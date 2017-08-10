Tammy Lee Ann Essary was born August 30, 1971 to Manford Ray Essary and Billie Lee Essary. Tammy was born in Tonasket, Washington and lived in the Oroville, Washington area most of her life.

Tammy has two sons, Eric Michael Orr of Richland, Wash. and Alexander Lee Essary of Portland, Ore.

She loved to camp, fish and be in the outdoors. She was a member of The Fraternal Order of Eagles in Oroville. Tammy leaves behind her two sons; one grandson, Cohen Orr; her sisters, Tangie Studdard of Oroville and Tina Rounds of Spokane, Wash. and Sherry Negler of Springfield, Miss. and her boyfriend Grant Running.

She was preceded in death by her parents Manford and Billie.

Services will be held at the Free Methodist church in Oroville, Washington on on Saturday, August 12 at 2 p.m. Potluck dinner to follow.