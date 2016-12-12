Steve Retasket was born on February 17, 1943 and entered heaven on December 8, 2016. He was born to Norman and Catherine Retasket in Lilloet, BC. One of 13 children, he was taught at an early age, the value of family. This stayed with him throughout his life.

He married his love, Ada, on April 2, 1966. Together with her children, Sharron and Dwayne, they added son Jason and daughter Stephanie to create their forever family. Throughout the years, they had others become special additions to their family including his sister Cathy, brother Mike, niece Marcy and Joe Peone, but had their doors open to all. Many family gatherings began and ended at the home of Steve and Ada.

Steve worked many years in and around Oroville, until his health forced him into retirement. The years at work helped create lasting friendships which he treasured right up to the end.

Through the generosity of another, Steve had a kidney and pancreas transplant in early 1999, and was able to continue loving his family and watching grandkids grow, graduate, marry and have great grandchildren. He and Ada enjoyed traveling to Oregon to watch Jason’s daughters, Briony and Mya. Family meant the world to Steve, he truly lived for his children and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Garry, sister Wendy, infant siblings Mary and Joseph Perry and (brother) Kootchie. He is survived by Ada; children Sharron (Ed), Dwayne, Jason (Wendy), Stephanie (Jason); grandchildren Amanda, Jennifer, Joshua (Sarah), Justin, Jaimee, Nathan, Caleb, Dakota, Briony, Mya and great grandchildren Tobias and Kaden; brothers Norman, Allen, Jack, Mark and Mike; sisters Marjorie, Cathy and Josephine. Also, many, many loved nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Wednesday, December 14, 2016 at the Oroville Assembly of God with burial to follow at Riverview Cemetery. Donations can be made to the National Kidney Foundation.