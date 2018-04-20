Susan Wilson of Omak, Washington died April 4, 2018 in Spokane, Washington. Susan was born in Mansfield, Ohio to parents Charles and Mary L. Wilson.

She moved to Tonasket, Wash. in 1982 to take care of her grandfather Albert Church. She stayed and became a caregiver for others until she retired. She moved to Omak, WA in 2011 where she spent her remaining days.

A faithful servant, called home April 4, 2018. She will be surely missed by her family, church family and friends. A faithful prayer warrior who was dedicated to those she loved and cared for. A kind soul who will never be forgotten.

She is survived by her sisters, Julie, Marsha, Deborah, Patti, Mary E., Leslie and Kathy and one brother, Charles R. Jr. She is also survived by her aunt and uncle, Betty and Frank Holmes; several cousins, five niece, four nephews and several great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles R. Wilson, Sr.; brother, Gary and mother. Mary L.

A private family service will be held at the Ellisforde Brethren Cemetery.

Bergh Funeral Service is in care of arrangements.