William “Bill” Rairdan

Bill passed away on July 25, 2018 after an extended battle with illness. He was born February 19, 1952 to Glenn and Olive (Muggs) Rairdan. He lived in Oroville, Washington until 1979 and then moved to Tonasket, Washington.

Bill was a truck driver at heart. He tried different jobs in the logging industry, but always went back to driving truck. When the logging started slowing down in the 1990’s, he started hauling white rock and did this until he could no longer work.

Bill loved hunting, fishing and camping with all his friends and family. Most of all he loved his family and time spent with them. He always looked forward to the visits from his sons and granddaughters. The girls put a twinkle in his eyes.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Troy and Travis Rairdan and a brother, Bob Rairdan.

He is survived by his wife, Connie, son, Derek (Amber) Rairdan; son, Adam Rairdan and daughter, Lisa (John) Oliver; five grandchildren, Eric, Makayla, Annaka, Jessa and Kyia; one great grandson, Trenton; two sisters, Pat Rairdan and Wilma (Alan) Grey; two Brothers, Mike (Lana) Rairdan and Arnie (Tammy) Rairdan.

A memorial for Bill will be held at the Tonasket Eagles on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 1 p.m. Precht-Harrison-Nearents Chapel is caring for the arrangements.