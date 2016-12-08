Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

Superior Court
Criminal
- Aubry Lorraine Storm, 26, Omak, pleaded guilty Nov. 22 to POCS. Storm was sentenced to one day in jail and 14 days on electronic home monitoring, and fined $600 for the Oct. 19 crime.
- Lisanatascha E. Merk, 23, Lake Country, B.C., pleaded guilty Nov. 22 to POCS. Merk was sentenced to seven days in jail and fined $1,510.50. The crime occurred Sept. 30 at the Oroville Port of Entry.
- Charles Daniel Ross, 50, Tonasket, pleaded guilty Nov. 22 to three counts of possession of a dangerous weapon (lesser included to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm). Ross was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 360 days suspended and fined $500. The crimes occurred Dec. 21, 2011.
- Tyson Isaac Andrew, 33, Omak, pleaded guilty Nov. 29 to attempted failure to register as a sex offender (lesser included to failure to register as a sex offender). Andrew was sentenced Nov. 29 to 364 days in jail with 184 days suspended, and fined $1,160.50. The crime occurred June 1.
- Kammie Elizabeth Stanger, 26, Omak, pleaded guilty Nov. 29 to second-degree burglary and third-degree theft. Stanger was fined $600 for the March 11, 2015 crimes. In a second case, Stanger pleaded guilty Nov. 29 to second-degree theft, second-degree ID theft, second-degree possession of stolen property, POCS and use of drug paraphernalia. For those crimes, Stanger was fined $1,760.50. She was sentenced to a total of 51 months (4.25 years) in prison.
- Theodore Kurtis Storm, 29, Omak, pleaded guilty Nov. 29 to two counts of POCS. Storm was fined $2,260.50 for the Oct. 19. In a second case, Storm pleaded guilty Nov. 29 to an additional count of POCS. He was fined an additional $1,260.50 for the Feb. 26, 2015 crime. Storm was sentenced to a total of six months in jail.
- The court found probable cause to charge Logan James Board, 28, Tonasket, with second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, POCS (heroin), use of drug paraphernalia and reckless endangerment. The crimes allegedly occurred Nov. 24.
- The court found probable cause to charge Celio Mendoza Torres, 47, Okanogan, with harassment (threats to kill) (DV). The crime allegedly occurred Nov. 21.
- The court found probable cause to charge Nico Louis Hall, 24, Spokane, with harassment (threats to kill). The crime allegedly occurred Nov. 27 near Omak.
District Court
- Augustina Luis Flores Purser, 26, Omak, guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing. Flores Purser was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended, and fined $873.
- Jessica Elizabeth Freiley, 24, Omak, guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing and making a false or misleading statement. Freiley was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended, and fined $773.
- Kennan A. Freund, 31, Omak, guilty of DUI. Freund was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 359 days suspended, and fined $400.
- Erlene Lorree Gard, 35, Omak, had a third-degree theft charge dismissed. Gard was fined $500.
- Andrew Scott Geier, 50, Omak, guilty of DUI, third-degree DWLS and reckless endangerment. Geier was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 304 days suspended, and fined a total of $2,629.
- Trevor Ray Godwin, 44, Oroville, guilty of third-degree DWLS. Godwin received a 90-day suspended sentence and fined $513.
- Oralia J. Harry, 25, Omak, guilty of fourth-degree assault. Harry was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended, and fined $513.
911 Calls and Jail Bookings
Monday, Nov. 28, 2016
- Automobile theft on Swanson Mill Rd. near Tonasket.
- Theft on Bighorn Dr. near Loomis. Firearms reported.
- Trespassing on Crumbacher Rd. near Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on Crumbacher Rd. near Tonasket.
- Theft on Highland Dr. in Okanogan. Dishes reported missing.
- Disorderly conduct on Jasmine St. in Omak.
- Theft on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
- Two-vehicle crash on Riverside Dr. in Omak. No injuries reported.
- Two-vehicle crash on Koala Dr. in Omak. No injuries reported.
- Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on N. Ash St. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Main St. in Oroville.
- Jami Leigh Childers, 20, booked on a material witness warrant.
- Jeffry Allen Epley, 33, booked on an FTA warrant for POCS.
- Tiffeney Marie Olson, 36, booked on an Omak Police Department FTC warrant for third-degree theft.
- Sabrina Marie Oldham, 27, booked on FTC warrants for second-degree burglary, first-degree trafficking in stolen property, third-degree theft, violation of a no-contact order, a controlled substance violation and violation of a protection order.
Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016
- Vehicle prowl on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. near Omak.
- Structure fire on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Weapons offense on Buck Trail Rd. near Tonasket.
- Drugs at the Oroville Port of Entry.
- Malicious mischief on Johnson Creek Rd. near Omak.
