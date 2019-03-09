Thelma C. Tranmer

She was born in Nipawin, Saskatchewan, Canada on September 10, 1945 the fourth child of Joseph Van Vorst and Agnes (Heppner) Van Vorst. She moved to Oliver, BC in 1948. Thelma graduated from Oliver High School in 1963.

Out of high school, Thelma started working at the Royal Bank of Canada. In 1963, Thelma met her future husband, John. They married in February 1968. Thelma and John purchased a gas station in Oroville shortly thereafter. Then, they expanded their business to include bulk fuel deliveries. They had two children, Craig in 1974 and Stephanie in 1978. In 1985, they added a card lock system to their business and changed the name to Tranmer Fuel. They both retired in 2007.

Thelma had many hobbies. Thelma and her daughter loved to do ceramics and any type of crafts together. She loved being with her family. She loved being in the kitchen cooking big family meals and teaching her kids the many secrets of cooking, which they both continue on with today. For many years, she enjoyed playing cards with her brothers and sister. The whole family loved to attend car shows and did so almost every weekend in the summers. Thelma, John and Craig loved to trap shoot at the local gun club. She loved to work side by side with John in the yard or doing one of the home renovation projects they were always working on.

She is survived by her son, Craig (Amanda); daughter, Stephanie; granddaughter, Adela; grandson, Josiah; brother, Glen (Beth) Van Vorst; brother, Irwin (Fran) Van Vorst and sister, Marlene Larsen.

She was preceded in death by her husband John, her father Joseph and mother Agnes.

Schnider Funeral Home in Great Falls, Mont. is handling all the arrangements.