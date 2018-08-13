Tam Michael Frank Hutchinson, 69, passed away Wednesday July 25, 2018 at North Valley Hospital in Tonasket, Washington. He was born May 14, 1949 in Seattle, Washington to Emma Turley and Clarence Hutchinson.

After elementary school, he attended and graduated from Queen Anne High School in Seattle. He attended Humboldt University in California where he played football before a knee injury stopped his playing career short. He then started painting houses to make a living.

He soon had a change of heart, and thinking college was still the way to go, he registered at and attended Western Washington University in Bellingham, Wash.; graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. He began his teaching career and coaching his favorite sports, football and baseball, in the Seattle area, eventually making his way to Oroville, Wash. where he started as a substitute teacher. He eventually becoming the permanent teacher for Pacific Northwest History and head football and baseball coach. A few years later, Tam became the Athletic Director of the Oroville School District.

He met Jocelyn in 1997 and they married on May 14, 2004, bringing a family with five sons together.

Tam is survived by his wife of 14 years, Jocelyn; step-son, Todd and granddaughter, Tara and grandson, Tj; son, Tam Jr.; son, Anthony (Jackie) and grandsons, Austin and Tyler; step-son, Justin (Elisabeth) and granddaughters, Parker and Reese; step-son, Nathan (Kalee) and grandsons Jackson and Jace. Tam is also survived by many dear friends who he considered family as well.

Tam was preceded in death by his parents, Emma and Clarence.

A Celebration of Life for Tam M. F. Hutchinson will be held on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 11 a.m. with a memorial service in the Oroville High School Gymnasium, followed by a good old-fashioned potluck in the High School commons area-just the way Coach Hutchinson liked. Bring your favorite dish so that we can all eat together, visit, share memories, and celebrate Tam.