Sheila Ann Wolley, was called home on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Born May 17, 1964 to John and Sandy Prindiville in Madison, Wisconsin, Sheila, or ‘Sheila-Mama’, as she was known to many, was vivacious, positive, and sweet, with a smile that lit up a room.

She met the love of her life, Gordon Wolley, when she moved from Madison, with her family, to Oroville, in 1981. They returned to Madison in 1982 where Sheila graduated from high school and attended the Academy of Beauty.

After graduation, cosmetology degree in hand, she followed her heart, moving solo across the country, to make her life in Oroville.

Sheila and Gordon were married in 1986, and she opened Sheila’s Lakeside Salon in 1988. She had a strong work ethic, a passion for her chosen career and a love of people. Sheila had the unique gift of making everyone feel as if they were her very best friend, and she cherished all those relationships.

Sheila loved her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially treasured her role as ‘Grammy’. She loved living on Lake Osoyoos, enjoyed watersports, camping and quality time with family and friends.

She was a rare combination of someone with a zest for life, and also someone with a firm understanding of what was truly important, which is the simplicity of living a life with those we love.

She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Gordon Wolley, two children of whom she is justifiably proud, Brittney, (Jeremy) Hughes and Chris, (Sara) Wolley, three adored grandchildren, Paisley Hughes, Lily Hughes and Cohen Wolley, her parents Sandy and Martin Brozik, John Prindiville, and her brother Shamus, (Denise) Prindiville, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Services to cherish, honor and remember Sheila will be held May 10, 2019, at 11:00, at the Free Methodist Church in Oroville, with interment to follow at the Oroville Riverview Cemetery.

The song has ended, but the melody lingers.

Sheila and her family would like to recognize the generous outpouring of love from the entire community on Sheila’s behalf, as she fought such a courageous battle. We are grateful and humbled by all of you.