Shannon King, age 48, of Oroville, Washington passed away with her family by her side on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at North Valley Hospital in Tonasket, Washington.

Shannon Marie King was born March 6, 1971 in Tonasket, Washington to parents Ed and Patricia King. Shannon grew up in Oroville and graduated from Oroville High School in1989. Shannon attended classes at Wenatchee Valley College. She worked for the Oroville HeadStart, Norman Jensen Brokerage, Oroville Pharmacy and then followed her heart to work as a librarian/paraprofessional at Oroville Elementary School. Truly her favorite job, as the children held a special place in her heart.

Shannon met Mike in July 2016 and started dating shortly after. In him, she was lucky enough to have found her soulmate.

Shannon loved her family and friends; she was very proud of her Irish heritage and dreamed of one day going to Ireland. Shannon was compassionate, warm-hearted, caring, artistic, soft spoken, a pure spirit, loving and considered everyone her friend. She loved drawing, Snoopy and the Peanuts gang, spending time at the beach, making jewelry, taking care of people, listening to music and so much more.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Patricia King; her parents of the heart, Dale and Donna Moors; her precious dog, Daisy and other family and friends.

Shannon is survived by her partner, Mike Hunter of Oroville; her siblings, Joe (Kelly) of Oroville, Don (Stacey) of Spokane, Erin (Rich) of Oroville; her sisters of the heart, Cathy of Missouri, Lorinda (Darrin) of Maple Valley; her nieces and nephews, Megan, David, Kayla (Jeremy), JD (Justyce), Brittney, Boone (Sarah), Tori, Sedona, Blythe, Porter and her great-niece, Raelyn.

An Irish Celebration of Life will be held at: the Free Methodist Church, 1516 Fir St., Oroville, WA 98844 on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shannon’s name to the Ed King Scholarship Fund (https://orovillescholarshipfoundation.org), The American Cancer Society or The American Liver Foundation.