Shirley Pickering, 74, of Ellisforde, passed away December 9, 2019 at the North Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. She was born December 20, 1944 in Tonasket to Jay and Dorothy (Miller) Hill.

She attended the Loomis schoolhouse and later graduated from the Tonasket High School in 1963. Like her mother, Shirley is known for her cooking and baking. She enjoyed helping her father on the old ranch moving cows on her horse “pudgy.” She liked sewing and going out on the lake to fish. She worked in the apple industry until retirement. From fast pitch games, tennis matches and rodeos, she was always there to watch her grandchildren from the sidelines.

Shirley married her husband Dennis Pickering on Aug. 31 1963 at the Ellisforde church. They had one son, Rick.

Shirley is survived by her one son, Rick (Lisa) Pickering of Oroville; two granddaughters, Tosca and Menze Pickering. She is preceded in death by her husband Dennis and parents Jay and Dorothy Hill.

A casual graveside service will be held at the Loomis Mt. View Cemetery on December 21. 2019 at 11 a.m. Any donations please give to the Loomis Mt. View Cemetery.

Arrangements are being taken care of by Bergh Funeral Home.