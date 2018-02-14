Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

District Court

  • Anissa Kafka, 26, Omak, guilty on two counts of fourth-degree assault. Kakfa was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 363 days suspended, and fined $613.
  • Paul T. Gua, 26, Omak, guilty of disorderly conduct. Gua received a 90-day suspended sentence and fined $613.
  • Chase Wayne Nicholson, 33, Omak, guilty of third-degree theft. Nicholson was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 360 days suspended, and fined $215.
  • Edward Charles Wolfe III, 26, Omak, guilty of third-degree theft. Wolfe was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 360 days suspended, and fined $648.

911 Calls & Jail Bookings

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018

  • One-vehicle roll-over crash on Kermel Rd. near Omak.
  • Theft on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Theft on S. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Assault on N. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Theft on S. Granite St. in Omak.
  • Burglary on E. Seventh Ave. in Omak.
  • Carlos Negrete, 27, booked on a DOC detainer.

Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018

  • Drugs on Jasmine St. in Omak.
  • Assault on Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
  • Theft on Hemlock St. in Omak.
  • Theft on N. Douglas St. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on N. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Theft on Omache Dr. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Gary Austin Vaughn, 50, booked for third-degree DWLS.
  • Skyler Eric Lee Rumbolz, 18, booked for first-degree criminal trespassing.

Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018

  • Threats on Rawhide Rd. near Oroville.
  • Warrant arrest on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Burglary on N. Fifth Ave. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on W. Third Ave. in Omak.
  • Violation of a no-contact order on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
  • Automobile theft on W. Cherry Ave. in Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on Ironwood St. in Omak.
  • Fraud on S. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on Jackson St. in Omak.
  • DWLS on E. Fifth Ave. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Joseph Patrick Dolphin, 29, booked on a FTC warrant for POCS (marijuana).
  • Jacob Scott Sutton, 20, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Raelynn Maria Riley, 33, booked on seven counts of second-degree theft and three counts each of forgery, ID theft and third-degree theft.

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018

  • Two-vehicle crash on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Drugs on S. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Drugs on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Vehicle prowl on Loomis-Oroville Rd. near Tonasket.
  • DWLS on Omache Dr. in Omak.
  • Fraud on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
  • Fraud on W. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
  • Public intoxication on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on W. Cherry Ave. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Railroad St. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on Ironwood St. in Oroville.
  • Burglary on Kernan Rd. near Oroville.
  • Kenneth Wesley Clark, 38, booked on a DOC detainer.

Friday, Feb. 9, 2018

  • Disorderly conduct on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Malicious mischief on Village Way near Oroville.
  • One-vehicle roll-over crash on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. near Omak.
  • One-vehicle crash on Chesaw Rd. near Oroville.
  • DWLS on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Drugs on Hwy. 97 on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
  • Theft on Engh Rd. near Omak.
  • Trespassing on E. Dewberry Ave. in Omak.
  • Theft on Garfield St. in Omak.
  • Violation of a no-contact order on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on Engh Rd. near Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on W. Ridge Dr. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Fir St. in Omak.
  • Theft on Westlake Ave. in Oroville.
  • Cody Allen Moore, 28, booked on an FTA warrant for POCS.
  • Tyler Lee Shelton, 27, booked on a DOC warrant.
  • Kevin Lee Nims, 29, booked on an FTA warrant for fourth-degree assault.

 

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018

  • One-vehicle crash on Engh Rd. near Omak.
  • DUI on Garfield St. near Garfield St. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on Conconully Rd. near Okanogan.
  • Assault on Havillah Rd. near
  • Domestic dispute on 16th Ave. in Oroville.
  • Public intoxication on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
  • Threats on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
  • Theft on N. First St. in Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on N. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Railroad St. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on W. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
  • Burglary on 14th Ave. in Oroville.
  • Bill Edward Lindy, 24, booked on fourth-degree assault (DV) and disorderly conduct.
  • Caitlyn Marie Riehart, 18, booked for fourth-degree assault.
  • Zacarias Giro Juarez, 25, booked on forgery and a USBP hold.
  • Kirstyn Jade Harvill, 27, booked for DUI.
  • Debora Gardee Lee 61, booked on first-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018

  • Custodial interference on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
  • Harassment on S. Birch St. in Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
  • Gordon Lester Dick, 43, booked on a DOC detainer.

Key:

DUI – Driving Under the Influence

DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance

MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption

TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission

DV – Domestic Violence

FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)

FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine

OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office

RP – Reporting Party

DOC – State Department of Corrections

USBP – U.S. Border Patrol

CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection

ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement

