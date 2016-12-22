Wayne Stewart Rawley passed away quietly on Nov. 20, 2016. Wayne spent his last years at Golden Years Retirement Home in Riverside, Wash., where he was lovingly cared for by Mandy and Ryan Holtz.

Wayne was born on July 5th, 1927 in Bridgeport, Wash. to John and Ruth Rawley. Wayne, his brother Stanley, and their parents moved to Tonasket where their parents worked for the local telephone company. After his parents divorced, Wayne, Stanley and their mother moved to Mason City, Wash. where Wayne’s mother was employed at the United States Bureau of Reclamation as a PBX operator at Coulee Dam. Wayne graduated from Mason City High School in 1945 where he played football and tennis.

After graduation, Wayne joined The United States Navy where he served out the closing days of World War Two in the Philippines. After his navy service, Wayne returned to Coulee Dam and married Patricia McShane. Together they raised five children; Shannon, Dwain, Jay, Rebecca, and Victoria. Wayne, Patricia and the children spent many enjoyable days camping and being in the out-of-doors. Prior to working at Grand Coulee Dam, Wayne worked on a number of hydroelectric dams across the western United States.

Wayne began work at Coulee Dam as a janitor before becoming an electrician’s apprentice in 1956. Wayne spent many years as an electrician until his promotion to Chief Maintenance Planner, a job he held until his retirement. During his career, Wayne was credited with inventing several devices that allowed workmen to do their jobs more safely, quickly and efficiently. Wayne had many hobbies, many of which lasted his entire adult life, including hunting, fishing, hiking and mountain climbing, motorcycling, and photography. Wayne helped the community in a number of ways, from helping Santa get from house to house on Christmas Eve, to bringing cable television to Coulee Dam. Wayne was most proud of the time he spent with The Coulee Dam Volunteer Fire Department, which he joined when the Fire Department was formed in 1958. Wayne became an ambulance driver when The City of Coulee Dam bought their first ambulance, and to increase his ability to help others, he became an EMT soon after. Wayne continued to serve on the Fire Department for many years, eventually retiring as Fire Chief. Wayne and Patricia divorced and Wayne married Lois Carly. Wayne and Lois spent many years fishing, camping and gardening. Wayne was very proud of his homemade bread, even grinding his own wheat.

Wayne was preceded in death by his first wife Patricia, his wife Lois, and brothers Stanley, Jack and Dennis. Wayne is survived by his children; Shannon Rawley McClean, Dwain (Kathy) Rawley, Jay (Pam) Rawley, Rebecca (Al) Litz, Victoria (Phil) Winslow, stepchildren Janet, Judy, Joanie and David Carly, a brother Dale Rawley and sisters Brenda, Wendy, Judy and Susan. Wayne had twelve grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Wayne will always be remembered by his family as an avid reader and for being on a constant quest for knowledge.