- Trespassing on Ellemeham Mt. Rd. near Oroville.
- Illegal burning on Ed Louis Rd. near Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on N. Douglas St. in Omak.
- DWLS on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Theft on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Domestic dispute on N. Douglas St. in Omak.
- Theft on Dogwood St .in Oroville.
- Drugs on Main St. in Oroville.
- David Randall Priest, 48, booked on an order of production.
Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016
- Violation of a no-contact order on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Warrant arrest on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
- Harassment on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Two-vehicle crash on Doe Mountain Rd. near Tonasket. No injuries reported.
- Trespassing on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Assault on Hwy. 20 near Tonasket.
- Theft on E. Sixth St. in Tonasket.
- Dawn Marie Parisien, 40, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Leigh Marie Kincaid, 36, booked for third-degree malicious mischief (DV), third-degree escape, third-degree theft and two Omak Police Department FTC warrants for third-degree malicious mischief (DV) and bail jumping.
- Rusty Jochua Nimmo, 27, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Michael Anthony Eisen, 28, booked on two DOC secretary’s warrant.
Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016
- Automobile theft on Country Vue Red. near Omak.
- Threats on S. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Burglary on Rodeo Trail Rd. near Okanogan.
- Drugs on S. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Violation of a no-contact order on S. Fourth St. in Okanogan.
- Theft on Rodeo Trail Rd. near Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on Rodeo Trail Rd. near Okanogan.
- Drugs on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on N. Ash St. in Omak.
- Two-vehicle crash on Engh Rd. in Omak. No injuries reported.
- Vehicle prowl on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Bonaparte Ave. in Tonasket.
- Harassment on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Burglary on E. Johnathan St. in Tonasket.
- Trespassing on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- John James Herera, 27, booked on a DOC warrant and first-degree child molestation (revoked).
- Dusty Lynn Simpson, 24, booked a DOC warrant.
- Daryl Anthony McCraigie, 27, booked on an OCSO FTA warrant for DUI.
- Kelly Lee Fischer, 46, booked on two FTA bench warrants for POCS and violation of a protection order (DV).
Friday, Dec. 2, 2016
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Theft on N. Frontage St. Rd. near Tonasket.
- Two-vehicle crash on N. Main St. in Riverside. No injuries reported.
- Burglary on Hwy. 20 near Tonasket.
- Violation of a no-contact order on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.
- Illegal burning on Ed Louis Rd. near Okanogan.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Theft on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Harassment on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Threats on W. First Ave. in Omak.
- Burglary on Hwy. 20 near Tonasket.
- Harassment on S. Antwine Ave. in Tonasket.
- Darcy Kim Edwards, 44, booked on a DOC hold.
- Michael John Zachman, 37, booked for second-degree and third-degree theft.
- Scott D. Jess, 37, booked for DUI.
Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016
- Fraud on Kermal Rd. near Omak.
- Custodial interference on Hwy. 97 near Omak.
- Theft on Duck Lake Rd. near Omak. Hay bales reported missing.
- Burglary on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Warrant arrest on Ed Louis Rd. near Okanogan.
- Warrant arrest on W. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Threats on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on Greenacres Rd. near Tonasket.
- Theft on N. Second Ave. in Omak.
- DUI on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Burglary on Oleander Rd. near Omak.
- Burglary on Pine St. in Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Garfield St. in Omak.
- Assault on Brooks Tract Rd. near Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on E. Dewberry Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on Main St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Golden St. in Oroville.
- Nancy Dawn Best Campbell, 36, booked on an OCSO material witness warrant.
- Harriet LaFawn Abrahamson, 32, booked on a Tonasket Police Department FTA warrant for POCS (with intent).
- Tosh M. Mason, 28, booked for possession of marijuana (with intent to deliver).
- Heather Dee Anne Day, 53, booked on FTA bench warrants for two counts of second-degree burglary, and one count each of residential burglary, third-degree theft and third-degree possession of stolen property.
Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016
- Burglary on Bonaparte Lake Rd. near Tonasket.
- Harassment on Swanson Mill Rd. near Oroville.
- Assault on S. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Burglary on E. Bartlett Ave. in Okanogan.
- DUI on Jackson St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Elm St. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Custodial interference on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
- Burglary on Pine St. in Omak.
- Burglary on E. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
- Loitering on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Christopher Ray Gould, 32, booked for second-degree trespassing.
- Melissa Marie McCartney, 31, booked for DUI.
Key:
DUI – Driving Under the Influence
DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance
MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption
TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission
DV – Domestic Violence
FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)
FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine
OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
RP – Reporting Party
DOC – State Department of Corrections
USBP– U.S. Border Patrol
CBP– U.S. Customs and Border Protection
ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement