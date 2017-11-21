A chance to share Thanksgiving

Each year we are asked to share what we are grateful for as we sit down to Thanksgiving dinner with family and friends. I know I am grateful for so very much — family that cares about me and I care about, good friends, a fulfilling job, a warm home, a roof over my head and enough to eat.

I am also grateful I continue to recover from a foot operation I had in June and that I no longer have to wear an air cast and for all the well wishes from those who have noticed “the boot” is gone.

Not everyone has all the things that often we take for granted. As I think about all I have to be thankful for I hope to never forget those who are less fortunate. In return for our fortune we should work toward helping those who are struggling to find a way to get back on their feet.

I’ll never forget the lessons my parents taught me during Thanksgiving — mom making a big Thanksgiving dinner, big enough to share, and dad inviting someone without family to dinner to share in ours or mom making up a plate for dad to deliver to someone who would have gone without. Nowadays it seems there are more options for those without the means to prepare a big dinner or without someone to enjoy it with.

Free Thanksgiving dinners offered

Those that find themselves without a place to have Thanksgiving dinner have been invited to share in a meal at several locations in the North Okanogan this Thursday. There are dinners offered in Oroville, Molson, Chesaw and Tonasket.

In Oroville, America’s Family Grill will be offering a free dinner from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. If you are alone, or not cooking dinner, you are welcome to join them for dinner, say the owners of the restaurant. Donations appreciated. The Oroville Eagles says that those looking for a Thanksgiving Day dinner should come and join them for “food, football and hopefully some fun.” They will be open to the public at 10 a.m. There will be a potluck style dinner with turkey and ham provided by the club, with requests that people bring a side dish. The Eagles hope to start serving dinner around 2 p.m.

In Tonasket, the Tonasket Eagles are also offering a free dinner. They will be hosting their annual Thanksgiving dinner from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The main meal, turkey and all the fixings will be provided by the club. Desserts and salads are potluck. Donations welcome.

In the Okanogan Highlands, there will be a Thanksgiving Dinner at the Molson Grange, where organizers promise it will be warm and you will be served delicious food and enjoy friendship and fun. Meal is at noon, after that there will be visiting, games and more friendship. Those that are inclined can bring a side dish but that it not a requirement. In Chesaw, The Community Bible Church will be serving a complete turkey dinner, dessert included, in the Chesaw Community Building from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. They say, “Bring the family and enjoy the day.”