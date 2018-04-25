Cops & Courts

Court, Police & 911 Calls

District Court

  • Jesus Aristigui Y. Aispuro, 42, Okanogan, guilty of third-degree DWLS. Aispuro received a 90-day suspended sentence and fined $613.
  • Glendon Gene Allen, 68, Riverside, guilty of DUI. Allen was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended, and fined $1,946.
  • Jacob Ryan Atkinson, 22, Okanogan, guilty of third-degree theft. Atkinson was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 354 days suspended, and fined $583.
  • Mary Ann Brown, 55, Tonasket, guilty of fourth-degree assault. Brown was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended.
  • Gregory Michael Collins, 63, Tonasket, guilty of DUI. Collins was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 363 days suspended, and fined $1,731.
  • Kristina M. Grooms-Sloan, 43, Okanogan, had a third-degree theft charge dismissed.
  • Nathaniel Marcus Hamilton, 31, Omak, guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing. Hamilton was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 360 days suspended, and fined $423.
  • Samantha Elyse Hoover Early, 20, Tonasket, has a third-degree DWLS charge dismissed.
  • Kenneth Michael James, 49, Oroville, guilty of fourth-degree assault. James was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 363 days suspended, and fined $1,043.
  • Joseph John Krause, 20, Omak, had a charge dismissed: POCS (marijuana). Krause was charged $500.
  • Billy Joe Loveday, 42, Omak, guilty of fourth-degree assault. Lovejoy received a 364-day suspended sentence and fined $988.
  • Rochelle E. McCraigie, 36, Omak, had a third-degree DWLS charge dismissed.
  • Elijah Paul McDonald Super, 36, Omak, had a charge dismissed: resisting arrest; and not guilty of third-degree malicious mischief and obstruction.
  • Timothy Allen McFarlane, 47, Riverside, guilty of third-degree DWLS. McFarlane received a 90-day suspended sentence and fined $613.
  • Linda R. McLane, 33, Okanogan, guilty of second-degree criminal trespassing. McLane was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 48 days suspended, and fined $163.
  • Rachelle Lorraine Moore, 34, Omak, guilty of fourth-degree assault. Moore was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 344 days suspended, and fined $1,208.
  • Lisa Lynn Oliver, 46, Omak, guilty of unlawful issuance of a bank check (less than $750). Oliver was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 354 days suspended, and fined $873.
  • Lucille Irene Ortiz, 29, Omak, guilty of second-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Ortiz received a 364-day suspended sentence.
  • Raymond Arthur Otto, 27, Okanogan, guilty of violation of a no-contact order. Otto was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 358 suspended, and fined $74.
  • Ameera Elizabeth Parisien, 20, Omak, guilty of third-degree malicious mischief. Parisien was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 361 days suspended, and fined $643.
  • Lloyd Thomas Pitt, 65, Tonasket, guilty of disorderly conduct. Pitt was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 87 days suspended, and fined $593.
  • Stacy Lea Rodriguez, 52, Omak, guilty of third-degree theft. Rodriguez was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 349 days suspended, and fined $873.
  • Tristan Devlyn Rodriguez, 22, Omak, guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property. Rodriguez received a 364-day suspended sentence.
  • Nancy Darlene Sharp, 61, Oroville, guilty of first-degree negligent driving. Sharp was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 88 suspended.
  • Natasha Mae Smith, 31, Okanogan, guilty of making a false or misleading statement. Smith also had an obstruction charge dismissed. She was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 361 days suspended, and fined $426.
  • Mary Ann Taylor, 55, Tonasket, guilty of third-degree theft. Taylor was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended.
  • Blake Adam Wagner, 23, Oroville, guilty of third-degree malicious mischief and second-degree criminal prowling. Wagner was sentenced to a total of 364 days in jail with 360 days suspended, and fined $1,293.
  • Natasha Renee West, 24, Oroville, guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree criminal trespassing. West was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 360 days suspended, and fined a total of $1,136.

 911 Calls & Jail Bookings

Monday, April 16, 2018

  • 9-1-1 abuse on Flatiron Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Assault on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Theft on Hendrick Rd. near Omak.
  • Harassment on Two Horse Rd. near Wauconda.
  • Trespassing on Eisen Lane near Wauconda.
  • Weapons offense on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Threats on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Harassment on S. Cedar Ave. in Omak.
  • Theft on S. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Drugs on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
  • Drugs on Ridge Dr. in Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on N. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Public program on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
  • Violation of a no-contact order on Maple St. in Omak.
  • Runaway juvenile on Ferry St. in Omak.
  • Violation ofa no-contact order on Main St. in Omak.
  • Theft on 14th Ave. in Oroville.
  • Burglary on W. Jonathan St. in Tonasket.
  • Antonio Mercado Jr., 36, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • James Claiborne Green, 52, booked for residential burglary, second-degree theft and second-degree possession of stolen property.
  • Samantha Garcia, 28, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Lacey Ann Picard, 27, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant and an FTA warrant for third-degree theft.
  • Robert Atkins, 26, booked for violation of a no-contact order.

