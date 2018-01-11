VWVC offers admission guarantee program for Tonasket, Omak and Bridgeport seniors

Submitted by Holly Thorpe

In order to help high school seniors successfully transition into college, Wenatchee Valley College and Tonasket, Omak and Bridgeport high schools are partnering in a new program, The Admissions Guarantee (TAG). The program will automatically admit seniors from these three schools to WVC for the 2018-19 school year.

The college will waive the $25 admission fee for students in TAG. Seniors must graduate from high school in order to be eligible for TAG, apply for admission, and they would be required to attend an orientation session.

TAG is valid only for WVC admission. Financial aid and scholarship applications are separate. Students planning to attend any other college or university would also need to complete a separate application for that school.

TAG program goals are to:

Increase student knowledge of higher education options.

Help students and families navigate the college admission process.

Provide support to local high schools as they help students understand how to apply for college admission.

“Applying to college can be a daunting task for students and families,” said Dr. Chio Flores, WVC Vice President of Student Services and Enrollment Management. “TAG offers a seamless process for admission to WVC. The program provides WVC an opportunity to support local area high school graduates in their transition to college.”

Flores said that the college is looking to expand the program to other high schools. The program is also being offered at Wenatchee, WestSide, Cashmere, Cascade, Chelan and Waterville high schools.