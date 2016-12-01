Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

Superior Court
Criminal
- Jamaree Josephina Ponce, 23, Omak, pleaded guilty Nov. 3 to second-degree burglary and third-degree theft. In a separate case, Ponce pleaded guilty Nov. 3 to additional charges of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft. In a third case, Ponce pleaded guilty Nov. 3 to more additional charges of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft. Ponce was sentenced to a total of 364 days in jail with 274 days suspended, and fined a total of $1,800.
- Alex Hernandez, no middle name listed, 18, Omak, pleaded guilty Nov. 3 to failure to register as a sex offender. Hernandez was sentenced to 37 days in jail and fined $1,260.50 for the September 2016 crime.
- Dustin Hawk Chambers, 25, Omak, was found guilty (non-jury trial) Nov. 4 to failure to register as a sex offender. Chambers was sentenced to 43 months in prison and fined $600 for the Feb. 9, 2016 crime.
- Elizabeth Ann KinKade, 40, Tonasket, pleaded guilty Nov. 15 to first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor (school employee). The court dismissed four additional charges of first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor (school employee). KinKade was sentenced to nine months on EHM with credit for nine months served, and fined $860.50 for the March 19, 2014 crimes.
- Daggon Andrew Devoy Chaska, 24, Tonasket, pleaded guilty Nov. 17 to POCS. The crime occurred July 12. In a separate case, Chaska pleaded guilty Nov. 17 to POCS, third-degree DWLS and reckless driving. Those crimes occurred May 27. Chaska was sentenced to 6+ months in jail and fined a total of $3,521.
District Court
- Evan Lee Bale, 24, Oroville, guilty of fourth-degree assault. Bale was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended, and fined $1,098.
- Anna Kristine Burgh, 26, Tonasket, guilty of DUI. Burch was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 361 days suspended, and fined $2,136.
- Cara Ann Campbell, 29, guilty of third-degree theft. Campbell received a 364-day suspended sentence and fined $873.
- Vertis John Campbell, 43, Omak, guilty of operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle. Campbell was sentenced 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended, and fined a total of $823.
- Drew E. Cockrill, 21, Okanogan, had a third-degree DWLS charge dismissed.
- Jose Dolores Cruz, 64, Omak, guilty of first-degree negligent driving. Cruz was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 85 days suspended, and fined $663.
- Deanna Dee Epley, 56, Tonasket, had a DUI charge dismissed. Epley was fined $1,450.
- Patricia Estrella, no middle name listed, 36, Oroville, guilty of third-degree DWLS. Estrella was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 55 days suspended, and fined $513.
911 Calls and Jail Bookings
Monday, Nov. 21, 2016
- Threats on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Burglary on River Loop Rd. near Tonasket.
- Fraud on Quail Run Way near Okanogan.
- Theft on Buckboard Trail Rd. near Oroville. Electricity reported missing.
- Assault on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
- Theft on Meadow Dr. near Tonasket. Cast reported missing.
- Domestic dispute on Apple Way in Tonasket.
- Sex offense on N. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Burglary on Lower Tower Rd. near Riverside.
- Assault on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
- Public urination on Jackson St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Railroad St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Harassment on Jasmine St. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on S. Railroad Ave. in Tonasket.
- Robert Peter Sam, 42, booked on two counts of first-criminal trespassing and one count of third-degree malicious mischief.
- Celio Mendoza Torres, 39 booked for felony harassment.
- Warren Eugene McCrea, 28, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Jared James Paul Morris, 25, booked on a bench warrant for delivery of a controlled substance.
Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016
- Malicious mischief on Jaquish Rd. near Omak.
- Sex offender registry on McLaughlin Canyon Rd. near Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Six Gun Way near Oroville.
- Threats on Starvation Ridge Rd. near Republic.
- One-vehicle crash near Fancher Rd. near Tonasket. No injuries reported.
- Two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Theft on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Drugs on Koala Ave. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Garfield St. in Omak.
- Drugs on Garfield St. in Omak.
- Drugs on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Theft on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
- Theft on Jackson St. in Omak.
- Assault on Ironwood St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Hwy. 7 in Tonasket.
