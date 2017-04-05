Stanley Dee Hansen, 82, born October 8, 1934 passed away March 23, 2017 at home with his loving family at his bedside. He died of complications associated with Parkinson’s disease.

He was proceeded in death by his high school sweetheart, wife and mother of his children, Colleen Christensen; his parents Alfred P Hansen, and Adelia Dubois Bassett; his siblings Dallas Alfred, Clarence Bassett (Bud), Dorothy and William Philip (Phil). Stan was the youngest.

He is survived by his loving wife Barbara McGavin Christensen; children Michael Glen (Karen Ann), Beverly (Kevin), and Stephen Austin (Cheryl Ann); step-children David (Brenda), Anette (Mark), Chris (Debbie), Allyson (Doug), Shawn (Hilary), Dean (Emily), Ryan, Dayna (Tim); grandchildren, 34; great grandchildren, 40; 1 great grandchild soon to arrive in August 2017; and great-great-grandchildren, 5.

Stan honorably served his country in the U.S. Army as a Radio Operator in the Korean War, Stationed in Anchorage, Alaska.

He graduated from Brigham Young University with a Degree of Bachelor of Engineering Science in Civil Engineering (June 5, 1959) and the University of Arizona with a Master of Science (September 1, 1965). Other honors include: NASA, for creative technology associated with Sky Lab (1977); University of Washington, Graduate School of Business Administration (1983); IBM Executive Program (1988); Writer’s Program in Literary Fiction from the University of Washington (1996).

His work career included working at Boeing where he played a role in the development of various Complex Computer Systems, the Boeing 747 project and other aerospace projects; Northrup, where he worked on various classified government projects; Paccar where he worked with delivery systems.

His church callings included Scout Master, Priesthood Teacher, member of the Bishopric and Stake High Council for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Of all his church assignments, he enjoyed teaching the best.

Outside of work and church, Stan enjoyed family gatherings, visiting family, traveling, Woodworking, gardening, river rafting, photography, politics, history, writing, mountain climbing, hiking, debating, and painting.

As a family, we want to thank all who daily brought joy to his life, especially during his last years. Finally, we want to thank his daughter, Beverly, who, with grace and respect, cared for him in her home until his death. We love you and appreciate your service.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 Dimple Dell Rd, Sandy, Utah from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.. Prior to the Memorial Service, Visitation will be

from 1pm to 1:45pm.

Stan chose to donate his body to the study of Parkinson’s disease at the University of Utah. In lieu of flowers, please donate funds to the “University of Utah Body Donor Program,” 520 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84112.