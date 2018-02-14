Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

District Court
- Anissa Kafka, 26, Omak, guilty on two counts of fourth-degree assault. Kakfa was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 363 days suspended, and fined $613.
- Paul T. Gua, 26, Omak, guilty of disorderly conduct. Gua received a 90-day suspended sentence and fined $613.
- Chase Wayne Nicholson, 33, Omak, guilty of third-degree theft. Nicholson was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 360 days suspended, and fined $215.
- Edward Charles Wolfe III, 26, Omak, guilty of third-degree theft. Wolfe was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 360 days suspended, and fined $648.
911 Calls & Jail Bookings
Monday, Feb. 5, 2018
- One-vehicle roll-over crash on Kermel Rd. near Omak.
- Theft on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Theft on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Assault on N. Ash St. in Omak.
- Theft on S. Granite St. in Omak.
- Burglary on E. Seventh Ave. in Omak.
- Carlos Negrete, 27, booked on a DOC detainer.
Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018
- Drugs on Jasmine St. in Omak.
- Assault on Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on Hemlock St. in Omak.
- Theft on N. Douglas St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on N. Ash St. in Omak.
- Theft on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Main St. in Oroville.
- Gary Austin Vaughn, 50, booked for third-degree DWLS.
- Skyler Eric Lee Rumbolz, 18, booked for first-degree criminal trespassing.
Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018
- Threats on Rawhide Rd. near Oroville.
- Warrant arrest on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
- Burglary on N. Fifth Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on W. Third Ave. in Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Automobile theft on W. Cherry Ave. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Ironwood St. in Omak.
- Fraud on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Jackson St. in Omak.
- DWLS on E. Fifth Ave. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Main St. in Oroville.
- Joseph Patrick Dolphin, 29, booked on a FTC warrant for POCS (marijuana).
- Jacob Scott Sutton, 20, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Raelynn Maria Riley, 33, booked on seven counts of second-degree theft and three counts each of forgery, ID theft and third-degree theft.
Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018
- Two-vehicle crash on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
- Drugs on S. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
- Drugs on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
- Vehicle prowl on Loomis-Oroville Rd. near Tonasket.
- DWLS on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Fraud on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Fraud on W. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on W. Cherry Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Railroad St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Ironwood St. in Oroville.
- Burglary on Kernan Rd. near Oroville.
- Kenneth Wesley Clark, 38, booked on a DOC detainer.
Friday, Feb. 9, 2018
- Disorderly conduct on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Malicious mischief on Village Way near Oroville.
- One-vehicle roll-over crash on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. near Omak.
- One-vehicle crash on Chesaw Rd. near Oroville.
- DWLS on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Drugs on Hwy. 97 on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Trespassing on E. Dewberry Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on Garfield St. in Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Domestic dispute on W. Ridge Dr. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Fir St. in Omak.
- Theft on Westlake Ave. in Oroville.
- Cody Allen Moore, 28, booked on an FTA warrant for POCS.
- Tyler Lee Shelton, 27, booked on a DOC warrant.
- Kevin Lee Nims, 29, booked on an FTA warrant for fourth-degree assault.
Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018
- One-vehicle crash on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- DUI on Garfield St. near Garfield St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Conconully Rd. near Okanogan.
- Assault on Havillah Rd. near
- Domestic dispute on 16th Ave. in Oroville.
- Public intoxication on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Threats on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Theft on N. First St. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on N. Ash St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Railroad St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on W. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
- Burglary on 14th Ave. in Oroville.
- Bill Edward Lindy, 24, booked on fourth-degree assault (DV) and disorderly conduct.
- Caitlyn Marie Riehart, 18, booked for fourth-degree assault.
- Zacarias Giro Juarez, 25, booked on forgery and a USBP hold.
- Kirstyn Jade Harvill, 27, booked for DUI.
- Debora Gardee Lee 61, booked on first-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018
- Custodial interference on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Harassment on S. Birch St. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Gordon Lester Dick, 43, booked on a DOC detainer.
Key:
DUI – Driving Under the Influence
DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance
MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption
TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission
DV – Domestic Violence
FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)
FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine
OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
RP – Reporting Party
DOC – State Department of Corrections
USBP – U.S. Border Patrol
CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection
ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement