Oroville Students attend FBLA State Conference and Competition

Tori Kindred and Leo Chen are State Champions

OROVILLE - Oroville High School FBLA students attended an outstanding state conference in Bellevue this past week. Mikaela McCoy, an Oroville Senior, presided over the North Central Region at the conference and worked together with the state officer team to put on an amazing state conference at the Bellevue Hyatt and Meydenbauer Center.

Newly Elected State Officer, Gwen Hankins campaigned against a Wilson Creek candidate at the conference and will lead in the office of vice president representing the North Central Region which covers all of North Central Washington. Hankins will preside over the region for the 2018-19 school year and will also attend the national conference to begin her work with the state officer team.

“Just when you think you’ve seen the best of the best at state, yet another year shows an exceptional group of students that are so outstanding in their professionalism, their competitions and their manner of communication. FBLA state in Bellevue tugged at the heart with so many students working hard to make it this year… such an amazing experience… Oroville can be very proud,” said Tony Kindred, Oroville’s FBLA Advisor, as well as Regional Advisor. “This group of students showed the importance of professionalism, timeliness, courtesy, respect, competitiveness, excitement and good old fashioned fun the entire trip.”

State Results (attending Nationals)

Tori Kindred - State Champion attending Nationals Health Care Administration

Leo Chen - State Champion, attending Nationals Business Math & Financial Literacy, Career Exploration, Introduction to Computer Science and third place, Introduction to Financial Math

Gerardo Castillo – Kostyantyn Lyashko, Xavier Macias - second-place, Digital Video Production (attending Nationals)

Xavier Macias – sixth place, Business Law

Tori Kindred – seventh place, Business Communication

Kaylee Clough – seventh place, Business Math & Financial Literacy; eighth place, Career Exploration

Odin Finsen – second place, Business Math & Financial Literacy (attending Nationals); fourth place, Career Exploration and second place Introduction to Computer science.

Paul Fuchs - second place, Career Exploration (attending Nationals); fourth place, Elevator Speech and fourth place, Introduction to Computer Science

Jasper Burnell - third place, Elevator Speech

Alexia Morales - Business Math & Financial Literacy

“The students would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Oroville School District, The Oroville Booster Club, Oroville Business Community, and family and friends who continue to support their efforts to become Future Business Leaders of America.”

Those that would like to support the students in their effort to get to Nationals, should contact FBLA Adviser, Tony Kindred by email at tony.kindred@oroville.wednet.edu or call 509-476-3612 ext. 2404.

For more on Oroville’s trip to the State Convention see the April 19, 2018 issue of the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune.