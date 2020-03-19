Walter ‘Casey’ Zachman Jr.

Walter Edward Zachman Jr., better known to friends and family as Casey, passed away on March 7, 2020. He was born on March 18, 1960 to Wally and Neva Zachman in Tonasket, Washington.

He spent his early childhood tin Tonasket before moving to Wenatchee, Washington with his family.

Casey worked at a variety of jobs over his lifetime, but probably his favorite was logging with his father, Wally.

He was smart and funny and “never let the truth get in the way of a good story.”

Casey is survived by his mother, Neva Talbot; his sisters, Bonnie Hinton and Kelly Zachman and his brother, John Brownlee.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wally Zachman and his brother, Steve Brownlee.