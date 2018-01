Wanda Arnhardt, who lived for many years in Oroville, Washington, had a full and varied life. She was born in Michigan and for the past couple of years was a resident at Lifecare Center in Auburn, Washington, where she passed away.

Wanda, who was also known as “Wanda Wonderful,” will have her ashes scattered on Pontiac Ridge sometime this summer as she requested. Friends will also be joining together at the Chesaw Tavern in remembrance of Wanda afterwards.