Tuesday, April 17, 2018

  • Drugs on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Assault on S. Seventh Ave. in Okanogan.
  • DUI on N. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Threats on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Harassment on Woods Rd. near Omak.
  • Weapons offense on Glenwood Ave. in Riverside.
  • Fraud on Edmonds St. in Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
  • Disorderly conduct on S. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Public intoxication on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
  • Alcohol offense on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Two-vehicle crash on S. Western Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Will Charles Ellis, 50, booked for DUI and third-degree DWLS.
  • Robert William Parisien, 47, booked on an arrest warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree assault, assault in violation of a protection order, unlawful display of a firearm, intimidating a witness; and an FTC warrant for POCS.
  • Tawn Chiang Saelee, 38, booked on an arrest warrant for four counts of manufacturing of a controlled substance (marijuana) and leading organized crime.
  • Eli Paul Vanbrunt, 33, booked on a DOC warrant.
  • Toni Jean Manuel-Snidarich, 46, booked for DUI and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
  • Ferol Ann Boyd, 64, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).

Wednesday, April 18, 2018

  • Fraud on Hope Springs Trail near Okanogan.
  • DUI on Old Hwy. 97 near Okanogan.
  • Malicious mischief on E. Grape Ave. in Omak.
  • Reported child abuse on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
  • Theft on E. Fig Ave. in Omak.
  • Drugs on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
  • Burglary on Quince Lane in Omak.
  • Chimney fire on Maple St. in Omak.
  • Burglary on Quince St. in Omak.
  • Structure fire on S. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Assault on Ninth Ave. in Oroville.
  • Domestic dispute on Ironwood St. in Oroville.
  • Littering on Bonaparte Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Trespassing on N. Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
  • Wayne M. Anderson, 46, booked for unlawful aim or discharge of a firearm.
  • Wendy Kay Wiley, 49, booked on an FTA warrant for POCS.
  • Ali Valdovinos Portillo, 25, booked on an FTA warrant for POCS.
  • James Alan Webb Jr., 52, booked for DUI.
  • Garrett Victor James Elsberg, 29, booked on a DOC detainer.

Thursday, April 19, 2018

  • Burglary on Queen St. in Okanogan.
  • Burglary on Chesaw Rd. near Chesaw.
  • Reported child abuse on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Burglary on N. Fork Salmon Creek Rd. near Conconully.
  • Malicious mischief on Prior Loop Rd. near Oroville.
  • Violation of a no-contact order on Longhorn Dr. near Oroville.
  • Vicious animal attack on Robinson Canyon Rd. near Omak.
  • Trespassing on Rose St. in Okanogan.
  • Malicious mischief Rone Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Burglary on W. Lake St. in Conconully.
  • Burglary on Summit Lake Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Theft on Pontiac Ridge Rd. near Oroville.
  • Fire on Omak River Rd. near Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Dry Coulee Rd. near Okanogan.
  • Fire on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Theft on Blue Creek Rd. near Riverside.
  • Theft on N. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Fraud on Second Ave. in Oroville.
  • Robert Joseph Parisien, 23, booked for residential burglary.
  • Douglas Lowell Atchison, 37, booked on an FTA warrant for first-degree DWLS.
  • Robin L. Frazier, 48, booked on a DOC warrant.
  • Larkin Donovan Sommer, 28, booked for interference with a health care facility, first-degree criminal trespassing, and fourth-degree assault.

Friday, April 20, 2018

  • Drugs on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Assault on Jasmine St. in Omak.
  • Burglary on N. Main St. in Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on Oak St. in Omak.
  • Drugs on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • DWLS on N. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Assault on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
  • One-vehicle crash on Fir St. in Oroville.
  • Trespassing on S. Western Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Lance Victor Paul, 24, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI.
  • Tyson Leo Parisien, 19, booked on a DOC detainer.

Saturday, April 21, 2018

  • Obstruction on Omak Ave. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
  • Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Disorderly conduct on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
  • Hit-and-run vehicle crash on Omache Dr. in Omak.
  • Public intoxication on S. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Assault on S. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Burglary on Ironwood St. in Oroville.
  • Trespassing on Golden St. in Oroville.
  • DUI on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Malicious mischief on E. Second St. in Tonasket.
  • Fred A. Jordan, 36, booked for disorderly conduct.
  • Edgar Bejar Arrevalo, 19, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.
  • Earthquake Kelly Runshine, 47, booked on an FTA warrant for fourth-degree assault.
  • Jazmine L. Trytek, 31, booked for DUI.
  • Austin Antonio Holcomb, 21, booked on two counts of violation of an anti-harassment order and one count of use of drug paraphernalia.
  • Daniel Vazquez Alba, 27, booked for delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Sunday, April 22, 2018

  • Trespassing on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
  • Assault on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
  • Hit-and-run vehicle crash on S. Elm St. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Theft on 23rd in Oroville.
  • One-vehicle roll-over crash on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
  • Penny Lucille Coffin, 56, booked for DUI.
  • Juan Ricardo Valdovinos, 34, booked for POCS (methamphetamine).
  • Isaac Koostahtah Bessette, 26, booked for eight counts of second-degree theft and four counts of forgery.
  • Nikki Leigh Melton, 41, booked for second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and first-degree trafficking in stolen property.

Key:

DUI – Driving Under the Influence

DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance

MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption

TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission

DV – Domestic Violence

FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)

FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine

OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office

RP – Reporting Party

DOC – State Department of Corrections

USBP – U.S. Border Patrol

CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection

ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement

