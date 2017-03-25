Susan Jackson, age 70 of Oroville, died on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at North Valley Extended Care in Tonasket. She was born April 11, 1946 in Tonasket to parents Lester and Betty Kingsley.

Susan grew up in Oroville, attending and graduating from Oroville High School. She then attended Central Washington University where she obtained her teaching degree. She began her teaching career in Milton Freewater, Ore. where she taught for three years. Susan then began her long career working for the Tonasket School District, retiring in 2006.

On May 26, 1974 she married Art Jackson in Oroville where they made their home. Susan was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Oroville.

Susan is survived by her husband, Art at home; mother, Betty of Tonasket; son, Bruce (Alisha) Jackson of Reno, Nev.; two sisters, Marcia Hayward of Oliver, BC and Nancy Scacco of Benton City, Wash. and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father Lester and brother Wayne Kingsley

A Rosary will be held on Friday, March 31, 2017 at 7 p.m. and Mass will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 11 a.m., both will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Oroville. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory is in care of arrangements.