- Jesus Denis Sandoval, 21, booked on FTA warrants for third-degree DWLS.
- Kyle Steven Scott Cate, 25, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Eric Andreas Bakken, 52, booked on FTC warrants for DUI and violation of no-contact order.
- Jennifer Leigh Hawkins, 19, booked for POCS (heroin).
- Bryan Campbell, 26, booked on PC warrants for intimidating a witness, three counts of second-degree assault, two counts of harassment (threats to kill) and one for fourth-degree assault.
- Derrick James Charley, 23, booked on a DOC detainer and an FTA warrant for third-degree theft.
Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016
- Welfare check on Laguna Place West near Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Benton St. in Omak.
- Juniper Mason, 27, booked for DUI.
- Frank A. Paul, 30, booked for DUI, hit-and-run (unattended) and third-degree DWLS.
- Dakotah Dupree Condon, 24, booked on an Omak Police Department FTA warrant for first-degree criminal trespassing.
- Donovan Rae Nysti, 23, booked on FTC warrants for obstruction, resisting arrest and use of drug paraphernalia.
- Nancy Renee Marie Hoffman, 30, booked on a bench warrant for second-degree assault.
Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016
- Burglary on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Automobile theft on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Custodial interference on Koala Ave. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Spokane St. in Okanogan.
- Fraud on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Trespassing on Jasmine St. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on N. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Leonardo Lopez, 30, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant.
- Ishna Rayman Mason, 36, booked on FTA warrants for third-degree theft, third-degree DWLS, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of stolen property, first-degree trafficking in stolen property and three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Friday, Nov. 25, 2016
- Assault on Westlake Rd. near Oroville.
- Burglary on Eaglestone Rd. near Tonasket.
- Theft on S. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan. U.S. flag reported missing.
- Failure to register as a sex offender on Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Trespassing on Hubbard Rd. near Riverside.
- Threats on E. Seventh St. in Tonasket.
- Public intoxication on Cameron Lake Loop Rd. near Okanogan.
- Warrant arrest on Dayton St. in Omak.
- Automobile theft on E. Stampede Dr. near Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Burglary on Main St. in Oroville.
- Fraud on Golden St. in Omak.
- Theft on S. Seventh Ave. in Tonasket.
- Julie Ann Wisdom, 32, booked on an Omak Police Department FTA warrant for third-degree theft and fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Jeremy James Monnin, 36, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant.
- Logan James Board, 28, booked for POCS, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of marijuana (less than 40 grams).
- Laura Lee Munsen, 49, booked on two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of POCS and one count of second-degree possession of stolen property.
- Stacy Lavon Adrian, 48, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant.
Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016
- Weapons offense on Bob Rd. near Oroville.
- Theft on Pine Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
- Burglary on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.
- Burglary on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Trespassing on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Drugs on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Threats on Jasmine St. in Omak.
- Drugs on Golden St. in Oroville.
- Steven James Foreman, 29, booked for DUI.
- Blanca Araceli Palomares Ojeda, 22, booked for DUI.
- Alex Michelle Zufall, 22, booked on an FTA bench warrant for POCS.
- Chelsey Renee Applbee, 19, booked on an FTA bench warrant for POCS.
- Harvey Everett Jason Heath, 44, booked on FTC warrants for first-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock device
Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016
- Trespassing on Cameron Lake Loop Rd. near Okanogan.
- Assault on Ferry St. in Omak.
- Harassment on W. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on S. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Jackson St. in Omak.
- Threats on Ferry St. in Omak.
- Harassment on Juniper St. in Oroville.
- Harassment on Golden Rd. near Oroville.
- Vehicle-vs.-pedestrian hit-and-run crash on Main St. in Oroville.
- Billy Dale Anderson, 48, booked on an FTA warrant for second-degree assault.
- Nico Louis Hall, 24, booked on harassment (threats to kill).
Key:
DUI – Driving Under the Influence
DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance
MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption
TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission
DV – Domestic Violence
FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)
FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine
OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
RP – Reporting Party
DOC – State Department of Corrections
USBP– U.S. Border Patrol
CBP– U.S. Customs and Border Protection
ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement