Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

Superior Court
- Richard Duston Aaron Poitras, 36, Okanogan, pleaded guilty July 27 to attempted possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Poitras was sentenced to 45 days in jail and fined $1,260.50. The crime occurred June 12.
- Jamie Lee Edward Ard, 21, Tonasket, pleaded guilty July 26 to first-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree theft and second-degree trafficking in stolen property. The crimes occurred Nov. 1, 2016. In a second case, Ard pleaded guilty July 26 to second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief. Those crimes occurred May 28. Ard was sentenced to a total of 364 days in jail with 274 days suspended, and fined a total of $2,521.
- Larry Edward Siltman, 62, Omak, was found guilty (jury trial) July 12 of fourth-degree assault (DV). Siltman was sentenced July 26 to 364 days in jail with 304 days suspended, and fined $935.50 for the May 28 crime.
- Alex Aguilar Hernandez, 18, Omak, pleaded guilty July 21 to POCS and violation of a no-contact order. Hernandez was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 275 days suspended, and fined $1,625 for the Feb. 11 crimes.
- Mark Christian Winther, 64, Tonasket, pleaded guilty July 21 to harassment (threats to kill) (DV) and violation of a no-contact order (DV). The court dismissed a fourth-degree assault charge (DV). Winter was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 304 days suspended and fined $915. The crimes occurred June 5.
- The court found probable cause to charge Joseph Patrick Dolphin, 37, Auburn, with manufacturing of marijuana. The crime allegedly occurred Oct. 26, 2016, near the Oroville Port of Entry.
- The court found probable cause to chare Andrew Iverson Newman, 19, Omak, with second-degree murder. The crime allegedly occurred July 21.
- The court found probable cause to charge Robert Daniel Burris, 31, Tonasket, with fourth-degree assault and felony harassment (threats to kill). The crimes allegedly occurred July 23.
- The court found probable cause to charge Sandina Marie Nelson, 22, Oroville, with third-degree assault (of a health care worker). The crime allegedly occurred July 19.
911 Calls & Jail Bookings
Monday, July 24, 2017
- Malicious mischief on First Ave. in Okanogan.
- Illegal burning on Peony Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
- Assault on Robinson Canyon Rd. near Omak.
- Burglary on Caudill Rd. near Omak.
- Harassment on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Theft on S. Western Ave. in Tonasket.
- Assault at Whitestone Lake near Tonasket.
- Public intoxication on W. Cherry Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
- Burglary on w. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on Utke Lane near Omak.
- Automobile theft on Edmonds St. in Omak.
- DWLS on N. Ash St. in Omak.
- Theft on N. Ash St. in Omak.
- Assault on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
- Burglary on Ridge Place in Omak.
- Public urination on Main St. in Oroville.
- Jerin Leigh Hennigs, 18, booked for MIP/C.
- John Arthur Manuel, 53, court commitment for third-degree DWLS.
- Ashley Lynette Picard, 34, booked on an FTA warrant for second-degree theft.
- Katriana Karen Aldag, 19, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Shantelle Mary Hall, 35, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
Tuesday, July 25, 2017
- Harassment on Green Lake Rd. near Okanogan.
- Fraud on Coco Mountain Rd. near Tonasket.
- Harassment on Conconully St. in Okanogan.
- Burglary on Rodeo Trail Rd. near Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Assault on Elmway in Okanogan.
- Warrant arrest on Elmway in Okanogan.
- DUI on W. Oak St. in Okanogan.
- Theft on Vista Vue Dr. in Omak.
- DWLS on River St. in Okanogan.
- Malicious mischief on W. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
- Drugs on Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
- Assault on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Assault on Ferry St. in Omak.
- Weapons offense on Fir St. in Oroville.
- Domestic dispute on 23rd Ave. in Oroville.
- Theft on Main St. in Oroville.
- Theft on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Sebastian J. Martinez, 26, booked for attempted first-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree criminal trespassing.
- Daniel Ryan Talbot, 26, court commitment for DUI.
- Nicholas Andrew Felix, 23, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI and no valid operator’s license without ID.
- Smith Alexander Condon, 52, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI.
- Zachary Jon Berntsen, 37, booked on two counts of third-degree theft.
- Patrick J. Wapato, 33, booked for resisting arrest and an FTA warrant for violation of a no-contact order.
- Christopher Long, 33, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Billy Joe Foss, 48, booked for DUI.
- Craig Robert Keeling, 51, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV) and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
- Wesley Warren Friedlander Jr., 37, booked on a DOC detainer.
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
- Wildland fire on Hwy. 97 near Okanogan.
- Theft on Peacock Lane in Omak. Lumber reported missing.
- Theft on Hi-View Lane near Tonasket. Jewelry reported missing.
- Assault on Toroda Creek Rd. near Wauconda.
- Custodial interference on N. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Harassment on Robinson Canyon Rd. near Omak.
- Structure fire on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Drugs on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on S. Columbia St. in Omak.
- Assault on Ferry St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Jackson St. in Omak.
- Automobile theft on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on Juniper St. in Oroville.
- Samantha Garcia, 27, booked for first-degree assault (DV).
- Robert Charlie Atkins, 25, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Patrick Anthony Belgarde, 55, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree theft.
Thursday, July 27, 2017
- Trespassing on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Automobile theft on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. near Omak.
- Two-vehicle crash on E. Dry Coulee Rd. near Okanogan. No injuries reported.
- Theft on Blackler Rd. near Oroville. Buoy reported missing.
- Malicious mischief on Weatherstone Rd. near Omak.
- Theft on Old Riverside Hwy. near Omak.
- Drugs on Reevas Basin Rd. near Tonasket.
- Burglary on N. Turner Lake Rd. near Tonasket. Generator reported missing.
- Disorderly conduct on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Burglary on S. Granite St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on Omak Ave. in Omak.
- Drugs on Ironwood St. in Oroville.
- Theft on Ironwood St. in Oroville.
- Harassment on E. Third St. in Tonasket.
- Theft on W. Jonathan St. in Tonasket.
- Travis Lowell Watson, 46, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree theft.
- Daisy Ella Carlson, 43, court commitment for DUI.
- Christopher Loren Anguiano, 29, booked on an FTA warrant for making a false or misleading statement to a public servant.
- Dion Lewis Socula, 48, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Timothy Charles Lewis, 47, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Kelly Greene, 39, booked on a DOC detainer, third-degree DWLS and two counts of POCS (with intent).
- Kyonna G. Pakootas, 22, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree theft.
Friday, July 28, 2017
- Weapons offense on Fancher Lake Rd. near Tonasket.
- Malicious mischief on Bluebell Lane near Tonasket.
- Burglary on Tacoma St. in Okanogan.
- Fraud on Conconully Rd. near Omak.
- Harassment on Howard’s End Rd. near Tonasket.
- Threats on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
- Drugs on Mine Rd. near Oroville.
- Domestic dispute on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- DWLS on Omak River Rd. near Omak.
- Utility problem on W. First Ave. in Omak. Water leak reported.
- DWLS on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Warrant arrest on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Threats on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
- Malicious mischief on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on N. Main St. in Omak.
- One-vehicle rollover crash on Kermal Rd. near Omak.
- Harassment on Apple Lane in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Main St. in Oroville.
- Trespassing on W. Fourth St. in Tonasket.
- Frank Alexander Paul, booked on two FTC warrants: DUI and hit-and-run (unattended).
- Jesus Antonio Chavez Flores, 21, booked for second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, third-degree possession of stolen property and an FTA warrant for third-degree theft.
- Shawn Dee Devlin, 48, booked for violation of a no-contact order.
- Sandra Rose Moses, 31, booked on an FTA warrant for second-degree criminal trespassing.
Saturday, July 29, 2017
- Domestic dispute on W. Fork Salmon Creek Rd. near Okanognan.
- Theft on Boundary Point Rd. near Oroville. Marijuana and drills reported missing.
- Recovered vehicle on Prior Loop Rd. near Oroville.
- Illegal burning on Hurley Place near Loomis.
- Trespassing on Rodeo Trail Rd. near Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on Eastside Oroville Rd. near Oroville.
- Burglary on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Drugs on N. Douglas St. in Omak.
- Disorderly conduct on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Two-vehicle crash on Okoma Dr. in Omak. No injuries reported.
- Two-vehicle crash on Koala Dr. in Omak. No injuries reported.
- Malicious mischief on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Theft on Main St. in Omak.
- Teresa Lynn Cruz, 50, booked on an FTA warrant for second-degree assault.
- Brock Alan Herrera, 23, booked on two counts of POCS.
- Richard Paul Aguilera, 30, booked for POCS.
- John Ray Stubblefield, 35, booked for theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree malicious mischief and first-degree criminal trespassing.
- Lyle Matthew Harris, 40, court commitment for DUI.
Sunday, July 30, 2017
- Harassment on Swanson Mill Rd. near Tonasket.
- Disorderly conduct on Hwy. 97 near Omak.
- Assault on Cherokee Rd. near Omak.
- Harassment on Apple Lane in Omak.
- Public intoxication on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Threats on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on E. Stampede Dr. in Omak.
- Disorderly conduct on Hwy. 97 in Omak.
- Theft on N. Main St. in Omak. Apparel reported missing.
- DUI on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
- Theft on Main St. in Oroville.
- Trespassing on Main St. in Oroville.
- Christopher Ray Gould, 33, booked on an FTA warrant for first-degree criminal trespassing.
- John Edward Oliver, 53, booked on FTA warrants for allowing an unauthorized person driving and unlawful issuance of a bank check.
- Wambli Ishnala Spotted Elk, 29, booked for disorderly conduct.
Key:
DUI – Driving Under the Influence
DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance
MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption
TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission
DV – Domestic Violence
FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)
FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine
OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
RP – Reporting Party
DOC – State Department of Corrections
USBP – U.S. Border Patrol
CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection
ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement