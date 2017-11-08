Oroville FBLA attends Fall Leadership Conference

Senior Mikaela McCoy leads conference at Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — The Future Business Leaders of America Fall Leadership Conference led by North Central Region Vice President, Mikaela McCoy, a State Officer and Oroville High School Senior, took place recently in Moses Lake at Big Bend Community College.

McCoy presided over the 250 FBLA members in attendance at a conference that emphasized leadership, competitive events, community service and making positive choices for career, family and education. McCoy worked to streamline the convenience of the conference, improving the flow to and from workshops that were held at the Masto Convention Center within Big Bend Community College. The leadership conference included schools from Oroville to as far south as Thorp, Cle Elum and Moses Lake.

McCoy, is a senior at Oroville High School who campaigned last spring at state competition as a junior. She has been involved in FBLA for four years and assisted other officers in conference management during that time which helped her prepare for her current role as leader over the region.

“Mikaela has developed exceptional communication skills and took on this project with confidence. Her ability to react to last minute changes both before the conference and during were remarkable.” said adviser Tony Kindred. “She did a great job and is an exceptional young leader.”

McCoy worked with her Regional Adviser, Tony Kindred and the state office staff to manage the FBLA fall leadership conference.

Oroville FBLA has grown this year to 30 members in both the high school and junior high of which multiple students attended.

“A special thank you to Dawn Miller who chaperoned the trip,” said Kindred. “Dawn is a valuable asset to Oroville FBLA and we certainly appreciate her dedication to all students.”

McCoy will manage the FBLA Winter Competition in Wenatchee, Wash. in January and fulfill her office of vice president working with the WAFBLA state officer’s team planning the State Leadership Conference, held in Bellevue, Wash. in April of 2017.