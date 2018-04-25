Cops & Courts

District Court
- Jesus Aristigui Y. Aispuro, 42, Okanogan, guilty of third-degree DWLS. Aispuro received a 90-day suspended sentence and fined $613.
- Glendon Gene Allen, 68, Riverside, guilty of DUI. Allen was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended, and fined $1,946.
- Jacob Ryan Atkinson, 22, Okanogan, guilty of third-degree theft. Atkinson was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 354 days suspended, and fined $583.
- Mary Ann Brown, 55, Tonasket, guilty of fourth-degree assault. Brown was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended.
- Gregory Michael Collins, 63, Tonasket, guilty of DUI. Collins was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 363 days suspended, and fined $1,731.
- Kristina M. Grooms-Sloan, 43, Okanogan, had a third-degree theft charge dismissed.
- Nathaniel Marcus Hamilton, 31, Omak, guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing. Hamilton was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 360 days suspended, and fined $423.
- Samantha Elyse Hoover Early, 20, Tonasket, has a third-degree DWLS charge dismissed.
- Kenneth Michael James, 49, Oroville, guilty of fourth-degree assault. James was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 363 days suspended, and fined $1,043.
- Joseph John Krause, 20, Omak, had a charge dismissed: POCS (marijuana). Krause was charged $500.
- Billy Joe Loveday, 42, Omak, guilty of fourth-degree assault. Lovejoy received a 364-day suspended sentence and fined $988.
- Rochelle E. McCraigie, 36, Omak, had a third-degree DWLS charge dismissed.
- Elijah Paul McDonald Super, 36, Omak, had a charge dismissed: resisting arrest; and not guilty of third-degree malicious mischief and obstruction.
- Timothy Allen McFarlane, 47, Riverside, guilty of third-degree DWLS. McFarlane received a 90-day suspended sentence and fined $613.
- Linda R. McLane, 33, Okanogan, guilty of second-degree criminal trespassing. McLane was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 48 days suspended, and fined $163.
- Rachelle Lorraine Moore, 34, Omak, guilty of fourth-degree assault. Moore was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 344 days suspended, and fined $1,208.
- Lisa Lynn Oliver, 46, Omak, guilty of unlawful issuance of a bank check (less than $750). Oliver was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 354 days suspended, and fined $873.
- Lucille Irene Ortiz, 29, Omak, guilty of second-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Ortiz received a 364-day suspended sentence.
- Raymond Arthur Otto, 27, Okanogan, guilty of violation of a no-contact order. Otto was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 358 suspended, and fined $74.
- Ameera Elizabeth Parisien, 20, Omak, guilty of third-degree malicious mischief. Parisien was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 361 days suspended, and fined $643.
- Lloyd Thomas Pitt, 65, Tonasket, guilty of disorderly conduct. Pitt was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 87 days suspended, and fined $593.
- Stacy Lea Rodriguez, 52, Omak, guilty of third-degree theft. Rodriguez was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 349 days suspended, and fined $873.
- Tristan Devlyn Rodriguez, 22, Omak, guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property. Rodriguez received a 364-day suspended sentence.
- Nancy Darlene Sharp, 61, Oroville, guilty of first-degree negligent driving. Sharp was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 88 suspended.
- Natasha Mae Smith, 31, Okanogan, guilty of making a false or misleading statement. Smith also had an obstruction charge dismissed. She was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 361 days suspended, and fined $426.
- Mary Ann Taylor, 55, Tonasket, guilty of third-degree theft. Taylor was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended.
- Blake Adam Wagner, 23, Oroville, guilty of third-degree malicious mischief and second-degree criminal prowling. Wagner was sentenced to a total of 364 days in jail with 360 days suspended, and fined $1,293.
- Natasha Renee West, 24, Oroville, guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree criminal trespassing. West was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 360 days suspended, and fined a total of $1,136.
911 Calls & Jail Bookings
Monday, April 16, 2018
- 9-1-1 abuse on Flatiron Rd. near Tonasket.
- Assault on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
- Theft on Hendrick Rd. near Omak.
- Harassment on Two Horse Rd. near Wauconda.
- Trespassing on Eisen Lane near Wauconda.
- Weapons offense on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
- Threats on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Harassment on S. Cedar Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Drugs on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
- Drugs on Ridge Dr. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on N. Ash St. in Omak.
- Public program on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Maple St. in Omak.
- Runaway juvenile on Ferry St. in Omak.
- Violation ofa no-contact order on Main St. in Omak.
- Theft on 14th Ave. in Oroville.
- Burglary on W. Jonathan St. in Tonasket.
- Antonio Mercado Jr., 36, booked on a DOC detainer.
- James Claiborne Green, 52, booked for residential burglary, second-degree theft and second-degree possession of stolen property.
- Samantha Garcia, 28, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Lacey Ann Picard, 27, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant and an FTA warrant for third-degree theft.
- Robert Atkins, 26, booked for violation of a no-contact order.
Tuesday, April 17, 2018
- Drugs on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
- Assault on S. Seventh Ave. in Okanogan.
- DUI on N. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Threats on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
- Harassment on Woods Rd. near Omak.
