52, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Lurene Dee Yost, 85, booked for second-degree assault.
- Aric Stonechild Moran, 22, booked on a warrant for third-degree assault (of a healthcare giver).
Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018
- Violation of a no-contact order on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.
- DWLS on Van Duyn Ave. in Okanogan.
- Hit-and-run vehicle crash on Hwy. 7 near Oroville.
- Theft on Morning Sun Rd. near Tonasket. Gravel reported missing.
- Illegal burning on Crumbacher Rd. near Tonasket.
- Trespassing on Balmes Rd. near Oroville.
- Illegal burning on Hwy. 20 near Tonasket.
- Domestic dispute on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Assault on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Juvenile problem on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Oak St. in Omak.
- Theft on W. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Main St. in Oroville.
- Chase Wayne Nicholson, 33, booked for violation of a protection order (DV).
- Lyle Dean Redthunder, 45, booked on a warrant for vehicle assault.
- Joel Garcia, 26, booked on warrants for no valid operator’s license, second-degree vehicle prowling and third-degree theft.
Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018
- Burglary on Hwy. 97 near Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on Hwy. 20 near Okanogan.
- Threats on Lakeview Loop near Oroville.
- Burglary on Cayuse Mountain Rd. near Tonasket.
- Assault on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Trespassing on E. Eighth Ave. in Omak.
- Burglary on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on W. Bartlett Ave. in Okanogan.
- Vehicle prowl on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Theft on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Ninth Ave. in Oroville.
- Domestic dispute on Rone Rd. near Tonasket.
- Assault on Hwy. 20 near Tonasket.
- Teresa Ann Moomaw, 41, booked for first-degree vehicle prowl, first-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.
- Joseph Alex Martinez, 40, booked for third-degree malicious mischief, first-degree theft and first-degree vehicle prowl.
- Melissa Ann Cazarez, 30, booked on a DOC detainer.
Key:
DUI – Driving Under the Influence
DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance
MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption
TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission
DV – Domestic Violence
FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)
FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine
OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
RP – Reporting Party
DOC – State Department of Corrections
USBP – U.S. Border Patrol
CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection
ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement