Dwayne Birmingham joins Oroville School Board

Board meeting locations changed to High School Library

OROVILLE – Dwayne Birmingham, manager at Akins Foods, was sworn in at a special meeting of the Oroville School Board on Monday, Nov. 20, as the newest School Director for Oroville Schools.

Director Todd Hill, made the motion to appoint Birmingham to Position #5 vacated by Ryan Frazier when he moved to Moses Lake to take a teaching position. Director Travis Loudon seconded the motion and Birmingham’s appointment was approved unanimously.

Superintendent Jeff Hardesty administered the oath of office for Birmingham who will serve until the next election.

In other business on the Special Meeting agenda, Loudon made a motion to approve the first and second reading of Policy 1400 — Meetings, public notice, quorum, meeting conduct and order of business and public comment – changing the policy to reflect the location of the meetings to be conducted at the High School Library, starting with the November board meeting. Hill seconded and the board approved unanimously.

The next regular meeting of the Oroville School Board is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 27 in the Oroville High School Library starting at 6:30 p.m.