Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

Superior Court
- The court found probable cause to charge Jared Nathanael Fudge, 27, Omak, with first-degree aggravated murder (premeditated), first-degree arson, first-degree burglary and theft of a motor vehicle. The crimes allegedly occurred Nov. 17.
- The court found probable cause to charge Cameron Dean Gregg, 58, Omak, with seven counts of felony harassment. The crimes allegedly occurred between June 1 and Sept. 27.
- Robert Charlie Atkins, 26, Oroville, pleaded guilty Nov. 28 to fourth-degree assault. The court dismissed three counts of harassment (threats to kill). Atkins was sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined $1,260.50 for the Oct. 25 crime.
- Casey James Lawrence Brender, 28, Tonasket, pleaded guilty Nov. 22 to POCS (methamphetamine). The crime occurred April 12. In a separate case, Brender pleaded guilty Nov. 22 to second-degree theft and second-degree possession of stolen property. Those crimes occurred June 2. Brender was sentenced to a total of 17 months in prison and fined $3,521.
- Logan James Board, 29, Tonasket, pleaded guilty Nov. 14 to POCS (methamphetamine) and POCS (buprenorphine). Board was sentenced to six-plus months in jail and fined $2,260.50 for the Sept. 16 crimes.
- Nathaniel Marcus Maden, 36, Tonasket, pleaded guilty Nov. 14 to harassment (DV), fourth-degree assault (DV), interfering with reporting (DV) and third-degree malicious mischief (DV). Maden was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 334 days suspended, and fined $1,375.50 for the May 2 crimes.
- Lurene Dee Yost, 67, Oroville, pleaded guilty Nov. 17 to harassment. Yost was sentenced to two days in jail and fined $700 for the Jan. 31 crime.
- Joshua Poet Elias, 26, Oroville, pleaded guilty Nov. 17 to fourth-degree assault (DV). Elias was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 363 days suspended, and fined $1,375.50 for the April 28 crime.
District Court
- Freda Marie Bratten, 51, Okanogan, guilty of DUI. Bratten was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 314 days suspended, and fined $2,286.
- Aaron Michael Bauman, 31, Tonasket, guilty of third-degree theft. Bauman was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended, and fined $573.
- Lacrisha Dawn Cate, 28, Omak, had a third-degree theft charge dismissed. Cate was fined $500.
- Tyler Scott Fife, 23, Oroville, had a third-degree charge dismissed. Fife was fined $500.
- Bryan Adam Fountinelle, 29, Omak, guilty of third-degree malicious mischief. The court dismissed a fourth-degree assault charge. Fountinelle was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 363 days suspended, and fined $1,233.
- Nathaniel Marcus Hamilton, 31, Omak, guilty of resisting arrest and violation of a no-contact order. Hamilton was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 359 days suspended, and fined $729.
- Brenna Marie Klimek, 19, Omak, guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing and two counts of violation of a no-contact order. Klimek was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 304 suspended, and fined a total of $668.
- Troy Lee McCollum, 27, Oroville, had a charge dismissed: operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
- Juan Antonio Ontiveros, 47, Omak, had a third-degree malicious mischief charge dismissed.
- Brenden Joe Ostby, 23, Oroville, guilty of third-degree theft. Ostby was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 334 days suspended, and fined $873.
- John Paul Schultz, 47, Oroville, had a third-degree DWLS charge dismissed.
- Merton Bazil Solomon, 50, Omak, had a third-degree DWLS charge dismissed.
- Paul Richard Tarbox, 30, Omak, had a charge dismissed: hit-and-run (unattended property).
- Alicia Jonele Wilson, 23, Omak, had three charges dismissed: third-degree theft, third-degree malicious mischief and second-degree criminal trespassing.
911 Calls & Jail Bookings
Monday, Nov. 27, 2017
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Harassment on Nealey Rd. near Oroville.
- Drugs on Panorama Point near Omak.
- Animal abuse on Bentham Rd. near Omak.
- Trespassing on Fir St. in Oroville.
- Weapons offense on Okanogan St. in Okanogan.
- Theft on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Burglary on E. Fifth Ave. in Omak. Tools reported missing.
- Theft on S. Columbia St. in Omak. Gasoline reported missing.
- Trespassing on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Harassment on E. Dewberry Ave. in Omak.
- Harassment on Dogwood St. in Oroville.
- Johannes Robert Lappin, 35, booked on FTC warrants for first-degree DWLS, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device, third-degree theft and three counts of bail jumping.
Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017
- Malicious mischief on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan. Vehicle window reported smashed.
- Assault on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Okanogan St. in Okanogan.
- Fraud on Greenacres Rd. near Riverside.
- One-vehicle crash on Hwy. 20 near Tonasket.
- Harassment on Gordon St. in Okanogan.
- One-vehicle roll-over crash on Salmon Creek Rd. near Okanogan.
- Threats on Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
- Burglary on Oak St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Hazardous material on Koala Ave. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Jasmine St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Golden St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Main St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Main St. in Oroville.
- Violation of a no-contact order on N. Cordell Rd. near Oroville.
- William Shane Craig, 52, booked on FTA warrants for DUI, third-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
- Walter Douglas Moore, 44, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Jamie Douglas Briggs, 47, booked on an FTC warrant for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Juaquine Cash Garnica, 23, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree rendering criminal assistance.
- James Spencer, 58, court commitment for DUI, first-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017
- Warrant arrest on Juniper St. in Oroville.
- Theft on Gordon St. in Okanogan.
