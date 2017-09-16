Rosa Geneva Borland, 88, of Oroville, died September 3, 2017. She was born April 16, 1929 to parents Dewey and Charlotte Galyean in Childress, Texas.

She was the second born of six kids and spent her childhood in or near Childress where her dad farmed and ranched for Mill Iron Ranches. Her family moved to Estelline, Texas when she was in high school. She attended for two years then quit to help her mother. A few years later she moved to live with an aunt in Arlington, Texas where she worked as a telephone operator.

After moving to Midland, Texas she met her husband George Borland. They married April 11, 1950. They had a daughter, LaJauna, in 1951 and a son, Larry, in 1953. After several moves they settled in Colorado Springs, Colo. where she was a stay at home mom. After the children were gone she was widowed in 1982. She remained in Colorado Springs, working close to her son. In 1999, she moved to Oroville to be close to her daughter. She worked at Fat Boy’s and cleaned houses for several people before retiring. She was residing at The Golden Years in Riverside, Wash. at the time of her death. Rosa was a faithful attendant of the Oroville Free Methodist Church until her health prevented her from attending.

Rosa is survived by her children, LaJauna (David) Lutz, Oroville, Larry (Barb) Borland, Colorado Springs; siblings, Barbara (Ike) Caudell, Poteau, Okla.; grandchildren, Will Lutz, Bellevue, Loren (Dan) Taylor, Friendswood, Texas, Connor Borland, Colorado Springs, Caitlin (Dustin) Smail, Phoenix, Ariz. and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Dewey and Charlotte; brother, A.D.; sisters, Georgia, Kay and Sandy; husband, George and infant daughter, Leslie LaTrece.

Service are to be announced.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.