Timothy Roger Abberton, 55, passed away at his home in Oroville, Washington on April 1st after a brief battle with cancer.

A Florida native, Tim loved him some Florida State Football, the WWF and his Union Brothers. A fine journeyman electrician, he traveled the country, always took the hard jobs, and trained many in his trade. He was a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 606.

Tim was preceded in death by his son Dylan, who was the absolute joy of his life. Also preceding him were his sisters Jane and Diane, his mother Gwen and father Donald.

He is survived by his loving wife Dorothy and stepchildren Tiffney, (Dominick), Jeffrey (Amanda), Heather (BJ) Sabrina, (Tony) and four grandchildren Silas, Kaden, Annie and Kayla and his brother, Bill.