Thomas Edward Clifford (Ted) was born in Selma, Oregon to Earl N. Clifford and Mina Marie (Breazeale) Clifford on July 16, 1933.

When Ted was a boy his family moved to Conconully, Wash. where his father ran a family sawmill business. This is where Ted grew up along with his siblings: Helen, Lorene, Gene (Sonny), Adna and Earl (Dutch).

He married Delores S. DeWitt shortly after high school and they had four children together: Doug, Ted, Ken and Kathy.

Ted was in the National Guard for a couple years and moved to the Tacoma area where he worked at Boeing for a while then for a car hauling outfit in Tacoma and Alaska. After that he moved to Omak and worked at Crown Zellerbach for a while before going back to truck driving in Okanogan County until his retirement.

He met Joanne Webber and they fell in love. They were married in Idaho on March 8, 1989 and made their home at Crumbacher Estates where he enjoyed creating many beautiful wood furniture pieces for their home. He also enjoyed riding in their boat on the many lakes in the area, fishing and camping in their motorhome. Ted also enjoyed bowling for many of those years.

Ted was a member of the Tonasket Seventh Day Adventist Church and enjoyed helping with many projects for the church and the Peaceful Valley Christian School at Ellisforde.

In the more recent years, Ted enjoyed going on drives with Joanne to get ice cream at the local espresso stand and then driving to watch the prairie dogs or the eagles.

Ted led a full life and loved the Lord Jesus as his Savior and is waiting for His return.

Ted is survived by his wife Joanne (Farver); sons, Doug (Chauna), Ted and Ken and his daughter, Kathy Doebke; step children, David Webber and Evon Daigle; his sister, Adna Dorian and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Delores (DeWitt) Clifford; brothers, Earl and Gene and sisters, Helen and Lorene.

There will be a memorial service to celebrate Ted’s life at the Tonasket Seventh Day Adventist Church on Tuesday, August 14 at 10 a.m.