- Weapons offense on Glenwood Ave. in Riverside.
- Fraud on Edmonds St. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
- Disorderly conduct on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
- Alcohol offense on Main St. in Oroville.
- Two-vehicle crash on S. Western Ave. in Tonasket.
- Will Charles Ellis, 50, booked for DUI and third-degree DWLS.
- Robert William Parisien, 47, booked on an arrest warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree assault, assault in violation of a protection order, unlawful display of a firearm, intimidating a witness; and an FTC warrant for POCS.
- Tawn Chiang Saelee, 38, booked on an arrest warrant for four counts of manufacturing of a controlled substance (marijuana) and leading organized crime.
- Eli Paul Vanbrunt, 33, booked on a DOC warrant.
- Toni Jean Manuel-Snidarich, 46, booked for DUI and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
- Ferol Ann Boyd, 64, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
Wednesday, April 18, 2018
- Fraud on Hope Springs Trail near Okanogan.
- DUI on Old Hwy. 97 near Okanogan.
- Malicious mischief on E. Grape Ave. in Omak.
- Reported child abuse on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Theft on E. Fig Ave. in Omak.
- Drugs on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Burglary on Quince Lane in Omak.
- Chimney fire on Maple St. in Omak.
- Burglary on Quince St. in Omak.
- Structure fire on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Assault on Ninth Ave. in Oroville.
- Domestic dispute on Ironwood St. in Oroville.
- Littering on Bonaparte Ave. in Okanogan.
- Trespassing on N. Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Wayne M. Anderson, 46, booked for unlawful aim or discharge of a firearm.
- Wendy Kay Wiley, 49, booked on an FTA warrant for POCS.
- Ali Valdovinos Portillo, 25, booked on an FTA warrant for POCS.
- James Alan Webb Jr., 52, booked for DUI.
- Garrett Victor James Elsberg, 29, booked on a DOC detainer.
Thursday, April 19, 2018
- Burglary on Queen St. in Okanogan.
- Burglary on Chesaw Rd. near Chesaw.
- Reported child abuse on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Burglary on N. Fork Salmon Creek Rd. near Conconully.
- Malicious mischief on Prior Loop Rd. near Oroville.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Longhorn Dr. near Oroville.
- Vicious animal attack on Robinson Canyon Rd. near Omak.
- Trespassing on Rose St. in Okanogan.
- Malicious mischief Rone Rd. near Tonasket.
- Burglary on W. Lake St. in Conconully.
- Burglary on Summit Lake Rd. near Tonasket.
- Theft on Pontiac Ridge Rd. near Oroville.
- Fire on Omak River Rd. near Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Dry Coulee Rd. near Okanogan.
- Fire on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Theft on Blue Creek Rd. near Riverside.
- Theft on N. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Fraud on Second Ave. in Oroville.
- Robert Joseph Parisien, 23, booked for residential burglary.
- Douglas Lowell Atchison, 37, booked on an FTA warrant for first-degree DWLS.
- Robin L. Frazier, 48, booked on a DOC warrant.
- Larkin Donovan Sommer, 28, booked for interference with a health care facility, first-degree criminal trespassing, and fourth-degree assault.
Friday, April 20, 2018
- Drugs on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.
- Assault on Jasmine St. in Omak.
- Burglary on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Oak St. in Omak.
- Drugs on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- DWLS on N. Ash St. in Omak.
- Assault on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- One-vehicle crash on Fir St. in Oroville.
- Trespassing on S. Western Ave. in Tonasket.
- Lance Victor Paul, 24, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI.
- Tyson Leo Parisien, 19, booked on a DOC detainer.
Saturday, April 21, 2018
- Obstruction on Omak Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Disorderly conduct on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
- Hit-and-run vehicle crash on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Assault on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Burglary on Ironwood St. in Oroville.
- Trespassing on Golden St. in Oroville.
- DUI on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Malicious mischief on E. Second St. in Tonasket.
- Fred A. Jordan, 36, booked for disorderly conduct.
- Edgar Bejar Arrevalo, 19, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.
- Earthquake Kelly Runshine, 47, booked on an FTA warrant for fourth-degree assault.
- Jazmine L. Trytek, 31, booked for DUI.
- Austin Antonio Holcomb, 21, booked on two counts of violation of an anti-harassment order and one count of use of drug paraphernalia.
- Daniel Vazquez Alba, 27, booked for delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Sunday, April 22, 2018
- Trespassing on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Assault on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Hit-and-run vehicle crash on S. Elm St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Theft on 23rd in Oroville.
- One-vehicle roll-over crash on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Penny Lucille Coffin, 56, booked for DUI.
- Juan Ricardo Valdovinos, 34, booked for POCS (methamphetamine).
- Isaac Koostahtah Bessette, 26, booked for eight counts of second-degree theft and four counts of forgery.
- Nikki Leigh Melton, 41, booked for second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and first-degree trafficking in stolen property.
Key:
DUI – Driving Under the Influence
DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance
MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption
TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission
DV – Domestic Violence
FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)
FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine
OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
RP – Reporting Party
DOC – State Department of Corrections
USBP – U.S. Border Patrol
CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection
ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement