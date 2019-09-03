On August 15, 2019, Terri Lewis, loving mom, passed away at age 89. Terri was born in Waterbury, Connecticut.

She moved to Tacoma, Washington in late 1963, married her husband Clyde Lewis in 1972.

Terri had a passion for her animals and loved watching the birds from her deck in Oroville, Washington.

Terri was preceded in death by her parents, her son Mark and her loving husband Clyde Lewis.

She is survived by her six adult children, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Terri will be remembered fondly by family and friends.