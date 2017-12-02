Russell Stephen Grondin, 70, of Tonasket, Washington died November 14, 2017. He was born July 4, 1947 in Quincy, Massachusetts to parents Robert O. and Miriam (West) Grondin.

He was raised in Braintree, Mass. and graduated from Braintree High School in 1965. During his youth he ran track and cross country for his high school, played intramural hockey in high school and with a pick-up group from church and he also played basketball for Christ Episcopal Church in the Quincy YMCA Church School basketball league. Russell sang in the boys’ choir, served as an acolyte and was a member of the Young People’s Fellowship (YPF) at Christ Church. He attended Brantwood Camp from ninth grade through 11th and earned Best Boy of the Year Award during his tenure at Brantwood. He was a member of the Order of Sir Galahad at Christ Church.

Russell was enlisted in the Navy from 1965-1967 where he served aboard the USS Benjamin Stoddard as a Radio Seaman Apprentice. He was a member of the George W. Bryant VFW Post in Quincy, Mass. After he was discharged from the Navy, he moved to California where he studied Culinary Arts and later went on the work for and retire from Holland America Cruise Line in food service. He lived the balance of his life in Tonasket where he was a member of the Tonasket American Legion Post # 82.

He is survived by his mother Miriam (West) Grondin; siblings, Diane Miriam Grondin, Wayne R. Grondin and Annette M. (Rodger) Allen; four nieces, one nephew, four grandnieces, three grandnephews and one aunt. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert O. Grondin.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Christ’s Episcopal Church, 12 Quincy Ave., Quincy, Mass. 02169. All are welcome. A burial of ashes at the National Cemetery in Bourne, Mass. will be at a later date.