- Trespassing on Omak River Rd. near Omak.
- Drugs on S. Cedar St. in Okanogan.
- DWLS on Fifth Ave. in Oroville.
- Trespassing on Eastside Oroville Rd. near Oroville.
- Automobile theft on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Drugs on Shumway Rd. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Two-vehicle crash on S. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Vehicle prowl on E. Dewberry Ave. in Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Assault on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Drugs on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Automobile theft on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Harassment on W. Ridge Dr. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Trespassing on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on Koala Dr. in Omak.
- Threats on Main St. in Omak.
- Fraud on S. Antwine Ave. in Tonasket.
- Vehicle fire on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Alfonso Gutierrez Najera, 23, booked on a DOC violation.
- Seth Alexander Holbrook, 38, booked on a DOC violation.
- Bryan Curtis Dove, 36, booked on an FTA warrant for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Nathen Andrew Mitchell, 29, court commitment for harassment.
- Russell Wallace Arndt Jr., 18, booked for POCS (methamphetamine).
Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017
- Drugs on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Burglary on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Illegal burning on Greenacres Rd. near Riverside.
- Warrant arrest on Hwy. 7 on Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on Rodeo Trail Rd. near Omak.
- Theft on Conconully St. in Okanogan. Battery reported missing.
- One-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Conconully Rd. near Okanogan.
- Vehicle-vs.-pedestrian crash on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on W. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
- Burglary on E. Grape Ave. in Omak.
- Harassment on Pine St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on N. Ash St. in Omak.
- David Kent Bright, 37, booked for intimidating a police officer.
- Marlena Fawn Howell, 26, booked on an FTA warrant for fourth-degree assault.
- Alex Whistelkia Elsberg, 23, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Mary Etta Pebworth, 38, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.
- Robert D. McCoy, 28, booked on FTA warrants for third-degree theft and second-degree trafficking in stolen property.
- Vincent A.L. Nysti, 28, booked for possession of a stolen vehicle.
- Tyler Shelton, 27, booked on a DOC hold.
- Troy Raymond Morton, 44, court commitment for first-degree DWLS.
- Zacherle Alan Hunter, 28, court commitment for third-degree DWLS.
- Alyssa Ann Williams, 24, book on an FTA warrant for DUI.
- Scott Brenet Anoskey, 24, booked for third-degree theft.
- Devon West Bryant, 25, booked for first-degree criminal trespassing.
Friday, Dec. 1, 2017
- Warrant arrest on Birch St. in Omak.
- Vehicle-vs.-pedestrian crash on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Threats on River Loop Rd. near Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on Moccasin Flat HUD Rd. near Omak.
- Weapons offense on Moccasin Flat HUD Rd. near Omak.
- Assault on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Trespassing on Keystone Rd. near Riverside.
- Warrant arrest on N. Ash St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on N. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Two reports of public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Assault on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Assault on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Harassment on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Corrie Lynn Andra, 33, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Susan Marie Pierce, 58, booked on an FTA warrant for obstruction.
- Robert Joseph Parisien, 23, booked for POCS (methamphetamine) and on an DOC detainer.
- Bill Cephus Bedard Jr., 27, booked on second-degree assault, third-degree theft, first-degree burglary, second-degree theft, four counts of theft of a firearm, first-degree trafficking in stolen property, theft of a motor vehicle, residential burglary, third-degree theft, third-degree malicious mischief, second-degree burglary, first-degree theft and first-degree trafficking in stolen property.
Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017
- Trespassing on W. Fourth St. in Tonasket.
- Threats on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Malicious mischief on Westlake Rd. near Oroville.
- Harassment on Barnholt Loop Rd. near Okanogan.
- DUI on Mock Rd. near Okanogan.
- Theft on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Warrant arrest on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Weapons offense on S. Seventh Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on S. Ferry St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Drugs on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
- Two-vehicle crash on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Theft on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Trespassing on W. Fourth St. in Tonasket.
- Threats on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Dennis Depoe, 32, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Adrian Rivera Sanchez, 40, booked for harassment (threats to kill) and fourth-degree assault.
- John Michael Hendrickson, 32, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI.
- Lyle Matthew Harris, 41, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI.
- Dakotah Dupree Condon, 26, booked for felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, second-degree burglary, second-degree possession of stolen property, first-degree theft and first-degree trafficking in stolen property.
- Donovan Rae Nysti, 24, booked for felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, POCS (methamphetamine), second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, second-degree possession in stolen property and first-degree trafficking in stolen property.
- Lisa Louise Best, 46, booked on warrants for fourth-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
- Jonathan David Zumbuhl, 35, booked for felony DUI and first-degree DWLS.
- Morgan Autumne Burchinal, 30, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Blair Bear McDougall, 34, booked on FTA warrants for second-degree criminal trespassing and obstruction.
Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017
- One-vehicle roll-over crash on Chesaw Rd. near Oroville.
- Disorderly conduct on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Theft on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Threats on S. Juniper St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Asotin St. in Omak.
- DWLS on Brooks Tract Rd. near Omak.
- Theft on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Threats on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Main St. in Oroville.
- Public intoxication on Main St. in Oroville.
- Theft on Dogwood St. in Oroville.
- Sandina Marie Nelson, 23, booked for felony harassment.
Key:
DUI – Driving Under the Influence
DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance
MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption
TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission
DV – Domestic Violence
FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)
FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine
OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
RP – Reporting Party
DOC – State Department of Corrections
USBP – U.S. Border Patrol
CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection
ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement