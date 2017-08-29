Theo Wayne ‘Bud’ Gerkin

Theo Wayne “Bud” Gerken passed peacefully surrounded by family at North Valley Hospital in Tonasket on August 24, 2017 after an extended illness with Leukemia and complications from a prior stroke. Bud was one of seven children (four boys and three girls) to move to Oroville in 1942 after his birth in Thompson Falls, Montana on June 1, 1938.

Dad graduated from Oroville High School in 1957, completing all 12 years and then entered the United States Navy soon after, serving from 1958-1962. Except for his time in the service, Bud lived his entire life (from age five) in Oroville. Dad worked in the orchards around Oroville, primarily working for Glen Reese.

Bud married Shirley Ann Frazier on Feb. 25, 1963 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. From this union three children were born, Ted, Tom and Teresa.

Bud and Shirley then purchased their own home and orchard south of Oroville in 1968. The home and portion of the property still remains in the family with Tom and Shelly Gerken residing. Dad was an avid sportsman and green thumb gardener, owning and riding horses from his youth, until in his later years a stroke limited his ability to ride. Dad always had a horse (or several) and enjoyed riding in the valley and high country with family and friends. The family always had a nice garden to share with others and processed many fruits and vegetables to keep thru the winter every year.

Bud spent the last few years with his friend and companion Elva Helm. Elva and dad enjoyed each other’s company and she was a true blessing and comfort in his life.

Bud is survived by his three children, four siblings and three grandchildren.

Services will be held Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Bergh Chapel in Oroville with The Reverend Marilyn Wilder, officiating. Interment will follow at the Oroville Riverview Cemetery.

Bergh Funeral Service of Oroville/Tonasket is in care of arrangements.