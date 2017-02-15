Timothy Wayne Jackson, age 58, of Tonasket, Washington passed away on Wednesday February 8, 2017 following a courageous battle with cancer.

Tim was born in Panama City, Florida on April 27, 1958 to Herbert and Anna Jackson. He loved to play baseball in school and graduated from El Capitan High School.

Tim worked at Goodyear Tires prior to moving to Tonasket. In 1987 he met his future wife Darla Duncan. Tim was injured in a hunting accident in 1987, resulting in the loss of his left leg. Tim and Darla were married in 1989 and made Tonasket their home. Tim worked at the Tonasket (Spokane Lumber) Saw Mill until it closed. He worked at WalMart for approximately 20 years. Then he was employed by Silver Nickel Logging and JBS Enterprises.

Tim enjoyed hunting and fishing in his down time, especially fishing on the ocean. He also had a love for singing and enjoyed karaoke. Tim and Darla became parents to twins Elizabeth and Timothy in 1995. He loved watching his children play sports at Tonasket High School.

Tim is survived by his loving wife Darla; son, Timothy; daughter, Elizabeth; sisters, Suzanne Weller and JoAnne Morgan; brothers Robert Morgan and Timothy Merle Morgan.

Tim was preceded in death by his mother, Anna Jackson; father Herbert Jackson; sister, Barbara Foote and nephew Brian Morgan.

Services for Tim Jackson will be held on Monday, February 20 at 11 a.m. at Berg’s Funeral Home in Oroville, Washington. A gathering will follow at the Kuhler in Tonasket. We hope that you can join us to celebrate Tim’s life.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Tonasket Junior Baseball Association, P.O. Box 302 Tonasket, WA 98855.